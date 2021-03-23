Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 3/23/2021

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

MID PENN BANCORP, INC. (MPB) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (Mid Penn) is the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank (the Bank). The Bank engages in a full-service commercial banking and trust business, providing a range of financial services, including mortgage and home equity loans, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans, lines of credit, community development loans, loans to non-profit entities and local government loans, and various types of time and demand deposits, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts (IRAs). The Bank provides a range of trust and retail investment services. The Bank also offers other services, such as online banking, telephone banking, cash management services, automated teller services and safe deposit boxes. The Bank has approximately 37 retail banking properties located in Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Fayette, Northumberland, Schuylkill and Westmoreland counties.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of MID PENN BANCORP, INC.

Full Guru Analysis for MPB

Full Factor Report for MPB

GREENE COUNTY BANCORP INC (GCBC) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Greene County Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company of The Bank of Greene County, a federally chartered savings bank. The Company's principal business is overseeing and directing the business of The Bank of Greene County and monitoring its cash position. The Bank of Greene County, through its affiliations, offers investment alternatives for customers. The Bank of Greene County operates a subsidiary, Greene County Commercial Bank. The purpose of Greene County Commercial Bank is to serve local municipalities' banking needs. It also operates a real estate investment trust, Greene Property Holdings, Ltd., which owns mortgages originated through The Bank of Greene County. Through its pooled captive insurance company subsidiary, Greene Risk Management, Inc., it provides additional insurance coverage. As of June 30, 2016, The Bank of Greene County operated 13 banking offices, operations center and lending center located in its market area within the Hudson Valley Region of New York State.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of GREENE COUNTY BANCORP INC

Full Guru Analysis for GCBC

Full Factor Report for GCBC

SYSTEMAX INC. (SYX) is a small-cap growth stock in the Retail (Catalog & Mail Order) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Systemax Inc. is a direct marketer of brand name and private label products. The Company's segments are Industrial Products Group (IPG), EMEA Technology Products Group (EMEA), and Corporate and Other (Corporate). The IPG segment sells an array of maintenance, repair and operational (MRO) products, which are marketed in North America. The Company offers a selection of products that are manufactured for its own design and marketed under the trademarks: Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel Relius, Paramount and Interion. EMEA sells products categorized as Information and Communications Technology (ICT) and Consumer Electronics (CE), as well as related technical services, such as configuration, implementation, network security, and other technical services. CE products include television and video; audio; cameras and surveillance; Global Positioning System (GPS); cell phones; video games, and home and electronics accessories.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of SYSTEMAX INC.

Full Guru Analysis for SYX

Full Factor Report for SYX

PREMIER FINANCIAL BANCORP, INC. (PFBI) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (Premier) is a multi-bank holding company. The Company's banking subsidiaries (the Banks or Affiliate Banks) consist of Citizens Deposit Bank and Trust, Inc., Vanceburg, Kentucky and Premier Bank, Inc., Huntington, West Virginia. Through the Banks, the Company focuses on providing community banking services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses. The Banks provide a range of retail and commercial banking services, including commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; and other services tailored for both individuals and businesses. The Company operates over nine banking offices in Kentucky, approximately five banking offices in Ohio, over 30 banking offices in West Virginia, approximately four banking offices in Washington, DC, over one banking offices in Maryland and approximately four banking offices in Virginia.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

Detailed Analysis of PREMIER FINANCIAL BANCORP, INC.

Full Guru Analysis for PFBI

Full Factor Report for PFBI

C&F FINANCIAL CORP (CFFI) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: C&F Financial Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company owns and operates through its subsidiary, Citizens and Farmers Bank (the Bank or C&F Bank), which is an independent commercial bank. The Company's segments include Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer Finance and Other. Through the Retail Banking segment, the Company engages in a range of lending activities, which include the origination of one- to four-family and multi-family residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, land acquisition and development loans, consumer loans and commercial business loans. The Company engages in residential mortgage lending through the Mortgage Banking segment. The Company engages in non-prime automobile lending through the Consumer Finance segment. Its Other segment includes a full-service brokerage firm. It conducts mortgage banking activities through C&F Mortgage Corporation. It conducts consumer finance activities through C&F Finance Company.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of C&F FINANCIAL CORP

Full Guru Analysis for CFFI

Full Factor Report for CFFI

LOMA NEGRA COMPANIA INDL ARGNTNA SA-ADR (LOMA) is a small-cap value stock in the Construction - Raw Materials industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA is an Argentina-based vertically integrated company active in the cement industry. It produces and distribute cement, masonry cement, aggregates, concrete, and lime, primarily used in private and public construction, to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, and industrial customers, among others. The Company operates five segments: Cement, masonry cement and lime Argentina, Cement Paraguay, Concrete, Aggregates, Railroad and Others. Cement, masonry cement and lime Argentina includes the cement, masonry cement and lime business in Argentina. Cement Paraguay includes the cement business in Paraguay. Concrete includes principally the production and sale of ready-mix concrete. Aggregates includes the production and sale of granitic aggregates. Railroad includes the provision of the railroad transportation service. Others includes the industrial waste treatment and recycling business to produce materials for use as fuel o raw material.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of LOMA NEGRA COMPANIA INDL ARGNTNA SA-ADR

