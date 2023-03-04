Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 3/4/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

GULFPORT ENERGY CORP (GPOR) is a small-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 56% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Gulfport Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas-weighted exploration and production company. The Company is focused on the exploration, acquisition and production of natural gas, crude oil and natural gas liquid (NGL) in the United States, with a primary focus in the Appalachia and Anadarko basins. Its principal properties are located in Eastern Ohio targeting the Utica and in central Oklahoma targeting the South-Central Oklahoma Oil Province (SCOOP) Woodford and SCOOP Springer formations. The Utica is a hydrocarbon-bearing rock formation located in the Appalachian Basin of the United States and Canada. It has approximately 187,000 net reservoir acres located primarily in Belmont, Harrison, Jefferson and Monroe Counties in Eastern Ohio. The SCOOP play mainly targets the Devonian to Mississippian aged Woodford Shale. It has approximately 74,000 net reservoir acres located primarily in Garvin, Grady and Stephens Counties.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of GULFPORT ENERGY CORP

JACKSON FINANCIAL INC (JXN) is a mid-cap value stock in the Insurance (Life) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 83% to 94% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Jackson Financial Inc. is a holding company. The Company offers a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. It also offers fixed index annuities and fixed annuities. The Company helps to clarify the complexity of retirement planning for financial professionals and their clients. It offers diverse suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The Company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment includes variable, fixed index and fixed annuities, The Institutional Products segment includes traditional guaranteed investment contracts, Federal Home Loan Bank funding agreements and medium-term funding agreement-backed notes and The Closed Life and Annuity Blocks segment includes various protection products, primarily including whole life, universal life, variable universal life and term life insurance products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: BONUS PASS NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

Detailed Analysis of JACKSON FINANCIAL INC

CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP (CATY) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cathay General Bancorp is the holding company of Cathay Bank (the Bank), ten limited partnerships investing in affordable housing investments, and GBC Venture Capital, Inc. The Bank primarily services individuals, professionals and small to medium-sized businesses in the local markets in which its branches are located and provides commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, United States small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for, household and other consumer expenditures. The Bank provides its customers with a range of investment products and services, such as stocks, bonds, mutual funds, insurance, annuities, and advisory services. The Banks provides commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, SBA loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, installment loans, and distribution and maturity of loans.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

Detailed Analysis of CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

