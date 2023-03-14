Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 3/14/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. (BRKL) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Brookline Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island (BankRI), and PCSB Bank (Bank's). The Company is also the parent of Brookline Securities Corp. (BSC) and Clarendon Private, LLC. The Bank's activities include acceptance of commercial, municipal and retail deposits, origination of mortgage loans on commercial and residential real estate located principally in New England, origination of commercial loans and leases to small and mid-sized businesses, investment in debt and equity securities, and the offering of cash management and investment advisory services. Brookline Bank includes its wholly owned subsidiaries, Longwood Securities Corp. (LSC), Eastern Funding LLC (Eastern Funding) and First Ipswich Insurance Agency. BankRI includes its wholly owned subsidiaries, Acorn Insurance Agency, BRI Realty Corp., BRI Investment Corp. and its wholly owned subsidiary, BRI MSC Corp. PCSB Bank operates as a separate bank subsidiary of the Company.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC.

BRKL Guru Analysis

BRKL Fundamental Analysis

PROSPERITY BANCSHARES, INC. (PB) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company operates through its Prosperity Bank (the Bank). The Bank provides a range of financial products and services to businesses and consumers throughout Texas and Oklahoma. The Bank operates approximately 272 full-service banking locations: 65 in the Houston area, including The Woodlands; 30 in the South Texas area including Corpus Christi and Victoria; 62 in the Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas area; 22 in the East Texas area; 29 in the Central Texas area, including Austin and San Antonio; 34 in the West Texas area, including Lubbock, Midland-Odessa and Abilene; 16 in the Bryan/College Station area; 6 in the Central Oklahoma area; and 8 in the Tulsa, Oklahoma area.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of PROSPERITY BANCSHARES, INC.

PB Guru Analysis

PB Fundamental Analysis

GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC (USA) (GIL) is a mid-cap value stock in the Apparel/Accessories industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Gildan Activewear Inc. is a Canada-based, vertically integrated manufacturer of everyday basic apparel, including activewear, underwear, and hosiery products. The Company's primary product categories include activewear tops and bottoms (activewear), socks (hosiery), underwear tops and bottoms (underwear) and intimates. Its activewear product lines include T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts. Its hosiery product lines include athletic, dress, casual and workwear socks, liner socks, socks for therapeutic purposes, sheer panty hose, tights, and leggings. Its underwear product lines include men's and boy's underwear (tops and bottoms) and ladies panties. The Company's intimates product lines include ladies shapewear, intimates, and accessories. The products it manufactures, and sells are marketed under Company brands, including Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gildan Hammer, Alstyle and GoldToe. It also sells socks under the Under Armour brand.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC (USA)

GIL Guru Analysis

GIL Fundamental Analysis

NEDBANK GROUP LTD. (ADR) (NDBKY) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Nedbank Group Limited is a digital financial services provider. The Company's principal banking subsidiary is Nedbank Limited. It offers wholesale and retail banking, as well as insurance, asset management and wealth management services and solutions. The Company offers the solutions through its frontline clusters; Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking, which includes investment banking, global markets and treasury, commercial property finance, deposit-taking and transactional banking; Nedbank Retail and Business Banking, which includes transactional banking, card and payment solutions, lending and deposit-taking and investment products; Nedbank Wealth, which includes high-net-worth banking, wealth management, asset management and insurance, and Nedbank Africa Regions, which includes transactional banking, lending, deposit-taking and card products, and wealth management. The Company's primary market is South Africa and it also operates in five countries outside South Africa.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of NEDBANK GROUP LTD. (ADR)

NDBKY Guru Analysis

NDBKY Fundamental Analysis

PLUMAS BANCORP (PLBC) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Plumas Bancorp is a bank holding company of Plumas Bank (the Bank). The Bank primarily is engaged in providing loans and investment securities. The Bank provides multi-community independent bank services to the financial needs of individuals and businesses within the Bank's geographic footprint. The Bank's principal commercial lending services include term real estate, commercial and industrial term loans. In addition, the Bank provides government-guaranteed and agricultural loans, as well as credit lines. The Bank's principal retail lending services include consumer, automobile and home equity loans. The Bank provides land development and construction loans on a limited basis. The Bank provides small business administration loans to qualified borrowers through its government-guaranteed lending center. The Bank's primary service area covers the Northeastern portion of California, with Lake Tahoe to the south and the Oregon border to the north, and the Northwestern portion of Nevada.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of PLUMAS BANCORP

PLBC Guru Analysis

PLBC Fundamental Analysis

ZYNEX INC. (ZYXI) is a small-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Zynex, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices that treat chronic and acute pain, as well as activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The Company's devices are intended for pain management to reduce reliance on drugs and medications and provide rehabilitation and through the utilization of non-invasive muscle stimulation, electromyography technology, interferential current (IFC), neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) and transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS). The Company's products include Zynex Medical Products, which includes NexWave, NeuroMove, InWave, and E-Wave; Private Labeled Supplies, which includes Electrodes and Batteries; Distributed Complementary, which includes Comfortrac/Saunders, JetStream, Knee Braces and LSO Back Braces, and Zynex Monitoring Solutions Products, which includes CM-1500, CM-1600, NiCO CO-Oximeter, and HemeOx tHb Oximeter. CM-1500 is a Zynex fluid monitoring system.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ZYNEX INC.

