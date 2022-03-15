Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 3/15/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

ZYNEX INC. (ZYXI) is a small-cap value stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Zynex, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets medical devices, which treats chronic and acute pain, as well as activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The Company's devices are intended for pain management to reduce reliance on drugs and medications and provide rehabilitation and increased mobility through the utilization of non-invasive muscle stimulation, electromyography technology, interferential current (IFC), neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) and transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation. The Company's medical devices are small, portable, battery operated and include an electrical pulse generator, which is connected to the body via electrodes. Its primary product is the NexWave device. The NexWave is marketed to physicians and therapists by its field sales representatives. The NexWave requires consumable supplies, such as electrodes and batteries, which are shipped to patients on a recurring monthly basis, as needed.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS

GENIE ENERGY LTD (GNE) is a small-cap value stock in the Electric Utilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Genie Energy Ltd. is a global provider of energy services that operates through its subsidiaries. The Company's segments include Genie Retail Energy (GRE), GRE International and Genie Energy Services (GES). The GRE segment consists of retail energy providers (REPs) and related businesses. GRE's REP businesses purchase electricity and natural gas on the wholesale markets and resell its commodities to its residential and business customers in the United States. The GRE International segment consists of REPs and operates under a range of brand names, including Lumo Energia, Genie Energy Japan and Orbit Energy. The GES segment consists of businesses that market and provide energy solutions and also includes controlling interests in Prism, Diversegy and Genie Solar Energy. Its subsidiaries include Genie Energy International Corporation (GEIC), Genie Retail Energy (GRE), Genie Retail Energy International LLC (GREI), Genie Energy Services (GES) and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc. (GOGAS).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: BONUS PASS NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

TILLY'S INC (TLYS) is a small-cap value stock in the Retail (Apparel) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Tilly's, Inc. is a destination specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear and accessories for young men, young women, boys and girls. The Company operates approximately 244 stores, in 33 states. Its stores are located in malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers and street-front locations. The Company also offers online shopping, where it offers same products as offers in stores, supplemented by additional online-only styles. The Company's third-party brands include Adidas, BDG, Billabong, Birkenstock, Brixton, Champion, Converse, Diamond Supply, Dickies, Dr. Martens, Ethika, Free People, G-Shock, Herschel Supply Co., HUF, Hurley, Hydro Flask, Jansport, Levi's, Neff, Nike SB, O'Neill, Obey, Primitive, RayBan, Riot Society, Rip Curl, Roxy, RVCA, Salty Crew, Santa Cruz, Spy, Stance, The North Face, Vans and Volcom.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP (FDUS) is a small-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Fidus Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified investment company. The Company provides customized debt and equity financing solutions to lower middle-market companies. The Company's investment objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns by generating both current income from its debt investments and capital appreciation from its equity-related investments. The Company typically invests in mezzanine debt, which includes senior subordinated notes and junior secured loans. The Company structures some of its debt investments as senior secured or unitranche loans. The Company's equity securities typically consist of either a direct minority equity investment in common or preferred stock or membership/partnership interests of a portfolio company, or it may receive warrants to buy a minority equity interest in a portfolio company in connection with a debt investment. Its investment activities are managed by Fidus Investment Advisors, LLC, its investment advisor.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

MONROE CAPITAL CORP (MRCC) is a small-cap value stock in the Misc. Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Monroe Capital Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company is a specialty finance company focused on providing financing primarily to lower middle-market companies in the United States and Canada. The Company's investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation primarily through investments in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, and unsecured subordinated debt and equity. The Company provides customized financing solutions focused primarily on senior secured, junior secured and unitranche (a combination of senior secured and junior secured debt in the same facility) debt, and subordinated debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. The Company's investment activities are managed by its investment advisor, Monroe Capital BDC Advisors, LLC (MC Advisors).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

MADISON COVERED CALL & EQUITY STRTGY FD (MCN) is a small-cap value stock in the Misc. Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund's primary investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The Fund will pursue its investment objectives by investing primarily in large and mid-capitalization common stocks. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will seek to generate current earnings from option premiums by writing (selling) covered call options on a substantial portion of its portfolio securities. The Fund's portfolio of investment includes communication services, health care, consumer discretionary, industrials, consumer staples, information technology, energy, materials, exchange traded funds, short-term investments, financial and utilities. The Fund's investment advisor is Madison Asset Management, LLC.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS

BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP INC (BWFG) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 89% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company offers a range of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a Connecticut state non-member bank. The Bank provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers, concentrated in the New York metropolitan area and throughout Connecticut. The Bank's commercial lending products include owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, commercial real estate investment loans, commercial loans (such as business term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit) to small and mid-sized businesses, and real estate construction and development loans. Its depository products include checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit. Its branch offices are located in New Canaan, Stamford, Norwalk, Fairfield, Darien and Westport, Connecticut.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

AMPHASTAR PHARMACEUTICALS INC (AMPH) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a bio-pharmaceutical company. The Company is primarily focused on developing, manufacturing, marketing and selling generic and injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products, as well as insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient, or insulin API, products. It manufactures and sells over 20 products. It operates through two segments: finished pharmaceutical products and API products. It marketed products include Primatene Mist, Enoxaparin, Glucagon for Injection Emergency Kit, Naloxone and Other finished pharmaceutical products. Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product, is indicated for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma. Enoxaparin is an injectable form of low molecular weight heparin that is used as an anticoagulant, which is indicated for multiple indications, including the prevention and treatment of deep vein thrombosis. Glucagon for injection is a difficult to manufacture injectable product.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS

GRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST (GRP.U) is a mid-cap value stock in the Real Estate Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a Canada-based real estate investment trust (REIT) engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of logistics, warehouse and industrial properties in North America and Europe. The Company owns approximately 114 investment properties in seven countries having approximately 49.4 million square feet of gross leasable area. It has a team of approximately 53 real estate professionals, which is engaged in operations, leasing, development, investment and asset management. The Company's investment properties consist of income-producing properties, properties under development and land held for development. The income-producing properties are for industrial use and can be categorized as modern logistics/distribution warehouse facilities, multi-purpose facilities, which are tenantable by a variety of users, or special purpose properties designed and built with specialized features and leased to Magna.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

UBIQUITI INC (UI) is a large-cap growth stock in the Communications Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 87% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ubiquiti Inc. is engaged in selling equipment, and providing related software platforms, through a network of over distributors, online retailers and direct to customers through its webstores. The Company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home and personal use. The Company categorizes its solutions in to three main categories: service providers, enterprises and consumers. Its service provider product platforms provide carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems and routing. Its enterprise product platforms provide wireless local area network (WLAN) infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other complimentary WLAN products. Its consumer products, sold under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name, are targeted at smart home and connected consumers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

VALHI, INC. (VHI) is a small-cap value stock in the Chemical Manufacturing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 74% to 96% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Valhi, Inc. is a holding company. The Company operates through its wholly owned and majority owned subsidiaries, including NL Industries, Inc., Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (Kronos), CompX International, Inc. (CompX), Tremont LLC, Basic Management, Inc. (BMI) and the LandWell Company (LandWell). Its Chemicals Segment is operated through Kronos. Kronos is a producer and marketer of titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2). Its Component Products segment is operated through CompX. CompX is a manufacturer of security products used in the recreational transportation, postal, office and institutional furniture, cabinetry, tool storage and healthcare applications. Its Real Estate Management and Development segment is operated through BMI and LandWell. BMI provides utility services to certain industrial and municipal customers and owns real property in Henderson, Nevada. LandWell is engaged in the development of certain land holdings for commercial, industrial and residential purposes in Henderson, Nevada.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: BONUS PASS NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

TCG BDC INC (CGBD) is a small-cap value stock in the Misc. Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: TCG BDC, Inc. is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment company. The Company's investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments. The Company's core investment strategy focuses on lending to the United States and middle-market companies. The Company seeks to achieve its investment objective primarily through direct origination of secured debt instruments. The Company's first lien senior secured loans, including stand-alone first lien loans, first lien/last out loans and unitranche loans. Its Second lien senior secured loans, including Middle market senior loans with the balance of its assets invested in higher-yielding investments, including unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. The Company is managed by its investment adviser, Carlyle Global Credit Investment Management L.L.C.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

