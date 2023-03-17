Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 3/17/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

NATIONAL VISION HOLDINGS INC (EYE) is a small-cap growth stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 69% to 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: National Vision Holdings, Inc. is an optical retail company that is focused on offering a variety of products and services for customers' eye care needs. The Company's segments include Owned & Host, and Legacy. The Owned & Host segment includes its two owned brands, America's Best and Eyeglass World, and Vista Optical locations in select Fred Meyer stores. The Owned & Host segment also provides vision care products and services to American military service members by operating Vista Optical locations on selected military bases across the country. The Legacy segment consists of its long-term strategic relationship with Walmart to operate Vision Centers in selected Walmart stores. It also operates e-commerce websites and the e-commerce websites of third parties, including Walmart, Sam's Club and Giant Eagle. The Company operates approximately 1,300 retail stores in 44 states and Puerto Rico. Its America's Best Brand offers two pairs of eyeglasses including a free eye exam.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

DESIGNER BRANDS INC (DBI) is a small-cap value stock in the Retail (Apparel) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 74% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Designer Brands Inc. is a designer, producer and retailer of footwear and accessories. The Company operates through three segments: the U.S. Retail segment, the Canada Retail segment, and the Brand Portfolio segment. The U.S. Retail segment operates the DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse (DSW) banner through its direct-to-consumer U.S. stores and e-commerce site. The Canada Retail segment operates The Shoe Company and DSW banners through its direct-to-consumer Canada stores and e-commerce sites. The Brand Portfolio segment is engaged in the sale of wholesale products to retailers, commissions for serving retailers as the design and buying agent for products under private labels, and the sale of branded products through the direct-to-consumer e-commerce site at www.vincecamuto.com. It also owns Keds and Topo Athletic (Topo), which includes athletic and outdoor footwear categories. It offers footwear and accessories through its omni-channel infrastructure featuring a digital commerce business.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig.

