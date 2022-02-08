Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/8/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

HANESBRANDS INC. (HBI) is a mid-cap value stock in the Apparel/Accessories industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Hanesbrands Inc. is a marketer of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia/Pacific. The Company operates through various apparel brands, including Hanes, Champion, Bonds, DIM, Bali, Maidenform, Playtex, Bras N Things, Nur Die/Nur Der, JMS/Just My Size, Wonderbra, Lovable, Alternative, Berlei, L'eggs and Gear for Sports. The Company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewear. The Activewear segment includes T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, thermals and teamwear. The International segment includes activewear, men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, intimate apparel, socks, hosiery, and home goods.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of HANESBRANDS INC.

OPPENHEIMER HOLDINGS INC. (USA) (OPY) is a small-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. is a middle market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer. The Company is engaged in a range of activities in the financial services industry; including retail securities brokerage; institutional sales and trading; investment banking, including corporate and public finance; equity and fixed income research; market-making; trust services; and investment advisory and asset management services. The Company has approximately 92 retail branch offices in the United States and institutional businesses located in London, Tel Aviv and Hong Kong. The Company provides various private client services, including full-service brokerage, wealth planning and margin lending. Its asset management services include separately managed accounts, mutual fund managed accounts, discretionary advisory accounts, non-discretionary advisory accounts, alternative investments, portfolio enhancement program, Oppenheimer Investment Advisers and Oppenheimer Investment Management LLC.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of OPPENHEIMER HOLDINGS INC. (USA)

ASA GOLD AND PRECIOUS METALS LTD (ASA) is a small-cap growth stock in the Misc. Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 74% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. The Company seeks long-term capital appreciation primarily through investing in companies engaged in the exploration for, development of projects or mining of precious metals and minerals. It invests approximately 80% of its total assets in common shares or securities convertible into common shares of companies engaged, directly or indirectly, in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds or other precious minerals; held as bullion or other direct forms of gold, silver, platinum or other precious minerals; in instruments representing interests in gold, silver, platinum or other precious minerals, and/or in securities of investment companies, including exchange traded funds, or other securities.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of ASA GOLD AND PRECIOUS METALS LTD

MPLX LP (MPLX) is a large-cap value stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: MPLX LP is a diversified master limited partnership (MLP) that owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets and provides fuels distribution services. The Company's segments include Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. Its L&S segment primarily engages in transportation, storage, distribution and marketing of crude oil, asphalt and refined petroleum products. The L&S segment also includes the operation of its inland marine business, terminals, rail facilities, storage caverns and refining logistics. The G&P segment primarily engages in gathering, processing and transportation of natural gas as well as the gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage and marketing of NGLs.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of MPLX LP

INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC (ICE) is a large-cap growth stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. is a provider of marketplace infrastructure, data services and technology solutions to a range of customers, including financial institutions, corporations and government entities. The Company's business is conducted through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. Exchanges segment consists of regulated marketplaces for the listing, trading and clearing of an array of derivatives contracts and financial securities, such as commodities, interest rates, foreign exchange and equities as well as corporate and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Fixed Income and Data Services segment includes its fixed income data and analytics offerings, fixed income execution, CDS clearing and other multi-asset class data and network services. Mortgage Technology segment includes MERS, Simplifile, and Ellie Mae mortgage services businesses, which provides mortgage technology solutions for the United States residential mortgage market.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC

PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP (PFIS) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Peoples Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company. The Company provides a range of financial services through its subsidiary, Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company (Peoples Bank). Its primary products are loans to small- and medium-sized businesses. Its other lending products include one-to-four family residential mortgages and consumer loans. It provides a range of commercial and retail banking services to business, non-profits, governmental, municipal agencies and professional customers, as well as retail customers, on a personalized basis. It provides an array of wealth management products and services to individuals, small businesses and non-profit entities. These products and services include investment portfolio management, estate planning, annuities, business succession planning, insurances, retirement plan services, education funding strategies and tax planning. It also offers a range of securities, brokerage services and annuity sales to its customers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP

VIRTUS INVESTMENT PARTNERS INC (VRTS) is a small-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. provides investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. The Company offers investments for individual and institutional investors in different product structures and through multiple distribution channels. It provides various asset classes (equity, fixed income and alternative), geographies (domestic, international, and emerging), market capitalizations (large, mid, and small), styles (growth, core, and value) and investment approaches (fundamental, quantitative, and thematic). Its retail products include open-end funds and exchange traded funds (ETFs) as well as closed-end funds and retail separate accounts. Its institutional products are offered through separate accounts and pooled to a variety of institutional clients. It also provides sub advisory services to other investment advisers and serve as the collateral manager for structured products. It distributes its open-end funds and ETFs through financial intermediaries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of VIRTUS INVESTMENT PARTNERS INC

