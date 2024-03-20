Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 3/20/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

DLOCAL LTD (DLO) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 87% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Dlocal Ltd, an Uruguay-based company, is focused on enabling global merchants to connect with emerging market users. The Company offers payment platform for emerging markets. Through the Company's direct application programming interface (API), one technology platform, and one contract, which is collectively referred as the One dLocal model. The Company enables global enterprise merchants to get paid (pay-in) and to make payments (pay-out) online in a safe and efficient manner. The Company's cloud-based platform powers both cross-border and local-to-local transactions in approximately 29 countries. The Company enables global merchants to connect with over 600 local payment methods across different geographies, which expands their addressable markets. It operates in different verticals and geographies. The Company's key verticals include retail, streaming, ride hailing, financial institutions, advertising, software as a service (SaaS), travel, e-learning and gaming.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of DLOCAL LTD

DLO Guru Analysis

DLO Fundamental Analysis

Peter Lynch Portfolio

Top Peter Lynch Stocks

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.