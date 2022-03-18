Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 3/18/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

HORIZON BANCORP INC (HBNC) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (Horizon) is a bank holding company. Horizon provides a range of banking services in northern and central Indiana and southern and central Michigan through its bank subsidiary, Horizon Bank (Horizon Bank or the Bank), and other affiliated entities and Horizon Risk Management, Inc. Horizon is a full-service commercial bank offering commercial and retail banking services, corporate and individual trust and agency services, and other services incident to banking. Its wholly owned Horizon Risk Management, Inc. is a captive insurance company. Its loan portfolio consists of commercial loans, real estate loans and mortgage warehouse loans. Horizon's retail offerings include prime residential, indirect auto, and other secured consumer lending to in market customers, as well as a range of personal banking and wealth management solutions. It also provides business banking and treasury management services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

COMPUTER PROGRAMS & SYSTEMS, INC. (CPSI) is a small-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 87% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. is a provider of healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals and other healthcare systems and post-acute care facilities. The Company's segments include Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR and TruBridge. The Acute Care EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and physician clinics. The Post-acute Care EHR segment provides a solution and related services for nursing and assisted living facilities. The TruBridge segment is focused on providing business management, consulting and managed information technology (IT) services along with its complete revenue cycle management (RCM) solution for all care settings. The Company offers its products and services through four companies, including Evident, LLC (Evident), TruBridge, LLC (TruBridge), American HealthTech, Inc. (AHT) and iNetXperts, Corp.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