ZYXI Guru Analysis

ZYXI Fundamental Analysis

UFP TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (UFPT) is a small-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: UFP Technologies, Inc. is a designer and custom manufacturer of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing foams, films and plastics primarily for the medical market. The Company's single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods and orthopedic implant packaging. The Company also provides engineered products and components to customers in the automotive, aerospace and defense, consumer, electronics, and industrial markets. The applications of its products include military uniform and gear components, automotive interior trim, athletic padding, environmentally friendly protective packaging, air filtration, abrasive nail files, and protective cases and inserts. Its wholly owned subsidiaries include Simco Industries, Inc., Dielectrics, Inc., Contech Medical, Inc. and UFP Realty LLC.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of UFP TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

UFPT Guru Analysis

UFPT Fundamental Analysis

BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC (ADR) (BTI) is a large-cap value stock in the Tobacco industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: British American Tobacco p.l.c. is a United Kingdom-based, multi-category consumer goods company that provides tobacco and nicotine products. The Company invests in building a portfolio of tobacco and nicotine products alongside its traditional tobacco business, including vapour products, tobacco heating products (THPs) and modern oral products. It manages a globally integrated supply chain, and its products are distributed to retail outlets across the world. The Company's segments include the United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East, Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa, and Europe and North Africa. The Company's products as sold in the United States, including Vuse, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, and Camel Snus. Its vapour products are hand-held, battery-powered devices that heat a liquid and creates a vapor to be inhaled. Its THP products do not burn tobacco and no smoke is produced. Its modern oral products are white in color and contain nicotine, water, and other food-grade ingredients.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC (ADR)

BTI Guru Analysis

BTI Fundamental Analysis

DUCOMMUN INC (DCO) is a small-cap growth stock in the Aerospace & Defense industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 87% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ducommun Incorporated is a provider of engineering and manufacturing services for various products and applications used in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries. The Company offers value-added products and manufacturing solutions to its customers in its primary businesses of electronics, structures, and integrated solutions. It operates through two segments: Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment designs, engineers and manufactures electronic and electromechanical products used in technology-driven markets, including aerospace and defense and industrial end-use markets. It has multiple product offerings in electronics manufacturing for diverse applications, such as complex cable assemblies and interconnect systems, printed circuit board assemblies, and lighting diversion systems. The Structural Systems segment designs, engineers and manufactures various sizes of complex contoured aerostructure components and assemblies.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of DUCOMMUN INC

DCO Guru Analysis

DCO Fundamental Analysis

FIFTH THIRD BANCORP (FITB) is a large-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Fifth Third Bancorp (the Bancorp) is a bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association. The Bancorp conducts its principal lending, deposit gathering, transaction processing and service advisory activities through its banking and non-banking subsidiaries from banking centers located throughout the Midwestern and Southeastern regions of the United States. The Bancorp operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, which offers credit intermediation, cash management and financial services to large and middle-market businesses and government and professional customers; Consumer and Small Business Banking provides a full range of deposit and loan products to individuals and small businesses through a network of full-service banking centers and relationships with indirect and correspondent loan originators, and Wealth and Asset Management, which provides a range of wealth management services for individuals, companies and nonprofit organizations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of FIFTH THIRD BANCORP

FITB Guru Analysis

FITB Fundamental Analysis

360 DIGITECH INC - ADR (QFIN) is a mid-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: 360 DigiTech Inc is a China-based company mainly engaged in credit technology services. The services provided by the Company are divided into credit-driven services and platform services according to the nature of the service and the level of related credit risk. The credit-driven services match potential borrowers with financial institutions, enabling financial institutions to obtain borrowers, conduct credit evaluation, fund matching and post-loan services. The platform services include a full range of loan assistance and post-loan services under the capital-light model, intelligent marketing services, referral services, and risk management software as services (SaaS) for financial institution partners under the Intelligent Credit Engine (ICE) model.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of 360 DIGITECH INC - ADR

