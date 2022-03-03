Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 3/3/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED (ADR) (AU) is a large-cap growth stock in the Gold & Silver industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 74% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AngloGold Ashanti) is an independent, global gold mining company with a diverse portfolio of operations, projects and exploration activities across eight countries on four continents. The Company's principal product is gold. It also produces silver in Argentina and sulfuric acid in Brazil as by-products. The Company operates through three segments: Africa, Australia and Americas. It has operations in Africa in locations, including Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ghana, Guinea and Tanzania. The Americas segment includes the operations in Argentina, Brazil and Colombia. Its portfolio consists of Cerro Vanguardia SA, AGA Mineracao, Serra Grande, Greenfields projects, Iduapriem, Siguiri, Geita, Kibali, Obuasi and Sunrise Dam. Geita, is located in north-western Tanzania, in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region, about 120 kilometers (km) from Mwanza and four km west of the town of Geita. Kibali is situated adjacent to the town of Doko.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED (ADR)

NORTHRIM BANCORP, INC. (NRIM) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 74% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Northrim BanCorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment's principal business focuses on the offering of loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in its primary market areas. The Home Mortgage lending segment's principal business focuses on the origination and sale of mortgage loans for one- to four-family residential properties. The deposit services include business and personal noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include short and medium-term commercial loans, commercial credit lines, construction and real estate loans, and consumer loans. It also offers convenience services including mobile Web and text banking, consumer online account opening, personal finance, online documents, consumer debit cards and business debit cards.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of NORTHRIM BANCORP, INC.

XPEL INC (XPEL) is a small-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Xpel Inc. manufactures, sells and installs after-market automotive products, including automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive window films. The Company's products include architectural window film (both commercial and residential) and security film protection for commercial and residential uses, and also provides automotive ceramic coatings products. Its products also include ULTIMATE PLUS paint protection film (PPF), ULTIMATE PLUS BLACK PPF, ULTIMATE PLUS, STEALTH satin PPF, TRACWRAP temporary protection film, ARMOR protective film, RX 8 gloss protective film, RX 8 matte protective film, RX 10 gloss protective film, RX 10 matte protective film and PRIME automotive window. The Company also offers car care services, including anti-static glass cleaner, ceramic boost, detail spray, interior cleaner, iron remover, paint protection film (PPF) cleaner, PPF sealant, rinse-free car wash, water spot remover, cleaning & detailing, towels & microfibers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of XPEL INC

DOLLAR TREE, INC. (DLTR) is a large-cap growth stock in the Retail (Department & Discount) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Dollar Tree, Inc. is an operator of discount variety stores. The Company's business segments include Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. Dollar Tree segment is the operator of discount variety stores offering merchandise predominantly at the fixed price. Its stores are operating under the brand names Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada, and distribution centers in the United States and Canada. Family Dollar segment operates general merchandise retail discount stores providing customers with a selection of merchandise in convenient neighborhood stores. The Family Dollar segment consists of its store operations under the Family Dollar brand and 11 distribution centers. Family Dollar stores segment consists of consumable merchandise, hardware and automotive supplies, diapers, batteries, pet food and supplies, and apparel and accessories merchandise. It also owns trademarks, including Family Dollar and Family Dollar Stores.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of DOLLAR TREE, INC.

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

