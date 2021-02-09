Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/9/2021

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

AON PLC (AON) is a large-cap growth stock in the Insurance (Miscellaneous) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Aon PLC is a global professional services company. The Company provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement and health. Its principal products and services include commercial risk solutions, reinsurance solutions, retirement solutions, health solutions and data & analytic services. Commercial risk solutions includes retail brokerage, cyber solutions, global risk consulting and captives. Reinsurance solutions includes treaty and facultative reinsurance and capital markets. Retirement solutions includes core retirement, investment consulting and human capital. Health solutions includes health and benefits brokerage and health care exchanges. Data & analytic services includes Affinity, Aon InPoint and ReView. The Company focuses on various market segments, including individuals, mid-market companies and global companies.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

MURPHY USA INC (MUSA) is a mid-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Murphy USA Inc. is engaged in the marketing of retail motor fuel products and merchandise through a chain of retail stores. The Company operates through the Marketing segment. The Marketing segment includes its retail marketing sites and product supply, and wholesale assets. As of December 31, 2016, its retail stores were located in 26 states, primarily in the Southwest, Southeast and Midwest the United States. Out of the total 1,401 stores, 1,152 were branded Murphy USA and 249 were Murphy Express locations, as of December 31, 2016. Its retail stores under the brand name Murphy USA participate in the Walmart discount program. The Walmart discount program offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods as decided by Walmart and the Company. Its business also includes product supply and wholesale assets, including product distribution terminals and pipeline positions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC (SC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. is the holding company for Santander Consumer USA Inc., and subsidiaries, a consumer finance company focused on vehicle finance and third party servicing. The Company operates through Consumer Finance segment. Its Consumer Finance business is focused on vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, and dealer loans, as well as financial products and services related to motorcycles, recreational vehicles (RVs), and marine vehicles. It also includes its personal loan and point-of-sale financing operations. The Company's primary business is the indirect origination and securitization of retail installment contracts, principally through manufacturer-franchised dealers in connection with their sale of new and used vehicles to retail consumers. The Company offers auto financing products and services to Fiat Chrysler Automobiles US LLC (FCA) customers and dealers under the Chrysler Capital brand.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS

HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (ADR) (HIMX) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Himax Technologies, Inc. is a fabless semiconductor solution provider. The Company is engaged in display driver integrated circuits (IC) and timing controllers used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation and other consumer electronics devices. The Company operates through two segments: Driver IC and Non-driver products. In addition, the Company designs and provides controllers for touch sensor displays, liquid crystal on silicon micro-displays used in palm-size projectors and head-mounted displays, light-emitting diode driver ICs, power management ICs, scaler products for monitors and projectors, video processing IC solutions and silicon IPs. It also offers digital camera solutions, including complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor image sensors and wafer level optics, which are used in a range of applications, such as mobile phone, tablet, laptop, televisions, personal computer camera, automobile, security and medical devices.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

ASA GOLD AND PRECIOUS METALS LTD (ASA) is a small-cap value stock in the Misc. Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 78% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. The Company seeks long-term capital appreciation primarily through investing in companies engaged in the exploration for, development of projects or mining of precious metals and minerals. It invests approximately 80% of its total assets in common shares or securities convertible into common shares of companies engaged, directly or indirectly, in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds or other precious minerals; held as bullion or other direct forms of gold, silver, platinum or other precious minerals; in instruments representing interests in gold, silver, platinum or other precious minerals, and/or in securities of investment companies, including exchange traded funds, or other securities. It invests in sectors, which include South African Gold Miners, Canadian Gold Miners, Latin American Miners, Silver Miners, Diamond Miners and Platinum Miners, among others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: BONUS PASS NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

SANOFI SA (ADR) (SNY) is a large-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sanofi is a healthcare company, focused on patient needs and engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of therapeutic solutions. Its segments are Pharmaceuticals, Human Vaccines (Vaccines), and Other. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of various franchises, including Speciality Care (Rare Diseases, Multiple Sclerosis, and Oncology), Diabetes and Cardiovascular, Established Prescription Products, Consumer Healthcare and Generics, and research and development, production and marketing activities for all of the Company's pharmaceuticals operations. The Vaccines segment is dedicated to vaccines and includes the commercial operations of the Company's vaccines division Sanofi Pasteur and dedicated research and development, production and marketing activities for the Company's vaccines operations. Its Rare Diseases products include Cerezyme, Cerdelga, Myozyme and Lumizyme, Fabrazyme, and Aldurazyme. It partners with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS

