Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 3/6/2020

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

CONNECTONE BANCORP INC (CNOB) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company of ConnectOne Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a community-based, full-service New Jersey-chartered commercial bank. The Bank offers a range of deposit and loan products. In addition, to attract the business of consumer and business customers, it also provides an array of other banking services. Products and services provided include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, credit cards, wire transfers, access to automated teller services, Internet banking, Treasury Direct, automated clearing house (ACH) origination, lockbox services and mobile banking by phone. In addition, it offers safe deposit boxes. The Bank also offers remote deposit capture banking for both retail and business customers. It offers a range of deposit and loan products and services to the general public and, in particular, to small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals and individuals.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

TECH DATA CORP (TECD) is a mid-cap value stock in the Office Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Tech Data Corporation is a wholesale distributor of technology products. The Company serves as a link in the technology supply chain by bringing products from the technology vendors to market, as well as providing its customers with logistics capabilities and services. It operates through the segment of distributing technology products, logistics management and other value-added services. The Company operates in two geographic segments: the Americas and Europe. Its customers include value-added resellers (VARs), direct marketers, retailers and corporate resellers who support the diverse technology needs of end users. It sells its products to customers in approximately 100 countries throughout North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

SHOE CARNIVAL, INC. (SCVL) is a small-cap value stock in the Retail (Apparel) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Shoe Carnival, Inc. is a family footwear retailer. The Company's primary activity is the sale of footwear and related products through its retail stores in approximately 30 states within the continental United States and in Puerto Rico. It also offers online shopping on its e-commerce site at www.shoecarnival.com. Its products assortment includes dress and casual shoes, sandals, boots and an assortment of athletic for the entire family in four general categories-women's, men's, children's and athletics. In addition to footwear, its stores carry selected accessory items, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, jewelry, scarves and wallets. It classifies athletic shoes by functionality, such as running, basketball or fitness shoes. As of January 28, 2017, it operated 415 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico and offered online shopping at www.shoecarnival.com.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

CNB FINANCIAL CORP (CCNE) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: CNB Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company is the holding company of CNB Bank (the Bank); CNB Securities Corporation, which maintains investments in debt and equity securities; CNB Insurance Agency, which provides for the sale of nonproprietary annuities and other insurance products, and Holiday Financial Services Corporation, which offers small balance unsecured loans and secured loans, primarily collateralized by automobiles and equipment. The Bank is a full service bank engaging in a range of banking activities and services for individual, business, governmental and institutional customers. The Bank's Wealth & Asset Management Services division offers a range of client services. The Bank's activities include checking, savings and time deposit accounts; real estate loans, commercial loans, industrial loans, residential loans and consumer loans, and other specialized financial services.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL (FCF) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (the Bank), provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services. The Company also provides trust and wealth management services, and offers insurance products through the Bank and its other operating subsidiaries. The Bank is a Pennsylvania bank and trust company. As of December 31, 2016, the Bank operated 105 community banking offices throughout western and central Pennsylvania, 17 community banking offices in Central Ohio and loan production offices in Akron and Cleveland, Ohio. As of December 31, 2016, the Bank also operated a network of 133 automated teller machines (ATMs) at various branch offices and offsite locations. As of December 31, 2016, the Bank operated 122 community banking offices throughout western Pennsylvania and central and northern Ohio, as well as loan production offices in Akron and Cleveland, Ohio.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

MANPOWERGROUP INC. (MAN) is a mid-cap value stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ManpowerGroup Inc. is a provider of workforce solutions and services. The Company's segments include Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East (APME), Right Management and Corporate. The Company's Americas segment includes operations in the United States and Other Americas. Its Southern Europe segment includes operations in France, Italy and Other Southern Europe. Its Northern Europe segment includes operations in the United Kingdom, the Nordics, Germany and the Netherlands. The Company's APME operations provide a range of workforce solutions and services offered through Manpower, Experis and ManpowerGroup Solutions, including permanent, temporary and contract recruitment, assessment and selection, training and outsourcing. The Company's Right Management segment provides talent and career management workforce solutions. The Company provides services under its Experis brand, particularly in the areas of information technology (IT), engineering and finance.

SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

HAYNES INTERNATIONAL, INC. (HAYN) is a small-cap growth stock in the Iron & Steel industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 87% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Haynes International, Inc. (Haynes) is a producer of nickel- and cobalt-based alloys in flat product forms, such as sheet, coil and plate forms. The Company also produces its products as seamless and welded tubulars, and in slab, bar, billet and wire forms. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, marketing and distributing alloys, which are sold in the aerospace, chemical processing and industrial gas turbine industries. Its products consist of high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) products and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA) products. Its HTA products are used in manufacturing components for the hot sections of gas turbine engines. Its CRA products are used in a range of applications, such as chemical processing, power plant emissions control, hazardous waste treatment, sour gas production and pharmaceutical vessels. The Company has a four-high Steckel rolling mill used in hot rolling high-performance alloys. The Company has operations in the United States, Europe and China.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V. (AER) is a mid-cap value stock in the Rental & Leasing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: AerCap Holdings N.V. is an independent aircraft leasing company. The Company focuses on acquiring in-demand aircraft, funding them, hedging interest rate risk and using its platform to deploy these assets. It operates its business on a global basis, leasing aircraft to customers in various geographical regions. The Company is engaged in leasing, financing, sales and management of commercial aircraft and engines. It owns approximately 1,334 aircrafts. Its owned and managed aircraft were leased to approximately 200 customers in approximately 80 countries. It categorizes its aircraft services into aircraft asset management, administrative services and cash management services. The Company provides aircraft asset management and corporate services to securitization vehicles, joint ventures and other third parties.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC. (UCBI) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: United Community Banks, Inc. (United) is a bank holding company. United conducts its operations through a community-focused operating model of separate community banks, which, as of December 31, 2016, operated at 139 locations throughout the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, Georgia, and Gainesville, Georgia metropolitan statistical areas, upstate and coastal South Carolina, north and coastal Georgia, western North Carolina, and east Tennessee. The community banks offer a range of retail and corporate banking services, including checking, savings and time deposit accounts, secured and unsecured loans, wire transfers, brokerage services and other financial services. The Company operates through its subsidiary, United Community Bank, Blairsville, Georgia (the Bank) and Four Oaks Bank & Trust Company. The Bank owns an insurance agency, United Community Insurance Services, Inc., known as United Community Advisory Services, which is a subsidiary of the Bank.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

