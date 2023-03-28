Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 3/28/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

GIGACLOUD TECHNOLOGY INC (GCT) is a small-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: GigaCloud Technology Inc is a holding company mainly engaged in the business to business (B2B) electronic commerce (e-commerce) business for large parcel merchandise. The Company is engaged in the operation of e-commerce platform named GigaCloud Marketplace which integrates product discovery, payments, and logistics tools. The Company' business areas include global furniture markets, home appliances, fitness equipment and others. In addition, the Company is engaged in the operation of warehouses. The Company also sells its products through third-party e-commerce websites.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: BONUS PASS NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

Detailed Analysis of GIGACLOUD TECHNOLOGY INC

GCT Guru Analysis

GCT Fundamental Analysis

PROFRAC HOLDING CORP (ACDC) is a small-cap growth stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ProFrac Holding Corp. is a vertically integrated energy services company. The Company is engaged in providing hydraulic fracturing, completion services and other complementary products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production (E&P) of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It provides in-basin sand in North America. Its four mines produces approximately 10.4 million tons per year of proppant. Its solutions to the North American Oil and Gas industry include project design and manufacturing, sand and chemical supply, logistics coordination and data reporting, automation technology, emissions reduction, and additive manufacturing. The Company also provides pressure pumping services with operations in the Rockies and Eagle Ford. It operates frac fleets totaling 204,500 hydraulic horsepower that offer opportunity for upgrades through the additions of dynamic gas blending (DGB) engines and engine idle reduction systems.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of PROFRAC HOLDING CORP

ACDC Guru Analysis

ACDC Fundamental Analysis

PROSPERITY BANCSHARES, INC. (PB) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company operates through its Prosperity Bank (the Bank). The Bank provides a range of financial products and services to businesses and consumers throughout Texas and Oklahoma. The Bank operates approximately 272 full-service banking locations: 65 in the Houston area, including The Woodlands; 30 in the South Texas area including Corpus Christi and Victoria; 62 in the Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas area; 22 in the East Texas area; 29 in the Central Texas area, including Austin and San Antonio; 34 in the West Texas area, including Lubbock, Midland-Odessa and Abilene; 16 in the Bryan/College Station area; 6 in the Central Oklahoma area; and 8 in the Tulsa, Oklahoma area.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of PROSPERITY BANCSHARES, INC.

PB Guru Analysis

PB Fundamental Analysis

SHOE CARNIVAL INC (SCVL) is a small-cap value stock in the Retail (Apparel) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 74% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Shoe Carnival, Inc. is a family footwear retailer. The Company offers customers an assortment of dress, casual and athletic footwear for men, women and children. The Company enables customers to shop at any of its physical stores or shop online through its e-commerce platform. It operates a single approximately 410,000 square foot distribution center located in Evansville, Indiana. The Company owns trademarks and service marks, including Shoe Carnival and associated trade dress and related logos, Y-NOT?, UNR8ED, Solanz, Shoe Perks, SC Work Wear, When You Want To 2, A Surprise In Store, Shoes 2U, Laces for Learning, Princess Lacey's Laces, Shoe Station, Shoe Station Super Store and Shoe Station Select. The Company has approximately 25 Shoe Station stores, 373 Shoe Carnival stores and 398 total stores. The Company has the right to expand the facility by 200,000 square feet, which provides the processing capacity to support approximately 650 stores.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of SHOE CARNIVAL INC

SCVL Guru Analysis

SCVL Fundamental Analysis

Peter Lynch Portfolio

Top Peter Lynch Stocks

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.