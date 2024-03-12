Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 3/12/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

ARHAUS INC (ARHS) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Furniture & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Arhaus, Inc. is a lifestyle brand and omnichannel retailer of premium home furnishings. The Company through its proprietary model designs and sources products from manufacturers and artisans. It has approximately 82 showroom and design centers locations across the United States. The Company's in-home designers, who work with clients in the showroom and travel to its clients' residences and offer personalized solutions. The Company's online capabilities provide research and discovery and allow clients to begin or complete transactions online. Its online design services professionals and virtual tools complement its e-commerce platform by engaging clients and providing them with expert design advice and capabilities. The Company distributes two large catalogs each year, a January and a September edition, in both an online and physical format. The Company also distributes catalogs for specific categories, such as outdoor furnishings, special collections, and certain holidays.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

CACTUS INC (WHD) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cactus, Inc. is an equipment solutions provider. The Company designs, manufactures, sells or rents a range of highly engineered pressure control and spoolable pipe technologies. Its products are sold and rented principally for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells. The Company operates in two segment: Pressure Control and Spoolable. The Pressure Control segment is engaged in the design, manufacture, sale, installation and service of wellhead and pressure control equipment utilized during the drilling, completion and production phases of oil and gas wells. The Spoolable Technologies segment is engaged in the design, manufacture, sale, installation, service and associated rental of onshore spoolable pipe technologies utilized for production, gathering and takeaway transportation of oil, gas or other liquids. The Company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill Wellhead Systems, FlexSteel, Conventional Wellheads, and Flow Control Products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

GOLDMAN SACHS BDC INC (GSBD) is a small-cap value stock in the Misc. Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is a specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. The Company seeks to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation primarily through direct originations of secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, and unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt, as well as through select equity investments. It may also originate covenant-lite loans, which are loans with fewer financial maintenance covenants than other obligations, or no financial maintenance covenants. In addition to investments in United States middle-market companies, it may invest a portion of its capital in opportunistic investments, such as in large United States companies, foreign companies, stressed or distressed debt, structured products or private equity. It invests in various sectors, including automobiles, chemicals and financial services. Its investment advisor is Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: FAIL YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

ANGEL OAK MORTGAGE REIT INC (AOMR) is a small-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc., formerly Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). Its strategy is to make credit-sensitive investments primarily in newly originated first lien non-qualified mortgage (non-QM) loans that are primarily made to non-QM loan borrowers and primarily sourced from the Company's mortgage lending platform, Angel Oak Mortgage Lending, which operates through wholesale and retail channels and has a national origination footprint. It also may invest in other residential mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets. It may identify and acquire its target assets through the secondary market when market conditions and asset prices are conducive to making attractive purchases. Its objective is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders, through cash distributions and capital appreciation, across interest rate and credit cycles. The Company is externally managed and advised by Falcons I, LLC (the Manager).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS

GLOBAL SHIP LEASE INC (GSL) is a small-cap value stock in the Water Transportation industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Global Ship Lease, Inc. is a United Kingdom-based containership owner, leasing ships to container shipping companies under industry-standard, fixed-rate time charters. The Company focuses on mid-size Post-Panamax and smaller containerships. As a containership owner, its business is both procyclical with chartered tonnage and counter-cyclical with sale and lease-back structures. The Company owns 68 containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 TEU, with a combined capacity of 375,406 TEU. 36 ships are wide beam Post-Panamax. The mix of ship sizes within its fleet provides flexibility to deploy its vessels on a range of trading routes. Its portfolio of vessels includes CMA CGM Thalassa, ZIM Norfolk, Anthea Y, ZIM Xiamen, MSC Tianjin, MSC Qingdao, GSL Ningbo, GSL Alexandra, GSL Effie, GSL Lydia, GSL Sofia, GSL Kalliopi, GSL Grania, GSL Eleni, Mary, Kristina, Katherine, Alexandra, Alexis, Olivia I, CMA CGM Berlioz, Agios Dimitrios, and GSL Christel Elisabeth, among others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

BLACKROCK SCIENCE AND TECHNOLGY TRM TRST (BSTZ) is a small-cap value stock in the Misc. Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (the Trust) is a closed-end management investment company. The Trust's investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by the United States and non-United States science and technology companies in any market capitalization range, selected for their rapid and sustainable growth potential from the development, advancement and use of science and/or technology. The Trust focuses on sectors, such as semiconductors and semiconductor equipment, software, electronic equipment, instruments and components, entertainment, financial services, automobiles, professional services, diversified consumer services, media and others. BlackRock Advisors, LLC is the Trust's investment adviser.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: FAIL YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

VITAL FARMS, INC. (VITL) is a small-cap growth stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Vital Farms, Inc. offers a range of ethically produced foods nationwide. The Company is a national consumer brand that works with over 300 family farms and is a United States brand of pasture-raised eggs. The Company focuses on the humane treatment of farm animals and sustainable farming practices. Its products, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs, are sold in over 24,000 stores nationwide. The Company packages, markets and distributes shell eggs, butter, and other products. The retail varieties of its shell eggs are based on supplemental feed type, egg size, and pack size. The Company offers unsalted and sea-salted varieties of its butter in two-stick and four-stick packs. In addition, it also offers a spreadable butter churned with avocado oil in a tub format. The Company's products are principally sold under the name Vital Farms in addition to other trade names, primarily to retail and foodservice channels in the United States.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