INTERFACE, INC. (TILE) is a small-cap value stock in the Textiles - Non Apparel industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Interface Inc. is engaged in design, production and sale of modular carpet, also known as carpet tile. As of January 1, 2017, the Company marketed its modular carpets in over 110 countries under the brand names Interface and FLOR. The Company operates through three segments: Americas, Europe and Asia-Pacific. The Company distributes its products through two primary channels, including direct sales to end users and indirect sales through independent contractors or distributors. The Company sells an antimicrobial chemical compound under the trademark Intersept that the Company incorporates in all of its modular carpet products. It also sells its TacTiles carpet tile installation system, along with a range of traditional adhesives and products for carpet installation and maintenance that are manufactured by a third party. It also provides turnkey project management services for national accounts and other customers through its InterfaceSERVICES business.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP (EFSC) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Enterprise Financial Services Corp is a financial holding company for a full service banking subsidiary, Enterprise Bank & Trust (the Bank). The Bank offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and business customers across Arizona, Kansas, Missouri and New Mexico. The Company offers a range of business and personal banking services, and wealth management services. Its tax credit brokerage activities consist of the acquisition of Federal and State tax credits and the sale of these tax credits to clients. Enterprise Trust, a division of the Bank (Enterprise Trust or Trust), provides financial planning, estate planning, investment management, and trust services to businesses, individuals, institutions, retirement plans and non-profit organizations. It also offers a range of Treasury Management products and services that benefit businesses ranging from large national clients to smallest local merchants.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV NV (ADR) (BUD) is a large-cap value stock in the Beverages (Alcoholic) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (AB InBev) is a Belgium-based company engaged in the brewers industry. The Company owns a portfolio of over 400 beer brands. The Company's brand portfolio includes global brands, such as Budweiser, Corona and Stella Artois; international brands, including Beck's, Leffe and Hoegaarden, and local champions, such as Bud Light, Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Quilmes, Victoria, Modelo Especial, Michelob Ultra, Harbin, Sedrin, Klinskoye, Sibirskaya Korona, Chernigivske, Cass and Jupiler, among others. The Company's soft drinks business consists of both own production and agreements with PepsiCo related to bottling and distribution arrangements between its various subsidiaries and PepsiCo. Ambev, which is a subsidiary of the Company, is a PepsiCo bottler. Brands that are distributed under these agreements are Pepsi, 7UP and Gatorade.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP (UMPQ) is a mid-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Umpqua Holdings Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company's principal operating subsidiaries include Umpqua Bank (the Bank) and Umpqua Investments, Inc. (Umpqua Investments). It operates through two segments: Community Banking and Home Lending. The Community Banking segment's principal business focus is the offering of loan and deposit products to business and retail customers in its primary market areas. As of December 31, 2016, the Community Banking segment operated 346 locations throughout Oregon, California, Washington, Idaho and Nevada. The Home Lending segment originates, sells and services residential mortgage loans. The Company offers a range of traditional and digital financial products. Its products and services include Deposit Products, Private Bank, Broker Dealer and Investment Advisory Services, Commercial Loans and Leases and Commercial Real Estate Loans, and Consumer Loans.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES (AIT) is a mid-cap value stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. is an industrial distributor in North America, Australia and New Zealand, serving maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), and original equipment manufacturing customers in various industries. In addition, the Company provides engineering, design, and systems integration for industrial and fluid power applications, as well as customized mechanical, fabricated rubber, and fluid power shop services. It operates in two segments: service center-based distribution and fluid power businesses. The service center-based distribution segment provides customers with a range of industrial products primarily through a network of service centers. The fluid power businesses segment consists of specialized regional companies that distribute fluid power components, design and assemble fluid power systems, and perform equipment repair. The fluid power businesses primarily sell products and services directly to customers rather than through the service centers.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

KNOWLES CORP (KN) is a small-cap growth stock in the Audio & Video Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 87% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Knowles Corporation is a global supplier of micro-acoustic, audio processing and specialty component solutions, serving the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, military, aerospace and industrial markets. The Company operates through two segments: Mobile Consumer Electronics (MCE) and Specialty Components (SC). MCE designs and manufactures acoustic products, including microphones and audio processing technologies used in mobile handsets, wearables and other consumer electronic devices. SC specializes in the design and manufacture of specialized electronic components used in medical and life science applications, as well as solutions and components used in communications infrastructure and a range of other markets. It has sales, support and engineering facilities in North America, Europe and Asia, and manufacturing facilities in Asia. It also offers acoustics components used in hearing aids, as well as high-end oscillators (timing devices) and capacitors.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on Peter Lynch has returned 367.40% vs. 204.19% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.