LOMA NEGRA COMPANIA INDL ARGNTNA SA-ADR (LOMA) is a small-cap value stock in the Construction - Raw Materials industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA is an Argentina-based vertically integrated company active in the cement industry. It produces and distribute cement, masonry cement, aggregates, concrete, and lime, primarily used in private and public construction, to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, and industrial customers, among others. The Company operates five segments: Cement, masonry cement and lime Argentina, Cement Paraguay, Concrete, Aggregates, Railroad and Others. Cement, masonry cement and lime Argentina includes the cement, masonry cement and lime business in Argentina. Cement Paraguay includes the cement business in Paraguay. Concrete includes principally the production and sale of ready-mix concrete. Aggregates includes the production and sale of granitic aggregates. Railroad includes the provision of the railroad transportation service. Others includes the industrial waste treatment and recycling business to produce materials for use as fuel o raw material.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES INC (AMR) is a mid-cap value stock in the Coal industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc., formerly Contura Energy, Inc., is a mining company with operations across Virginia and West Virginia. The Company is principally engaged in supplying metallurgical products to the steel industry. It extracts, processes and markets met and thermal coal from deep and surface mines for sale to steel and coke producers, industrial customers, and electric utilities. The Company operates in one reportable segment: Met, which consists of five active mines and two preparation plants in Virginia, fourteen active mines and five preparation plants in West Virginia, as well as expenses associated with certain closed mines. The Met segment operations consist of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch. The coal produced by its Met segment operations is predominantly met coal with some amounts of thermal coal being produced as a byproduct of mining.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

ZIM INTEGRATED SHIPPING SERVICES LTD (ZIM) is a mid-cap value stock in the Water Transportation industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 78% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd is an Israel-based company. It operates as fleet and a network of shipping lines offering cargo transportation services on all major global trade routes, it also offers multi-modal, cargo handling, tariff management, schedule information, and other related services supported by the company's local offices and representatives around the world.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: BONUS PASS NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC. (ALGN) is a large-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 69% to 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Align Technology, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for dentistry, and exocad computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) software for dental laboratories and dental practitioners. It operates through two segments: Clear Aligner segment and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM services (Systems and Services) segment. The Clear Aligner segment consists of its Invisalign System, which includes Invisalign Full, Teen and Assist (Comprehensive Products), Invisalign Moderate, Lite and Express packages and Invisalign Go (Non-Comprehensive Products) and Vivera Retainers, along with its training and ancillary products for treating malocclusion (Non-Case). The Systems and Services segment consists of its iTero intraoral scanning systems, which includes a hardware platform and restorative or orthodontic software options, OrthoCAD services and ancillary products, as well as exocad's CAD/CAM software solution.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

COHEN & STEERS TOTAL RETURN REAL. FD INC (RFI) is a small-cap value stock in the Misc. Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The investment objective of the Fund is to achieve a high total return through investment in real estate securities. Real estate securities include common stocks, preferred stocks and other equity securities of any market capitalization issued by real estate companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs) and similar REIT-like entities. The Fund invests in sectors, including industrials, office, residential, healthcare, shopping centers, specialty, diversified and self-storage. Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc. is the Fund's investment advisor.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS

MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG (DDAIF) is a large-cap value stock in the Auto & Truck Manufacturers industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Mercedes-Benz Group AG, formerly Daimler AG (Daimler), is a Germany-based automotive engineering company. The Company engages in the development, production and distribution of cars and vans in Germany, and the management of the Daimler Group. The segments include Mercedes-Benz Cars, Mercedes-Benz Vans and Daimler Financial Services. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment includes vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the brands, Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach, and small cars under the smart brand, as well as the Mercedes me brand. The Mercedes-Benz Vans sells vans under the brand name Mercedes-Benz and the Freightliner brand. The Daimler Mobility AG offers e.g. financing, leasing, car subscription and car rental, fleet management, digital services, as well as mobility services. The Daimler financial services also supports the sales of its automotive brands worldwide.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