QFIN Guru Analysis

QFIN Fundamental Analysis

LANDSEA HOMES CORP (LSEA) is a small-cap value stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Landsea Homes Corporation is a residential homebuilder company. It is engaged in designing, constructing, marketing and sale of suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Florida, Texas, and Metro New York. It offers a range of housing options. The Arizona market consists of entry-level, single-family homes in Avondale, Buckeye, Chandler, Goodyear, Mesa, Phoenix, Queen Creek, Surprise, and Tolleson. The California market consists of single-family detached and attached homes in Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Joaquin, and Santa Clara counties in Northern California and Los Angeles, Orange, and San Bernardino counties in Southern California. The Florida market consists of entry-level single-family homes and attached homes in metro Orlando and Palm Bay in Florida. The New York Metro market consists of two condominium projects: Chelsea neighborhood in New York City, New York and Port Imperial in Weehawken, New Jersey along the gold cost.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of LANDSEA HOMES CORP

LSEA Guru Analysis

LSEA Fundamental Analysis

INTERNATIONAL GENERAL INSURANC HLDGS LTD (IGIC) is a small-cap value stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 63% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: International General Insurance Holdings Ltd is a Jordan-based commercial insurance and reinsurance company. It has a worldwide portfolio of energy, property, general aviation, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, marine cargo, marine trades, contingency, political violence, financial institutions, general third-party liability, legal expenses, reinsurance treaty business, among others. Its segments include Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail and Reinsurance. Its Specialty Long-tail segment includes casualty business, financial institutions line of business, marine liability line of business, and inherent defects insurance line of business. Its Specialty Short-tail segment includes energy, property, construction and engineering, political violence, ports and terminals, marine cargo, contingency and general aviation lines of business. Reinsurance segment includes inward reinsurance treaty business.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of INTERNATIONAL GENERAL INSURANC HLDGS LTD

IGIC Guru Analysis

IGIC Fundamental Analysis

INTREPID POTASH INC (IPI) is a small-cap value stock in the Non-Metallic Mining industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Intrepid Potash, Inc. is a diversified mineral company. The Company delivers potassium, magnesium, sulfur, salt, and water products to agriculture, animal feed and the oil and gas industry. The Company's segments include potash, Trio, and oilfield solutions. It sells potash into three primary markets: the agricultural market as a fertilizer input, the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells and an input to other industrial processes, and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement. Trio is its specialty fertilizer that delivers potassium, sulfate, and magnesium in a single particle. It produces Trio in premium, granular, standard, and fine standard sizes. It also offers potassium chloride (KCl) real-time mixing services on location for hydraulic fracturing operations and trucking services. The Company also sells salt, magnesium chloride, metal recovery salts, brines, and water that are derived as part of its mining processes.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of INTREPID POTASH INC

IPI Guru Analysis

IPI Fundamental Analysis

PACTIV EVERGREEN INC (PTVE) is a small-cap value stock in the Paper & Paper Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Pactiv Evergreen Inc. is a manufacturer of fresh food and beverage packaging in North America. The Company produces a range of on-trend and feature-rich products that protect, package and display food and beverages for consumers. Its products, many of which are made with recycled, recyclable, or renewable materials, are supplied to a diversified mix of customers, including restaurants, foodservice distributors, retailers, food and beverage producers, packers, and processors. The Company operates through three segments, foodservice, food merchandising and beverage merchandising. The Foodservice segment manufactures food containers, drinkware (hot and cold cups and lids), tableware, service ware and other products. The Food Merchandising segment manufactures clear rigid-display containers, containers for prepared and ready-to-eat food, trays for meat and poultry and egg cartons. The Beverage Merchandising segment manufactures cartons for fresh refrigerated beverage products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of PACTIV EVERGREEN INC

PTVE Guru Analysis

PTVE Fundamental Analysis

BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP INC (BWFG) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 89% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company offers a range of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a Connecticut state non-member bank. The Bank's commercial lending products include owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, commercial real estate investment loans, commercial loans (such as business term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit) to small and mid-sized businesses, and real estate construction and development loans. Its depository products include checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit. The Bank operates branches in New Canaan, Stamford, Fairfield, Westport, Darien, Norwalk, and Hamden, Connecticut. The Bank provides a range of services to clients in its market, an area encompassing approximately a 100-mile radius around its branch network.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: BONUS PASS NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

