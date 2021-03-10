Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 3/10/2021

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

DICKS SPORTING GOODS INC (DKS) is a mid-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. is an omni-channel sporting goods retailer offering an assortment of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories in its specialty retail stores primarily in the eastern United States. The Company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream and other specialty concept stores, and Dick's Team Sports HQ, an all-in-one youth sports digital platform offering free league management services, mobile applications for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and FanWear and access to donations and sponsorships. The Company offers its products through a content-rich e-commerce platform that is integrated with its store network and provides customers with the convenience and expertise of a 24-hour storefront. It offers products to its customers through its retail stores and online. The Company offers hardlines, which include items, such as sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of DICKS SPORTING GOODS INC

Full Guru Analysis for DKS

Full Factor Report for DKS

PLUMAS BANCORP (PLBC) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Plumas Bancorp is a bank holding company. The Company's primary subsidiary is Plumas Bank. The Bank is a California state-chartered bank. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (the FDIC) up to maximum insurable amounts insures the Bank's deposit accounts. The Bank operates through its approximately 10 branch networks. The Bank maintains approximately 15 automated teller machines (ATMs) tied in with statewide and national networks. In addition to its branch network, the Bank operates lending offices specializing in government-guaranteed lending in Auburn, California and Beaverton, Oregon, a commercial/agricultural lending office located in Chico, California, and a commercial loan office located in Reno, Nevada. The Bank's loan portfolio consists commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; consumer loans; agricultural loans; residential real estate loans, and construction and land development loans.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

Detailed Analysis of PLUMAS BANCORP

Full Guru Analysis for PLBC

Full Factor Report for PLBC

SILVERCREST ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP INC (SAMG) is a small-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (Silvercrest) is a full-service wealth management firm focused on providing financial advisory and related family office services to ultra-high net worth individuals and institutional investors. The Company offers a suite of complementary and customized family office services for families seeking oversight of their financial affairs. The Company views its operations as comprising one operating segment, the investment management industry. The Company's capabilities include portfolio management; investments including equity management, fixed income management and outsourced investments, and family office services. Silvercrest's family office services include financial planning; tax planning and preparation; partnership accounting and fund administration; consolidated wealth reporting; estate or trust agency, and art consultancy and management.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of SILVERCREST ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP INC

Full Guru Analysis for SAMG

Full Factor Report for SAMG

More details on Validea's Peter Lynch strategy

Peter Lynch Stock Ideas

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.