Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 3/8/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

CONNECTONE BANCORP INC (CNOB) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company of ConnectOne Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a community-based, full-service New Jersey-chartered commercial bank. The Company offers a range of deposit and loan products and services. The Company also provide a range of other banking services. The Company's products and services provided include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, credit cards, wire transfers, access to automated teller services, internet banking, treasury direct, automated clearing house (ACH) origination, and mobile banking by phone. It also offers safe deposit boxes. The Bank also offers remote deposit capture banking for business clients, providing the ability to electronically scan and transmit checks for deposit, reducing time and cost.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

LIBERTY MEDIA CORP (LSXMA) is a large-cap value stock in the Broadcasting & Cable TV industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Liberty Media Corporation is a global media and entertainment company. The Company's segments include Sirius XM Holdings and Formula 1. Sirius XM Holdings operates two audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels as well as infotainment services, in the United States on a subscription basis through its two satellite radio systems and through the Internet through applications for mobile devices, home devices and other consumer electronic equipment. Sirius XM also provides connected vehicle services and a suite of in-vehicle data services. The Pandora business operates a music, comedy and podcast streaming discovery platform. Formula 1 is a motorsports business that holds commercial rights with respect to the World Championship, an annual motor race-based competition.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

ALTICE USA INC (ATUS) is a small-cap value stock in the Communications Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 56% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Altice USA, Inc. is a holding company. The Company through Altice Europe, is engaged in providing broadband communications and video services in the United States. The Company operates its services through two brands: Optimum, which is in the New York metropolitan area, and Suddenlink, principally in markets in the south-central United States. It delivers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to its residential and business customers. The Company provides enterprise-grade fiber connectivity, bandwidth and managed services to enterprise customers, and provides advertising time and services to advertisers. It also provides services in approximately 21 states through a fiber-rich hybrid-fiber coaxial (HFC) broadband network and a fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) network. It offers news programming and content, and advertising services. It also offers Altice Mobile, its full-service mobile offering to consumers. Its broadband services provides online multi-player video games and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

TRIMBLE INC (TRMB) is a large-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 87% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Trimble Inc. is a provider of technology solutions. The Company enables professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves customers working in architecture, engineering, construction, and operations and maintenance. The Geospatial segment primarily serves customers working in surveying, engineering, and government. The segment product portfolios are focused on surveying and geospatial and geographic information systems (GIS). The Resources and Utilities segment serves customers working in agriculture, forestry and utilities. This segment product portfolio addresses the agriculture market. Its transportation solutions provide capabilities for the long-haul trucking and freight shipper markets. It offers a suite of solutions that provides fleet and transportation management systems.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

FIRST FINANCIAL CORP (THFF) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: First Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company offers a variety of financial services, including commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services and insurance services through its subsidiaries, which include First Financial Bank, N.A. (the Bank); The Morris Plan Company of Terre Haute (Morris Plan); First Chanticleer Corporation; and FFB Risk Management Co., Inc. The Bank has two investment subsidiaries, Portfolio Management Specialists A (Specialists A) and Portfolio Management Specialists B (Specialists B), which hold and manages certain assets to manage various income streams and provides opportunities for capital creation as needed. The Bank's loan portfolio includes commercial loans, residential loans, and consumer loans. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, savings deposits, time deposits and other time deposits.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