SOUTHERN FIRST BANCSHARES, INC. (SFST) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Southern First Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company's primary business is to serve as the holding company for Southern First Bank (the Bank), a South Carolina state bank. The Bank is a commercial bank with approximately eight retail offices located in the Greenville, Columbia, Charleston, Raleigh, Greensboro and Atlanta. The Bank is engaged in the business of accepting demand deposits and savings deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (the FDIC) and providing commercial, consumer and mortgage loans to the general public. In addition to deposit and loan services, it offers other bank services, such as Internet banking, cash management services, safe deposit boxes, direct deposit and automatic drafts for various accounts. The Bank offers a range of lending services, including real estate, commercial, equity-line consumer loans to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses, and professional firms.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

FERRO CORPORATION (FOE) is a small-cap growth stock in the Chemical Manufacturing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ferro Corporation (Ferro), is a supplier of technology-based functional coatings and color solutions. The Company's segments include Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. Ferro supplies Functional Coatings for glass, metal, ceramic and other substrates and Color Solutions in the form of specialty pigments and colorants for a range of industries and applications. Ferro products are used in the building and construction, automotive, electronics, industrial products, household furnishings, sanitary, packaging and appliance markets. Ferro's products fall into two general categories: Functional Coatings, which perform specific functions in the manufacturing processes and end products of its customers; and Color Solutions, which provide aesthetic and performance characteristics to its customers' products. The Company produces its products primarily in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region, the United States, the Asia Pacific region, and Latin America.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

GENESCO INC. (GCO) is a small-cap value stock in the Retail (Apparel) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Genesco Inc. is a specialty retailer engaged in sourcing and design, marketing and distribution of footwear and accessories. The Company operates through four segments, Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprises of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz and Little Burgundy retail footwear chains and e-commerce operations. The Schuh Group segment comprises of the Schuh retail footwear chain and e-commerce operations. The Johnston & Murphy Group segment comprises of Johnston & Murphy retail operations, e-commerce operations and wholesale distribution of products under the Johnston & Murphy brand. The Licensed Brands segment comprises of the licensed Dockers, Levi's, and G.H. Bass brands, as well as other brands it licenses for footwear. The Company operates approximately 1,439 retail stores in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS

NL INDUSTRIES INC (NL) is a small-cap value stock in the Personal & Household Prods. industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: NL Industries, Inc. is a manufacturer of engineered components utilized in a variety of applications and industries. It operates in the component products industry through its subsidiary CompX International Inc. It also operates in the chemicals industry through its non-controlling interest in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (Kronos). The Company through its security products operations, manufactures mechanical and electronic cabinet locks and other locking mechanisms used in recreational transportation, postal, office and institutional furniture, cabinetry, tool storage and healthcare applications. It also manufactures stainless steel exhaust systems, gauges, throttle controls, wake enhancement systems, trim tabs and related hardware and accessories for the recreational marine and other industries through its Marine Components operations. Its products include National Cabinet Loc, Fort Lock, Lockview and RegulatoR. Its marine components products include Custom Marine and Livorsi Marine.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: FAIL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

CHILDREN'S PLACE INC (PLCE) is a small-cap value stock in the Retail (Apparel) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Children's Place, Inc. is a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. The Company provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It designs, contracts to manufacture and licenses to sell merchandise under brand names, such as The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place and Gymboree. The Company operates through two segments: the Children's Place U.S. and the Children's Place International. The Children's Place U.S. segment includes the United States and Puerto Rico-based stores. The Children's Place International segment includes its Canadian-based stores, wholesale customers, as well as international franchisees. The Company has various departments and serves the wardrobe needs of girls and boys (sizes 4-18), toddler girls and boys (sizes 6 months-5T), and baby (sizes 0-24 months). Its merchandise is also available online at www.childrensplace.com and www.gymboree.com.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

JACKSON FINANCIAL INC (JXN) is a mid-cap value stock in the Insurance (Life) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 78% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Jackson Financial Inc. is a holding company. The Company offers a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. It also offers fixed index annuities and fixed annuities. The Company helps to clarify the complexity of retirement planning for financial professionals and their clients. The Company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment includes variable, fixed index and fixed annuities, The Institutional Products segment includes traditional guaranteed investment contracts, Federal Home Loan Bank funding agreements and medium-term funding agreement-backed notes and The Closed Life and Annuity Blocks segment includes various protection products, primarily including whole life, universal life, variable universal life and term life insurance products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: BONUS PASS NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