Detailed Analysis of BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP INC

BWFG Guru Analysis

BWFG Fundamental Analysis

INVESTAR HOLDING CORP (ISTR) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Investar Holding Corporation is a financial holding company that conducts its operations primarily through its subsidiary, Investar Bank, National Association (the Bank). The Bank offers a range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. The Bank's business lending products include owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, instalment loans, and lines of credit. For business customers, it targets small to medium-sized businesses and professional organizations, such as law firms, accounting firms and medical practices. Its primary areas of operation are south Louisiana, and its surrounding areas; southeast Texas, and its surrounding areas; and Alabama, and its surrounding areas.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of INVESTAR HOLDING CORP

ISTR Guru Analysis

ISTR Fundamental Analysis

NATURAL RESOURCE PARTNERS LP (NRP) is a small-cap value stock in the Coal industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 56% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Natural Resource Partners L.P. is engaged in the business of owning, managing, and leasing a diversified portfolio of mineral properties in the United States, including interests in coal and other natural resources. The Company operates through two segments: Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The Mineral Rights segment consists of approximately 13 million acres of mineral interests and other subsurface rights across the United States. Its ownership provides critical inputs for the manufacturing of steel, electricity and basic building materials, as well as opportunities for carbon sequestration and renewable energy. Its Soda Ash segment consists of approximately 49% non-controlling equity interest in Sisecam Wyoming, a trona ore mining and soda ash production business located in the Green River Basin of Wyoming. Sisecam Wyoming mines trona and processes it into soda ash that is sold both domestically and internationally into the glass and chemicals industries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of NATURAL RESOURCE PARTNERS LP

NRP Guru Analysis

NRP Fundamental Analysis

RAMACO RESOURCES INC (METC) is a small-cap value stock in the Coal industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ramaco Resources, Inc. is a metallurgical coal company. The Company operates and develops metallurgical coal in southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia, and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its development portfolio primarily includes four properties: Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine and Knox Creek. The Elk Creek property consists of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral rights and contains 16 seams that it has targeted for production. It operates three deep mines and a surface mine at its Elk Creek mining complex. The Berwind property consists of approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral rights and is located on the border of West Virginia and Virginia. The Knox Creek property consists of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral rights. Its RAM Mine property is located in southwestern Pennsylvania, consists of approximately 1,567 acres of controlled mineral rights. Its subsidiaries include Ramaco Development, LLC; RAM Mining, LLC; and RAMACO Coal Sales, LLC.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of RAMACO RESOURCES INC

METC Guru Analysis

METC Fundamental Analysis

LUTHER BURBANK CORP (LBC) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Luther Burbank Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company operates primarily through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings (the Bank). It also owns Burbank Financial Inc., a real estate investment company, and Luther Burbank Statutory Trusts I and II, entities created to issue trust-preferred securities. Its principal business is accepting deposits from the public and investing those funds in a range of loans, including permanent mortgage loans and construction loans secured by residential, multifamily, and commercial real estate. It specializes in real estate secured lending in metropolitan areas in the western United States, including Colorado, Utah and Arizona, and has developed multifamily residential, jumbo nonconforming single family residential and commercial real estate lending. It has approximately 10 full service branches in California, located in Sonoma, Marin, Santa Clara, and Los Angeles Counties, and one full service branch in Washington, located in King County.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: FAIL YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of LUTHER BURBANK CORP

LBC Guru Analysis

LBC Fundamental Analysis

VICTORY CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC (VCTR) is a small-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 74% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is a diversified asset management firm. The Company is focused on providing investment management services and products to institutional, intermediary, retirement platforms and individual investors. It has approximately 12 autonomous investment franchises and a solutions platform. It offers a range of investment products, including actively and passively managed mutual funds, rules-based and active exchange traded funds (ETFs), institutional separate accounts, variable insurance products (VIPs), environmental, social, and governance and impact investment strategies, alternative investments, private closed end funds, and a 529 Education Savings Plan. Its franchises and solutions platform collectively manages a diversified set of approximately 130 investment strategies for a range of institutional and retail clients and direct investors. The Company's investment adviser is Victory Capital Management Inc.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of VICTORY CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC

VCTR Guru Analysis

VCTR Fundamental Analysis

CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE (USA) (CM) is a large-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 85% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a Canada-based financial institution. The Company offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its digital banking network across personal and business banking, commercial banking and wealth management, and capital markets businesses. Its personal banking offers products and services, including personal checking, health savings account, personal lending, EasyPath banking, personal savings, retirement, traditions club and mortgage. Its private wealth offers investment management, corporate and institutional services, wealth planning and trustee services and private banking. The Company's commercial banking includes commercial lending, capital markets, commercial real estate and treasury management. It also includes small business banking and agility digital banking. The Company has over 13 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: BONUS PASS NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

Detailed Analysis of CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE (USA)

CM Guru Analysis

CM Fundamental Analysis

Peter Lynch Portfolio

Top Peter Lynch Stocks

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.