Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 3/15/2023

CARTER BANKSHARES INC (CARE) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 65% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Carter Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company is the parent company of its wholly owned subsidiary, Carter Bank & Trust (the Bank). The Bank is an insured, Virginia state-chartered bank, which operates branches in Virginia and North Carolina. The Company provides a full range of financial services with retail, and commercial banking products and insurance. The Company's segments include Commercial Real Estate (CRE), Commercial and Industrial (C&I), Residential Mortgages and Construction. The Company offers digital banking options through its website. Its customers can utilize online and mobile banking tools and its customer contact center for personal and automated telephone banking services. Its Retail branches offers lobby appointments, drive-up and virtual servicing. The Company has approximately 67 branches in Virginia and North Carolina.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

