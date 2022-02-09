Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/9/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

VIRTU FINANCIAL INC (VIRT) is a mid-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 74% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Virtu Financial, Inc. is a holding company. The Company is a technology-enabled market makers and execution service provider. It is engaged in the development of multi-asset, multi-currency technology platform, and integrates with exchanges, liquidity centers, and its clients. Its market data, order routing, transaction processing, risk management and market surveillance technology modules manage its market making and institutional agency activities. It is involved in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments and earning small bid/ask spreads. It conducts its business through Virtu Financial LLC (Virtu Financial) and its subsidiaries. It operates through segments such as Market Making and Execution Services. The Market Making segment consists of market making in the cash, futures and options markets. The Execution Services segment comprises of client-based trading and trading venues, offering execution services in equities, options, futures and fixed income.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

TAYLOR MORRISON HOME CORP (TMHC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 56% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is an owner and operator of residential homebuilding business and is a developer of lifestyle communities. The Company's segments include East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Jacksonville, Naples, Orlando, Raleigh, Sarasota, and Tampa. The Central segment includes Austin, Dallas, Denver, and Houston. The West segment includes Bay Area, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Portland, Sacramento, Seattle, and Southern California. The Financial Services segment includes Taylor Morrison Home Funding, Inspired Title Services, and Taylor Morrison Insurance Services. The Company provides financial services to customers through its mortgage subsidiary, Taylor Morrison Home Funding, INC. It offers title insurance and closing settlement services through its title company, Inspired Title Services, LLC. It also offers homeowner's insurance policies through its insurance agency, Taylor Morrison Insurance Services, LLC.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL

ASSURANT, INC. (AIZ) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Assurant, Inc. is a provider of risk management solutions in the housing and lifestyle markets. The Company operates in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia. The Company's segments include Global Housing and Global Lifestyle. Through its Global Housing segment, it provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing and flood insurance; renters insurance and related products (multi-family housing business). Through its Global Lifestyle segment, it provides mobile device protection products and related services and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances (global connected living business); vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