JAMES RIVER GROUP HOLDINGS LTD (JRVR) is a small-cap value stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is a Bermuda-based insurance holding company, which owns and operates a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. The Company operates in three specialty property-casualty insurance and reinsurance segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance and Casualty Reinsurance. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance in every United States state, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the United States Virgin Islands through James River Insurance Company and its wholly owned subsidiary, James River Casualty Company. The Specialty Admitted Insurance segment approaches the insurance market in two ways: as a fronting company and as a risk- bearing underwriter. The Casualty Reinsurance segment focused on the United States insurance businesses. Its Corporate and Other segment consists of the management and treasury activities of its holding companies.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

ROSS STORES INC (ROST) is a large-cap growth stock in the Retail (Apparel) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ross Stores, Inc. is engaged in operating two brands of off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores-Ross Dress for Less (Ross) and dd's DISCOUNTS. Ross is the off-price apparel and home fashion chain in the United States, with 1,693 locations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and Guam. Ross offers in-season, name brand and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions for the entire family at savings of 20% to 60% off department and specialty store regular prices every day. The Company also operates dd's DISCOUNTS stores in 21 states, which offer in-season, name brand apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions for the entire family at savings of 20% to 70% off department and discount store regular prices every day. It operates a total of 2,015 stores comprised of 1,693 Ross stores and 322 dd's DISCOUNTS stores. It operates distribution processing facilities. It also operates warehouse facilities for pack away storage.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

YPF SA (ADR) (YPF) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 56% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) is an energy company. The Company is operating a fully integrated oil and gas chain. The Company operates through the segments, including Exploration and Production, Downstream, and Corporate and Other. The Company's Exploration and Production segment includes exploration and production activities, natural gas and crude oil purchases, sales of natural gas, and to a lesser extent crude oil, to third parties and intersegment sales of crude oil, natural gas and its byproducts. The Company's Downstream segment is engaged in the refining, transport, purchase of crude oil and natural gas from third parties and intersegment sales, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas, refined products, petrochemicals, electric power generation and natural gas distribution. The Company's Corporate and Other segment carries out other activities.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

QUAKER CHEMICAL CORP (KWR) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Chemical Manufacturing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Quaker Chemical Corporation is a provider of industrial process fluids. It develops, produces and markets a broad range of formulated chemical specialty products and offers chemical management services for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. Its segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The Global Specialty Businesses segment includes the Company's container, metal finishing, mining, offshore, specialty coatings, specialty grease and Norman Hay businesses. Its product line includes metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids and surface treatment chemicals. Its customers include aluminum, aerospace, offshore, container, mining, and companies.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

S&T BANCORP INC (STBA) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: S&T Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company's segments include Commercial Real Estate (CRE), Commercial and Industrial (C&I), Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate and Other Consumer. The CRE segment includes loans secured by commercial purpose real estate, including both owner-occupied properties and investment properties for various purposes such as hotels, retail, multifamily and healthcare. The C&I segment includes loans made to operating companies or manufacturers for the purpose of production, operating capacity, accounts receivable, inventory, or equipment financing. The Commercial Construction segment includes loans made to finance the construction of buildings or other structures, as well as to finance the acquisition and development of raw land for various purposes. The Business Banking segment includes commercial loans made to small businesses. Consumer Real Estate segment includes loans secured by first and second liens.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

ODDITY TECH LTD (ODD) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Personal & Household Prods. industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Oddity Tech Ltd is an Israel-based company engaged in the beauty and wellness sector on the molecular level. The Company is operating a tech platform under its own brand on the Internet, whose purpose is to support a portfolio of brands and services connected to the beauty and wellness market and to develop products customized to the wishes of the Company's clients. The Company is using algorithms and machine learning models to match a corresponding physical product. Advanced biological models and machine learning-based tools are used to find new molecules for beauty and wellness purposes. The Company is active in research and development in areas such as data science, machine learning, and computer vision to enhance its products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

VITA COCO COMPANY INC (COCO) is a small-cap growth stock in the Beverages (Non-Alcoholic) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Vita Coco Company, Inc. is a platform for brands in the functional beverage category. The Company's portfolio is led by its Vita Coco brand, which is engaged in the coconut water category in the United States, and includes coconut oil, juice, hydration mix and milk offerings. Its other brands include the clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever; and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. It also supplies private label products to retailers in both the coconut water and coconut oil categories. Its Americas segment, comprised of its operations primarily in the United States and Canada, and the International segment is comprised of operations primarily in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Vita Coco coconut water as an alternative to sugar-packed sports drinks and other less healthy hydration alternatives. Its products are distributed primarily through club, food, drug, mass, convenience, e-commerce, and foodservice channels.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

