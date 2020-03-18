Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 3/18/2020

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

FIRST DEFIANCE FINANCIAL (FDEF) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: First Defiance Financial Corp. is a unitary thrift holding company that focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and group health insurance products. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, First Federal Bank of the Midwest (First Federal or the Bank), First Insurance Group of the Midwest, Inc. (First Insurance) and First Defiance Risk Management Inc. (First Defiance Risk Management). First Federal is a federally chartered stock savings bank. First Federal's banking activities include originating and servicing residential, commercial, and consumer loans, and providing a range of depository, trust and wealth management services. First Insurance offers property and casualty, and group health and life insurance products. First Defiance Risk Management is an insurance company subsidiary of the Company to insure the Company and its subsidiaries against certain risks to the operations of the Company.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

G-III APPAREL GROUP, LTD. (GIII) is a small-cap value stock in the Apparel/Accessories industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, manufactures and markets a range of apparel products. The Company operates through two segments: wholesale operations and retail operations. Its apparel products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits and women's performance wear, as well as women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories and luggage. The Company's owned brands include Donna Karan, DKNY, DKNY Jeans, Vilebrequin, G-III Sports by Carl Banks, Eliza J, Black Rivet and Jessica Howard. It has fashion licenses under the Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Karl Lagerfeld, Kenneth Cole, Cole Haan and Dockers brands. Through its team sports business, it has licenses with the National Football League, National Basketball Association, Major League Baseball and National Hockey League. It also operates retail stores under the Donna Karan, Wilsons Leather, Bass, G.H. Bass & Co., Vilebrequin and Calvin Klein Performance names.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests.

SALES: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: FAIL YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

BORGWARNER INC. (BWA) is a mid-cap value stock in the Auto & Truck Parts industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: BorgWarner Inc. is engaged in providing technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The Company's segments include Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment's products include turbochargers, timing devices and chains, emissions systems and thermal systems. The Engine segment develops and manufactures products for gasoline and diesel engines, and alternative powertrains. The Drivetrain segment's products include transmission components and systems, all-wheel drive (AWD) torque transfer systems and rotating electrical devices. The Company's products are manufactured and sold across the world, primarily to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of light vehicles (passenger cars, sport-utility vehicles (SUVs), vans and light trucks). The Company's products are also sold to other OEMs of commercial vehicles (medium-duty trucks, heavy-duty trucks and buses) and off-highway vehicles (agricultural and construction machinery and marine applications.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests.

SALES: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: FAIL YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC (SPG) is a large-cap value stock in the Real Estate Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Simon Property Group, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets and The Mills. Simon Property Group, L.P. (Operating Partnership), is the Company's partnership subsidiary that owns all of its real estate properties and other assets. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned or held an interest in 206 income-producing properties in the United States, which consisted of 108 malls, 67 Premium Outlets, 14 Mills, four lifestyle centers, and 13 other retail properties in 37 states and Puerto Rico. As of December 31, 2016, it had redevelopment and expansion projects, including the addition of anchors, big box tenants, and restaurants, underway at 27 properties in the United States and it had one outlet and one other retail project under development.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests.

SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

FS BANCORP INC (FSBW) is a small-cap value stock in the S&Ls/Savings Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: FS Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington (the Bank). The Company is a diversified lender with a focus on the origination of indirect home improvement loans, also referred to as fixture secured loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, home loans, commercial business loans and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The Company operates through the community banking segment. The Bank is a relationship-driven community bank. The Bank offers banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses and various industries within distinct Puget Sound area communities. It offers a range of commercial real estate loans, which are secured by income producing properties, including retail centers, warehouses and office buildings located in the market areas. It offers a range of deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts and certificates of deposit.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

ZTO EXPRESS (CAYMAN) INC (ADR) (ZTO) is a large-cap growth stock in the Air Courier industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc is a China-based company principally involved in the provision of express delivery services through its nationwide network as well as other value-added logistics services. The express delivery services mainly include parcel sorting and line-haul transportation. The Company directly provides express delivery services to certain enterprise customers, including vertical e-commerce and traditional merchants, in connection with the delivery of their products to end consumers. The Company conducts its businesses in domestic and overseas markets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

OXFORD INDUSTRIES INC (OXM) is a small-cap value stock in the Apparel/Accessories industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Oxford Industries, Inc. is an apparel company. The Company designs, sources, markets and distributes products bearing the trademarks of its owned Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Southern Tide lifestyle brands, other owned brands and licensed brands, as well as private label apparel products. It distributes its lifestyle branded products through its direct to consumer channels, consisting of its Tommy Bahama and Lilly Pulitzer full-price retail stores and its e-commerce sites for Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Southern Tide, and through its wholesale distribution channels. As of January 28, 2017, the Company operated 128 Tommy Bahama and 40 Lilly Pulitzer full-price retail stores. Tommy Bahama designs, sources, markets and distributes men's and women's sportswear and related products. Tommy Bahama products are available in the Tommy Bahama stores and on its Website, tommybahama.com, as well as in department stores and independent specialty stores throughout the United States.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests.

SALES: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

MARCUS CORP (MCS) is a small-cap value stock in the Motion Pictures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Marcus Corporation operates principally in two business segments: Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres in Wisconsin, Illinois, Ohio, Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota and Nebraska, and a family entertainment center in Wisconsin. The Hotels and Resorts segment owns and operates hotels and resorts in Wisconsin, Illinois, Oklahoma and Nebraska, and manages hotels, resorts and other properties in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Texas, Nevada, Georgia, Florida and California. As of December 31, 2015, the Company owned or operated 53 movie theatre locations with a total of 668 screens in Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota and Ohio. Its owned and operated hotels and resorts include The Pfister Hotel, The Hilton Milwaukee City Center, Hilton Madison at Monona Terrace, The Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, InterContinental Milwaukee, Skirvin Hilton, AC Hotel Chicago Downtown and The Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests.

SALES: FAIL YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

BANK OF MARIN BANCORP (BMRC) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Bank of Marin Bancorp (Bancorp) is the holding company for Bank of Marin (the Bank). The Company's business banking focus is on small to medium-sized businesses, professionals and not-for-profit organizations. The Company operates through 23 offices in Marin, Sonoma, San Francisco, Napa and Alameda counties. It makes international banking services available to its customers indirectly through other financial institutions, with whom it has correspondent banking relationships. The Company offers a range of commercial and retail deposit and lending programs. Its lending categories include commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction financing, consumer loans and home equity lines of credit. The Company offers a range of personal and business checking and savings accounts, and time deposit alternatives.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

DANA INC (DAN) is a small-cap value stock in the Auto & Truck Parts industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Dana Incorporated, formerly Dana Holding Corporation, is a global provider of technology driveline, sealing and thermal-management products. The Company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies (Light Vehicle), Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies (Commercial Vehicle), Off-Highway Driveline Technologies (Off-Highway) and Power Technologies. It has operations in North America, South America, Europe and Asia pacific. Its Light Vehicle segment offers products, such as front axles, rear axles, driveshafts/propshafts, differentials, torque couplings and modular assemblies. Its Commercial Vehicle segment offers products, such as steer axles, drive axles, drive shafts and tire inflation systems. Its Off-Highway segment offers products, such as front axles, rear axles, drive shafts, transmissions, torque converters, tire inflation systems and electronic controls. Its Power Technologies segment offers products, including gaskets and cover modules.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests.

SALES: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on Peter Lynch has returned 252.79% vs. 154.42% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

