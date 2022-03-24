Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 3/24/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP, INC. (PPBI) is a mid-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company's subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank (the Bank), is a California state-chartered commercial bank. The Bank's lending business is focused on meeting the financial needs of small- and medium-sized businesses and corporations. The Bank's loan portfolio includes commercial and industrial (C&I) and franchise lending, commercial owner-occupied business lending, commercial non-owner-occupied real estate lending, multifamily residential lending, construction lending, one-to-four family real estate lending, and consumer loans. The Bank also offers an array of deposit products and services, including checking, money market, and savings accounts, electronic banking services, treasury management services, and online bill payment. The Bank operates approximately 63 branches in metropolitan markets in California, Washington, Oregon, Arizona, and Nevada.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

AMDOCS LIMITED (DOX) is a large-cap value stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Amdocs Limited is a provider of software and services for communications, Pay TV, entertainment and media industry and other service providers. The Company's offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies such as fifth generation (5G) cloud, microservices, development and operations (DevOps), open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering (SRE) and automation through standard information technology (IT) tools, open application programming interfaces (APIs) and artificial intelligence (AI). The Company's services include end-to-end systems integration services, managed services, digital business operations, quality engineering services, cloud services, consulting services, and integration services. In addition, it also provides advertising and media offerings for media publishers, television (TV) networks, video streaming providers, advertising agencies and service providers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: FAIL YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

TREX COMPANY INC (TREX) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Forestry & Wood Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 56% to 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Trex Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and residential railing and outdoor living products and accessories, marketed under the brand name Trex. The Company is also a provider of custom-engineered commercial railing and staging systems for the commercial and multi-family market, including sports stadiums and performing arts venues. The Company operates in two reportable segments: Trex Residential Products (Trex Residential), and Trex Commercial Products (Trex Commercial). Trex Residential manufactures outdoor living products, consisting of composite decking and railing products, hidden fasteners, and outdoor living accessories. Trex Commercial manufactures and sells its custom, modular and architectural railing and staging systems. The Company offers a range of products, such as Trex Outdoor Furniture, Trex RainEscape, Trex Pergola, Trex Latticeworks, Trex Cornhole Boards, Diablo Trex Blade, Trex SpiralStairs and Structural Steel Posts, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

E.ON SE (ADR) (EONGY) is a large-cap value stock in the Electric Utilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: E.ON SE is a Germany-based energy company. The Company's business activities are divided into four core segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, innogy and Renewables. The Energy Networks segment consists of its power and gas distribution networks and related activities. The Customer Solutions segment serves as the platform for working with its customers to shape Europe's energy transition, supplying power, gas and heat. The Innogy segment consists of the network and sales businesses, as well as the corporate functions and internal services of the innogy Group. The Renewables segment builds, operates and manages wind and solar generation assets. In addition, it has a nuclear power business in Germany, which is operated by its subsidiary PreussenElektra and is not a strategic business. The Company's customers are residential, small and medium-sized enterprises, industrial and commercial and public entities.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.