Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 3/14/2020

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

CROSSFIRST BANKSHARES INC (CFB) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 83% to 98% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiary, CrossFirst Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a Kansas state-chartered bank, which provides a suite of financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals and their personal networks. The Bank operates through primary markets located in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas. It offers variety of loans, including Commercial Real Estate Lending (CRE) loans and commercial loans. Its loan portfolio also includes Commercial and Industrial Lending (C&I), Construction and Land Development Lending and Residential Real Estate Lending. It offer clients retail deposit products through its branch network and the ability to access their accounts through online and mobile banking platforms. It offers a variety of deposit accounts with a range of interest rates and terms, including demand, savings, money market and certificates of deposit.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC. (PEG) is a large-cap value stock in the Electric Utilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PSEG) is a holding company. The Company is an energy company with operations located primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company's segments include Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), PSEG Power LLC (Power) and Other. PSEG is engaged in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas in certain areas of New Jersey. PSE&G is also the provider of last resort for gas and electric commodity service for end users in its service territory. Power is a multi-regional energy supply company that integrates the operations of its merchant nuclear and fossil generating assets with its power marketing businesses through energy sales in energy markets and fuel supply functions primarily in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic United States through its principal subsidiaries. In addition, Power owns and operates solar generation in various states.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on Peter Lynch has returned 293.10% vs. 172.71% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