GREYSTONE HOUSING IMPACT INVESTORS LP (GHI) is a small-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 74% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP is engaged in acquiring, holding, selling and otherwise dealing with a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs). The Company's segments include Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, and Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments. The Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments segment consists of its portfolio of MRBs, governmental issuer loans (GILs) and related property loans that offer construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily residential and commercial properties in their market areas. The Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments segment provides acquisition, construction and permanent financing for seniors housing and skilled nursing properties. The Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments segment consists of its noncontrolling joint venture equity investments in market-rate multifamily properties. The MF Properties segment consists of student housing residential properties.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

ESAB CORP (ESAB) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Constr. & Agric. Machinery industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 74% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ESAB Corporation is involved in the fabrication and gas control technology. The Company provides its partners with advanced equipment, consumables, gas control equipment, robotics and digital solutions, which enable everyday work. The Company's products are utilized to solve challenges in a range of industries, including cutting, joining and automated welding. Its products are marketed under various brand names, such as ESAB, which provides a comprehensive range of welding consumables, including electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials, and cutting consumables including electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips. ESAB's equipment ranges from portable welding machines to large customized automated cutting and welding systems. ESAB also offers a range of software and digital solutions to help its customers increase their productivity, remotely monitor their welding operations, and digitize their documentation.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

ATLANTICUS HOLDINGS CORP (ATLC) is a small-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 78% to 96% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Atlanticus Holdings Corporation is a financial technology company engaged in facilitating consumer credit through financial technology and related services. The Company's segments include Credit as a Service (CaaS) and Auto Finance Segment. CaaS segment provides private label credit and general-purpose credit cards originated by lenders through multiple channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing and partnerships with third parties. Its flexible technology solutions allow bank partners to integrate its paperless process and instant decisioning platform with the existing infrastructure of participating retailers and service providers. Auto Finance segment conducted through its CAR platform. Its CAR primarily purchases and/or services loans secured by automobiles and provides floor-plan financing for pre-qualified network of independent automotive dealers and automotive finance companies in the buy-here and pay-here used car business.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: BONUS PASS NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP (FDUS) is a small-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Fidus Investment Corporation operates as an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified business development company. The Company provides customized debt and equity financing solutions to lower middle-market companies. The Company's investment objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns by generating both incomes from its debt investments and capital appreciation from its equity-related investments. The Company's equity securities typically consist of either a direct minority equity investment in common or preferred stock or membership/partnership interests of a portfolio company, or it may receive warrants to buy a minority equity interest in a portfolio company in connection with a debt investment. The Company invests primarily in unitranche or first lien senior secured loans. The Company's investment activities are managed by Fidus Investment Advisors, LLC, its investment advisor.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

EATON VANCE TAX-MANAGED BUY-WRTE INCM FD (ETB) is a small-cap value stock in the Misc. Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund's primary investment objective is to provide current income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The Fund's strategy consists of owning a portfolio of common stocks and selling covered call options (a buy-write strategy). The Fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of common stocks that seeks to exceed the total return performance of the S&P 500. The Fund expects to sell index call options on a continuous basis on substantially the full value of its holdings of common stocks. The Fund invests primarily in common stocks of United States (U.S.) issuers. The Fund may invest up to 10% of its total assets in securities of foreign issuers, including American Depositary Receipts, Global Depositary Receipts and European Depositary Receipts. The Fund's investment adviser is Eaton Vance Management.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

SOURCE CAPITAL INC (SOR) is a small-cap value stock in the Misc. Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Source Capital, Inc. (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek maximum total return for common shareholders from both capital appreciation and investment income to the extent consistent with protection of invested capital. The Fund's investments include semiconductor devices; industrial distribution and rental; cement and aggregates; Internet media; cable and satellite; application software; electrical components; chemicals; insurance brokers; diversified banks; base metals; banks; investment companies; food services; integrated utilities; railroad rolling stock, apparel, footwear and accessory design; e-commerce discretionary, hotels; restaurants and leisure; commercial and residential building equipment and systems; automotive retailers; real estate owners and developers; entertainment content; energy; health care services and others. The Fund's investment adviser is First Pacific Advisors, LP.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI AS (ADR) (TKC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Communications Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 56% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engaged in establishing and operating a Global System for Mobile Communications (GSM) network in Turkey and regional states. The Company's segments include Turkcell Turkey, which includes the operations of Turkcell Superonline, Turkcell Satis ve Dagitim Hizmetleri A.S., group call center operations of Global Bilgi Pazarlama Danisma ve Cagri Servisi Hizmetleri A.S., Turktell Bilisim Servisleri A.S., Kule Hizmet ve Isletmecilik A.S., Turkcell Odeme Hizmetleri A.S. and Turkcell Gayrimenkul Hizmetleri A.S; Turkcell International, which includes the operations of Kibris Mobile Telekomunikasyon Limited Sirketi, Eastasian Consortium BV, lifecell LLC, UkrTower LLC, LLC Global Bilgi, Turkcell Europe GmbH, Lifetech LLC, Beltower LLC and Fintur Holdings BV, and Other, which comprises the information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and non-group call center operations of Turkcell Global Bilgi and Turkcell Finansman AS.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