INNOVIVA INC (INVA) is a small-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Innoviva, Inc., formerly Theravance, Inc., is engaged in the development, commercialization and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. It focuses on the respiratory assets partnered with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), including RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA (fluticasone furoate (FF)/vilanterol (VI)) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/vilanterol (UMEC/VI)). Under the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) Collaboration Agreement and the Strategic Alliance Agreement with GSK, the Company is eligible to receive the annual royalties from GSK on sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA. For other products combined with a LABA from the LABA collaboration, such as ANORO ELLIPTA, royalties are upward tiering and range from 6.5% to 10%. RELVAR/BREO is a once-a-day combination inhaled respiratory medicine consisting of a LABA (VI) and an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), FF. ANORO ELLIPTA a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS

AGCO CORPORATION (AGCO) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Constr. & Agric. Machinery industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: AGCO Corporation is a manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. The Company sells a range of agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, self-propelled sprayers, hay tools, forage equipment, seeding and tillage equipment, implements, and grain storage and protein production systems. The Company's segments are North America, South America, Europe/Middle East, and Asia/Pacific/Africa. The Company's products are marketed under various brands, including Challenger, Fendt, GSI, Massey Ferguson and Valtra. As of December 31, 2016, the Company distributed its products through over 3,000 independent dealers and distributors in more than 150 countries. In addition, the Company also provides retail and wholesale financing through its finance joint ventures with Cooperatieve Centrale Raiffeisen-Boerenleenbank B.A. (Rabobank). The Company's AGCO Power engines division produces diesel engines, gears and generating sets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

MUELLER INDUSTRIES, INC. (MLI) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Misc. Fabricated Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Mueller Industries, Inc. is a manufacturer of copper, brass, aluminum and plastic products. The Company operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals and Climate. The Company's products include copper tube and fittings; line sets; brass and copper alloy rod, bar, and shapes; aluminum and brass forgings; aluminum impact extrusions; plastic fittings and valves; refrigeration valves and fittings; fabricated tubular products, and steel nipples. The Company also resells imported brass and plastic plumbing valves, malleable iron fittings, faucets, and plumbing specialty products. The Company's operations are located throughout the United States and in Canada, Mexico, Great Britain, South Korea, and China. The Company markets its products to the heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, refrigeration, hardware, and other industries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST (BDN) is a mid-cap value stock in the Real Estate Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Brandywine Realty Trust is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through five segments: Pennsylvania Suburbs, Philadelphia Central Business District (CBD), Metropolitan Washington, D.C., Austin, Texas, and Other. The Pennsylvania Suburbs segment includes properties in Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties in the Philadelphia suburbs. The Philadelphia CBD segment includes properties located in the City of Philadelphia in Pennsylvania. The Metropolitan Washington, D.C. segment includes properties in the District of Columbia, Northern Virginia and Southern Maryland. The Austin, Texas segment includes properties in the City of Austin, Texas. The Other segment includes properties in Burlington and Camden counties in New Jersey, New Castle County in the state of Delaware and the City of Concord in California. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned 113 properties that had approximately 17.6 million net rentable square feet.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL

PERKINELMER, INC. (PKI) is a large-cap growth stock in the Scientific & Technical Instr. industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: PerkinElmer Inc. is a provider of products, services and solutions for the diagnostics, life sciences and applied markets. The Company operates through two segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. Its Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment serves the life sciences and applied markets. Through the Diagnostics Segment, it offers instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software to hospitals, medical labs, clinicians, and medical research professionals. It provides early detection for genetic disorders from pregnancy to early childhood, and infectious disease testing for the diagnostics market. It offers its product under various brands, BACS-on-Beads, BIOCHIPs, Bioo Scientific, BoBs, chemagic, FragilEase, Genoglyphix, GSP, PG-Seq, PG-Find, Protein Clear, ProteinEXact and QSight, Glutomatic, Honigs Regression, HyperDSC, Inframatic, LAMBDA, NexION, NEN, OneSource, Opera Phenix, Operetta CLS and OsteoSense.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