Full Guru Analysis for LOMA

Full Factor Report for LOMA

OFG BANCORP (OFG) is a small-cap growth stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 78% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: OFG Bancorp is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in providing banking and financial services through its subsidiaries. The Company operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management and Treasury. The Company provides banking and financial services to its clients through a range of banking and financial solutions, including commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; checking and savings accounts; financial planning, insurance, financial service, and investment brokerage, and corporate and individual trust and retirement services. The Company provides these services through various subsidiaries, including a commercial bank, Oriental Bank; a securities broker-dealer, Oriental Financial Services Corp. (Oriental Financial Services); an insurance agency, Oriental Insurance, LLC (Oriental Insurance), and a retirement plan administrator, Oriental Pension Consultants, Inc. (OPC).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

Detailed Analysis of OFG BANCORP

Full Guru Analysis for OFG

Full Factor Report for OFG

GRUPO FINANCIERO GALICIA S.A. (ADR) (GGAL) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 78% to 96% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (Grupo Financiero Galicia) is a financial services holding company. The Company's segments include Banking, Regional Credit Cards, CFA, Insurance and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses. Banco de Galicia y Buenos Aires S.A. (Banco Galicia) is a subsidiary of the Company. Its banking business segment represents Banco Galicia consolidated line by line with Banco Galicia Uruguay S.A. (Galicia Uruguay). It operates the regional credit cards segment through Tarjetas Regionales S.A. and its subsidiaries. Its CFA business segment extends unsecured personal loans to low and middle-income segments of the Argentine population. The Company operates the insurance segment through Sudamericana Holding S.A. and its subsidiaries. Its Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segment includes the results of Galicia Warrants S.A., Galicia Administradora de Fondos S.A. Sociedad Gerente de Fondos Comunes de Inversion and Net Investment S.A.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: BONUS PASS NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of GRUPO FINANCIERO GALICIA S.A. (ADR)

Full Guru Analysis for GGAL

Full Factor Report for GGAL

UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HOLDINGS INC (ULH) is a small-cap value stock in the Trucking industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 56% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc., formerly Universal Truckload Services, Inc., is an asset-light provider of customized transportation and logistics solutions across the United States, Mexico, Canada and Colombia. The Company operates through two segments: the transportation segment and the logistics segment. The Company's operations aggregated in the transportation segment are associated with individual freight shipments coordinated by its agents, company-managed terminals and specialized services operations. The Company's operations aggregated in the logistics segment deliver value-added services and transportation services to specific customers. Its other operating segments consist of the Company's subsidiaries that provide support services to other subsidiaries and to owner-operators, including shop maintenance and equipment leasing. The Company groups its services into three service categories: transportation, value-added and intermodal support.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HOLDINGS INC

Full Guru Analysis for ULH

Full Factor Report for ULH

ENERGY RECOVERY, INC. (ERII) is a small-cap growth stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Energy Recovery, Inc. is an energy solutions provider to industrial fluid flow markets. The Company's solutions convert wasted pressure energy into a reusable asset and preserve or eliminate pumping technology in hostile processing environments. Its segments include Water, Oil & Gas, and Corporate. The Water Segment focuses on products sold for use in reverse osmosis water desalination. The Oil & Gas Segment consists of products sold for use in hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing. The Company offers energy recovery devices (ERDs) in the water desalination market with its pressure exchanger (PX) and turbocharger technologies. The Company offers VorTeq hydraulic fracturing system, IsoBoost, and IsoGen product lines to the oil and gas market. The Company's customers include engineering, procurement and construction companies, original equipment manufacturers, international oil companies, national oil companies, and exploration and production companies.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: FAIL SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of ENERGY RECOVERY, INC.

Full Guru Analysis for ERII

Full Factor Report for ERII

PAMPA ENERGIA S.A. (ADR) (PAM) is a small-cap value stock in the Electric Utilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 78% to 96% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Pampa Energia S.A. is an integrated electricity company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Argentina. Its segments include generation, transmission, distribution, oil and gas, and holding and others. Its generation segment includes a direct and indirect equity interest in Central Piedra Buena S.A., Central Termica Guemes S.A., Central Termica Loma de la Lata S.A. and Pampa Comercializadora S.A, among others, and investments in companies in the electricity generation sector. Its transmission segment includes an indirect equity interest through Compania Inversora en Transmision Electrica Citelec S.A. Its distribution segment includes an indirect equity interest in Electricidad Argentina S.A. and Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte S.A. Its Oil and gas segment includes a direct interest in Petrolera Pampa S.A. Its holding and others segment includes financial investment operations, among others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: BONUS PASS NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of PAMPA ENERGIA S.A. (ADR)

Full Guru Analysis for PAM

Full Factor Report for PAM

FIRST CHOICE BANCORP (CALIFORNIA) (FCBP) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 74% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: First Choice Bancorp is a bank holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiary, First Choice Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a state-chartered bank, which operates through 11 full service branch offices and two loan production office. The Bank offers retail banking, and personal and commercial banking services to individuals, families and businesses throughout Southern California. Its branch offices are located in Cerritos, Alhambra, Rowland Heights, Anaheim and Carlsbad, California, and its loan offices are located in Temecula, and El Segundo (Manhattan Beach), California. Its loan products include construction and land development loans, residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans and small business administration loans. It offers time certificates of deposit and savings accounts. The Bank also provides numerous treasury management products and services needed by deposit customers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of FIRST CHOICE BANCORP (CALIFORNIA)

Full Guru Analysis for FCBP

Full Factor Report for FCBP

More details on Validea's Peter Lynch strategy

Peter Lynch Stock Ideas

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.