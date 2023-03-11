Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 3/11/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP (NWFL) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company that operates through its subsidiary, Wayne Bank (the Bank). The Bank is an independent community bank with over 14 offices in Northeastern Pennsylvania and approximately 16 offices in Delaware, Sullivan, Ontario, Otsego and Yates Counties, New York. It offers a range of personal and business credit services, trust and investment products, and real estate settlement services to the consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations and municipalities in each of the communities that the Bank serves. The Bank primarily serves the northeastern Pennsylvania counties of Wayne, Pike, Monroe, Lackawanna and Luzerne, as well as the Susquehanna County. It operates approximately 31 automated teller machines. It operates a Wealth Management/Trust Department, which provides estate planning, investment management and financial planning to customers. The Bank's subsidiaries include Norwood Investment Corp., WCB Realty Corp. and WTRO Properties Inc.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP

NWFL Guru Analysis

NWFL Fundamental Analysis

UNITED OVERSEAS BANK LTD (ADR) (UOVEY) is a large-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 89% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: United Overseas Bank Limited (UOB) is a Singapore-based bank. UOB provides a range of financial solutions globally through its business segments, which includes Group Retail (GR), Group Wholesale Banking (GWB) and Global Markets (GM). GR segment offers a range of products and services, including deposits, insurance, card, wealth management, investment, loan and trade financing products. GWB provides customers with a range of products and services, including financing, trade services, cash management, capital markets solutions and advisory and treasury products. GM provides a suite of treasury products and services across multi-asset classes, which includes foreign exchange, interest rate, credit, commodities, equities, and structured investment products. The Company also operates consumer banking businesses in Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam. It has a global network of approximately 500 branches and offices in 19 countries and territories in Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

Detailed Analysis of UNITED OVERSEAS BANK LTD (ADR)

UOVEY Guru Analysis

UOVEY Fundamental Analysis

BELDEN INC (BDC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Misc. Fabricated Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Belden Inc. is a global supplier of specialty networking solutions. The Company's segments include Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment is a provider of network infrastructure and broadband solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for commercial audio/video and security applications. Its product lines include copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems. The Industrial Solutions segment is a provider of networking and machine connectivity products. Its products include physical network, fieldbus infrastructure components and on-machine connectivity systems to meet end user and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) needs. Its products include solutions, such as industrial Ethernet switches, network management software, routers, firewalls, gateways, connectors/systems, and industrial Ethernet cables.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of BELDEN INC

BDC Guru Analysis

BDC Fundamental Analysis

BAYCOM CORP (BCML) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: BayCom Corp is a bank holding company. The Company operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, United Business Bank (the Bank). The Bank provides a range of financial services to businesses and business owners as well as individuals. The Bank provides a range of loans, including small business administration (SBA), farm service agency (FSA) and United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) guaranteed loans, and deposit products and services to businesses and its affiliates in California, Washington, New Mexico and Colorado. The Bank provides services to small and medium-sized businesses, professional firms, real estate professionals, non-profit businesses, labor unions and related non-profit entities, and businesses and individual consumers. The Bank operates approximately 33 full-service banking branches consisting of branch offices in Northern and Southern California; Denver, Colorado, and Custer, Delta, and Grand counties, Colorado; Seattle, Washington and Central New Mexico.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of BAYCOM CORP

BCML Guru Analysis

BCML Fundamental Analysis

CHURCHILL DOWNS, INC. (CHDN) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Casinos & Gaming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Churchill Downs Incorporated is a racing, online wagering and gaming entertainment company, which is anchored by its flagship event, the Kentucky Derby. The Company owns and operates 13 live and historical racing entertainment venues in three states and 12 casino gaming properties in 10 states and 10 retail sportsbooks. It also operates an online horse racing wagering platforms in the United States. The Company operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The Live and Historical Racing segment includes live and historical pari-mutuel racing at Churchill Downs Racetrack and its historical racing properties in Kentucky, Virginia, and New Hampshire. The TwinSpires segment includes the TwinSpires Horse Racing, the TwinSpires Sports and Casino and the United Tote businesses in Louisville, Kentucky. The Gaming segment is engaged in the casino properties and associated racetrack facilities, which support the casino license as applicable.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of CHURCHILL DOWNS, INC.

CHDN Guru Analysis

CHDN Fundamental Analysis

COLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM INC (COLB) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Columbia Banking System, Inc. is the holding company for Umpqua Bank (the Bank). The Bank offers a combination of robust commercial, small business and consumer capabilities, expertise, local decision-making, and a personalized approach to customer service. The Bank supports consumers and businesses through a full suite of services, including retail and commercial banking; small business administration lending; institutional and corporate banking, and equipment leasing. The Bank primarily operates in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, and Washington State. In addition to the Bank, the Company consists of other subsidiaries and divisions including Columbia Trust Company, Columbia Wealth Advisors and Columbia Private Bank, which operates under the banner of Columbia Wealth Management, as well as Financial Pacific Leasing, Inc.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of COLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM INC

COLB Guru Analysis

COLB Fundamental Analysis

AZZ INC (AZZ) is a small-cap value stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: AZZ Inc. is a global provider of metal coating solutions, coil coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining and industrial markets. The Company's segments include: The Metal Coatings segment, which provides hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing and plating, and other metal coating applications to the steel fabrication and other industries through facilities located throughout the United States and Canada; The Precoat Metals segment, which provides aesthetic and corrosion protective coatings and related value-added services for steel and aluminum coil primarily serving the construction, appliance, container, transportation and other end markets in the United States; and The Infrastructure Solutions segment provides specialized products and services designed to support primarily industrial and electrical applications.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of AZZ INC

AZZ Guru Analysis

AZZ Fundamental Analysis

Peter Lynch Portfolio

Top Peter Lynch Stocks

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.