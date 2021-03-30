Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 3/30/2021

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

EL POLLO LOCO HOLDINGS INC (LOCO) is a small-cap growth stock in the Restaurants industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 87% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. specializes in fire-grilling citrus-marinated chicken and operates in the limited service restaurant (LSR) segment. The Company's menu features its signature product, citrus-marinated fire-grilled chicken, and a range of Mexican-inspired entrees that it creates from chicken. Every day in every restaurant, the Company marinates and fire-grills its chicken over open flames, and hand-slices whole tomatoes, avocados, serrano peppers and cilantro to make its salsas, guacamole and cilantro dressings from scratch. The Company also offers burritos, salads, tostadas, bowls, stuffed quesadillas and chicken entrees. The Company's entrees include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Under 500 Calorie entrees, Ultimate Pollo Bowl, and Stuffed Chicken Avocado Quesadilla. As of December 28, 2016, the Company had 460 restaurants, consisting of 201 Company-operated and 259 franchised restaurants. The Company also offers additional proteins, such as shrimp, carnitas and beef.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

TREAN INSURANCE GROUP INC (TIG) is a small-cap value stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Trean Insurance Group, Inc. is an insurance holding company. The Company provides products and services to the specialty insurance market. The Company underwrites specialty-casualty insurance products both through programs where the Company partners with other organizations (program partners), and also through the Company's own managing-general agencies. The Company also provides program partners with a variety of services, including issuing carrier services, claims administration and reinsurance brokerage. Its subsidiaries include Benchmark Administrators LLC, Trean Compstar Holdings LLC, Trean Corporation, Trean Reinsurance Services LLC, S&C Claims Services Inc. and Westcap Insurance Services LLC. Benchmark Administrators LLC is a claims third-party administrator conducting business in the state of California. Trean Corporation is a reinsurance intermediary manager and a managing general agent. Trean Reinsurance Services LLC is a reinsurance intermediary broker.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

TEXAS PACIFIC LAND CORP (TPL) is a large-cap growth stock in the Misc. Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Texas Pacific Land Corp is engaged in managing land, including royalty interests, for the benefit of its owners. The Company's operating segments are Land and Resource Management, and Water Services and Operations. The Company operates as a landowner in the State of Texas with approximately 880,000 acres of land in West Texas. The Land and Resource Management segment focuses on managing TPL's oil and gas royalty interest and surface acres located in over 19 different counties. Its revenue streams principally consist of oil and gas royalties, commercial lease, land sales, easements and materials sales. Its Water Services and Operations offers various solutions, such as water sourcing, infrastructure development, water tracking, analytics, well testing, produced water gathering/treatment/recycling and produced water disposal services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: FAIL SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

CALEDONIA MINING CORPORATION PLC (USA) (CMCL) is a small-cap value stock in the Gold & Silver industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 74% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc is primarily involved in the operation of a gold mine, and the exploration and development of mineral properties for precious metals. The Company's activities are focused on the Blanket Mine in Zimbabwe. Its segments include Corporate, Zimbabwe, South Africa and Zambia. The Corporate segment includes the Company and Greenstone Management Services Limited (UK) responsible for administrative functions. The Zimbabwe segments include Caledonia Holdings Zimbabwe Limited and subsidiaries. The Zambia segments consist of Nama copper project and cobalt project. The South Africa segment comprises a gold mine, as well as sales made by Caledonia Mining South Africa Proprietary Limited to the Blanket Mine. The Blanket Mine is located approximately 560 kilometers south of Harare and over 150 kilometers south of Bulawayo. It has exploration title holdings in the Gwanda Greenstone Belt totaling approximately 80 claims, covering a total area of over 2,500 hectares.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

MOMO INC (ADR) (MOMO) is a mid-cap value stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 56% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Momo Inc. is a holding company. The Company operates Momo, a mobile-based social networking platform. The Company's Momo platform includes its Momo mobile application and a range of related features, functionalities, tools and services that it provides to users, customers and platform partners. Momo users can maintain their relationships through its private and group communication tools, content creation and sharing functions, as well as the offline social activities promoted on its platform. It also offers live music and entertainment broadcasts on its Momo platform. The Momo mobile application, which is available on android, iPhone operating system (iOS) and Windows platforms, enables users to establish social relationships based on locations and interests. Momo offers a personal way for users to discover people nearby, and the Company facilitates the connecting, communicating, interacting, and content sharing with others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

REVOLVE GROUP INC (RVLV) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Retail (Apparel) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Revolve Group, Inc. is an online fashion retailer for Millennial and Generation Z consumers. The Company's offering includes over 45,000 apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty style products sourced from more than 500 third party brands, alongside the Company's owned brands. It sells merchandise through two segments: REVOLVE and FORWARD. REVOLVE offers a curated assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products. FORWARD offers a full assortment of luxury brands. It's platform connects a community of engaged consumers with it's global network of over 4,500 fashion influencers. The Company's apparel offerings are primarily for women in various categories, which include dresses, tops, active wear, denim, intimates, jackets and coats, jumpsuits, loungewear, pants, rompers, shorts, skirts, sweaters and knits and swimwear.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

