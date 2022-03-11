Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 3/11/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

EQUINOR ASA (ADR) (EQNR) is a large-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas - Integrated industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Equinor ASA, formerly Statoil ASA, is a Norway-based energy company engaged in oil and gas exploration and production activities. The Company's segments include Development and Production Norway (DPN), Development and Production International (DPI), Marketing, Midstream and Processing (MMP) and Other. DPN segment manages the Company's upstream activities on the Norwegian continental shelf (NCS) and explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. DPI segment manages the Company's upstream activities that are not included in the DPN and Development and Production USA (DPUSA) business areas. MMP segment manages its marketing and trading activities related to oil products and natural gas, transportation, processing and manufacturing, and the development of oil and gas. Other segment includes activities in New Energy Solutions (NES), Technology, Projects and Drilling (TPD), Global Strategy and Business Development (GSB), and Corporate staffs and support functions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of EQUINOR ASA (ADR)

LUFAX HOLDING LTD - ADR (LU) is a large-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Lufax Holding Ltd is a holding company engaged in operating a personal financial services platform in China. The Company is engaged in two major businesses which are retail credit facilitation and wealth management. The retail credit facilitation business is designed to address personal lending for small business owners and salaried workers. The wealth management business provides related services for middle class and affluent population through its online platform. The Company operates its businesses through its subsidiaries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of LUFAX HOLDING LTD - ADR

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