DOW INC (DOW) is a large-cap value stock in the Chemicals - Plastics & Rubber industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Dow Inc. is a holding company for The Dow Chemical Company and its subsidiaries (TDCC). The Company's portfolio of plastics, industrial intermediates, coatings and silicones businesses delivers a range of science-based products and solutions for its customers in various market segments, such as packaging, infrastructure, mobility and consumer care. The Company's portfolio is comprised of six global business units, which are organized into three operating segments: Packaging & Specialty Plastics, Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure and Performance Materials & Coatings. Packaging & Specialty Plastics consists of two global businesses: Hydrocarbons & Energy and Packaging and Specialty Plastics. Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure consists of two customer-centric businesses: Industrial Solutions and Polyurethanes & Construction Chemicals. Performance Materials & Coatings includes two global businesses: Coatings & Performance Monomers and Consumer Solutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of DOW INC

JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC (JHG) is a mid-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Janus Henderson Group PLC is an independent global asset manager. The Company specializes in active investment across all asset classes. It operates through the investment management business segment. The Company manages a range of actively managed investment products for institutional and retail investors across five capabilities: Equities, Fixed Income, Multi-Asset, Quantitative Equities and Alternatives. It operates across various product lines, distribution channels and geographic regions. The Company conducts its operations in North America, the United Kingdom (UK), continental Europe, Latin America, Japan, Asia and Australia.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC

AGNC INVESTMENT CORP (AGNC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Real Estate Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: AGNC Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company invests primarily in Agency residential mortgage-backed securities (Agency RMBS) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States Government-sponsored enterprise (GSE) or the United States Government agency. It also invests in other types of mortgage and mortgage-related securities, such as credit risk transfer (CRT) securities and non-Agency residential mortgage-backed securities (non-Agency RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), where repayment of principal and interest is not guaranteed by the GSE or the United States Government agency, and other assets related to the housing, mortgage, or real estate markets. The Company funds its investments primarily through collateralized borrowings structured as repurchase agreements.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of AGNC INVESTMENT CORP

FNCB BANCORP INC (FNCB) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: FNCB Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company for First National Community Bank (the Bank). The Company's activity consists of owning and operating the Bank. The Bank provides a range of traditional banking products and services to individuals and businesses, including online, mobile and telephone banking, debit cards, check imaging and electronic statements. Its products include various checking, savings, money market and certificate of deposit products. Its online product suite includes bill payment, internal and external funds transfer, and Purchase Rewards. The Bank offers a range of loans, including residential real estate loans, construction, land acquisition and development loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, loans to state and political subdivisions, and consumer loans. It provides its retail and business customers Overdraft Protection. It also offers wealth management services to its customers. It operates 17 full-service branch offices.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of FNCB BANCORP INC

CHUBB LTD (CB) is a large-cap value stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Chubb Limited is a Switzerland-based holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of insurance and reinsurance products and services to clients around the world. Its segments include North America Commercial property and casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance and Life Insurance. It offers commercial insurance products and service offerings, such as risk management programs, loss control, and engineering and complex claims management. It provides specialized insurance products to areas, such as aviation and energy. It also offers personal lines insurance coverage, including homeowners, automobile, valuables, umbrella liability and recreational marine products. In addition, it supplies personal accident, supplemental health and life insurance to individuals in select countries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of CHUBB LTD

ABB LTD (ADR) (ABB) is a large-cap growth stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Abb Ltd is a holding company. The Company's segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure. The Electrification Products segment manufactures and sells products and services including low and medium-voltage switchgear, breakers, switches and control products. The Robotics and Motion segment manufactures and sells motors, generators, variable speed drives and robots and robotics. The Industrial Automation segment develops and sells control and plant optimization systems, and automation products and solutions. The Power Grids segment supplies power and automation products, systems, and service and software solutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of ABB LTD (ADR)

POWER INTEGRATIONS INC (POWI) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 87% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Power Integrations, Inc. designs, develops and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. The Company's products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for downstream use. The Company's ICs used in alternating current (AC)-direct current (DC) power supply convert high-voltage AC from a wall outlet to the low-voltage DC required by electronic devices. The Company offers a range of products, such as TOPSwitch, TinySwitch, LinkSwitch and Hiper families. The Company also offers CapZero and SenZero families. The Company offers a range of high-voltage gate-driver products sold under the SCALE and SCALE-II product-family names. The DPA-Switch family of products is a monolithic high-voltage DC-DC power conversion IC designed specifically for use in distributed power architectures.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of POWER INTEGRATIONS INC

COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMPANY (COLM) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Apparel/Accessories industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Columbia Sportswear Company is engaged in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor, active and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment products. The Company operates through four geographical segments: the United States (U.S.), Latin America and Asia Pacific (LAAP), Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Canada. The Company offers four brands: Columbia, SOREL, Mountain Hard Wear and prAna. Columbia brand is known for authentic, high-value outdoor apparel, footwear, accessories and equipment products designed with function, and quality suited for all seasons, activities and locations. SOREL brand offers durable and design-driven footwear and accessories primarily to fashion-forward savvy women, as well as to men and youth consumers. Mountain Hard Wear brand offers apparel, accessories and equipment designed to meet the high-performance needs of climbing enthusiasts and to satisfy climbers' everyday lifestyles.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMPANY

LINCOLN NATIONAL CORPORATION (LNC) is a large-cap value stock in the Insurance (Life) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Lincoln National Corporation is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. The Company sells a range of wealth protection, accumulation, retirement income and group protection products and solutions. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance and Group Protection. The Annuities segment provides tax-deferred investment growth and lifetime income opportunities for its clients by offering variable annuities, fixed (including indexed) annuities and indexed variable annuities. The Retirement Plan Services segment provides employers with retirement plan products and services, primarily in the defined contribution retirement plan marketplace. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance and other. The Group Protection segment offers group non-medical insurance products and services, including short- and long-term disability and other.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of LINCOLN NATIONAL CORPORATION

LITTELFUSE, INC. (LFUS) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Littelfuse, Inc. is a global manufacturer of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. The Company's product portfolio includes fuses, semiconductors, polymers, ceramics, relays and sensors. It conducts its business through three reportable segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. Through these segments, the Company designs, manufactures and sells components and modules for circuit protection, fuses, power control and sensing products throughout the world. The circuit protection products protect against electrostatic discharge, power surges, short circuits and voltage spikes; its power control products safely and efficiently control power, and its sensor products are used to identify and detect temperature, proximity, flow speed and fluid level in various applications. The Company's products are found in automotive and commercial vehicles, industrial applications, data and telecommunications, medical devices, consumer electronics and appliances.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of LITTELFUSE, INC.

AUDIOCODES LTD (AUDC) is a small-cap growth stock in the Communications Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 74% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: AudioCodes Ltd is an Israel-based vendor of voice networking and media processing solutions for the digital workplace. The Company enables enterprises and service providers to build and operate all IP voice networks in unified communications, contact centers, and hosted business services. The Company categorizes its products and services into two main business lines: network and technology. Network products consist of customer premises equipment (CPE), gateways for the enterprise and service provider (or carrier) markets and of carrier-grade-oriented low- and mid-density media gateways for service providers and Enterprise Session Border Controls (ESBCs). Complementing its media gateways and session border gateways as network products are its multi-service business routers (MSBR), Internet Protocol (IP) phones, media servers, mobile VoIP solutions and value added application products. The Company offers a range of products, solutions and services worldwide.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of AUDIOCODES LTD

SKECHERS USA INC (SKX) is a mid-cap value stock in the Footwear industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Skechers U.S.A., Inc. is a designer and marketer of lifestyle footwear for men, women and children, and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers Performance brand name. The Company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes its footwears through domestic wholesale distribution channels, which includes big-box footwear stores, department stores, wholesale clubs, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores, independent retailers, and Internet retailers. The International Wholesale segment sells its products to department stores and specialty retail stores through its joint ventures and subsidiaries; sales to international distributors who deliver the Company's footwears to department stores, specialty retail stores and third-party-owned stores. The Direct-to-Consumer segment offers its products through e-commerce, concept stores, factory and warehouse outlet stores.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of SKECHERS USA INC

EXXON MOBIL CORP (XOM) is a large-cap growth stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Exxon Mobil Corporation is engaged in energy business. The Company is engaged in the exploration, production, trade, transportation and sale of crude oil and natural gas, and the manufacture, transportation and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals and a range of specialty products. The Company's segments include Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Financing. The Upstream segment operates to explore for and produce crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream manufactures, trades and sells petroleum products. The refining and supply operations consists of a global network of manufacturing plants, transportation systems, and distribution centers that provide a range of fuels, lubricants and other products and feedstocks to its customers around the world. The Chemical segment manufactures and sells petrochemicals. The Chemical business supplies olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and a variety of other petrochemicals.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of EXXON MOBIL CORP

NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORPORATION (NWFL) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company that operates through its subsidiary, Wayne Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a registered bank and trust company. The Bank is an independent community bank with over 14 offices in Northeastern Pennsylvania and approximately 16 offices in Delaware, Sullivan, Ontario, Otsego and Yates Counties, New York. The Bank offers a range of personal and business credit services, trust and investment products, and real estate settlement services to the consumers, businesses, nonprofit organizations and municipalities in each of the communities that the Bank serves. The Bank primarily serves the northeastern Pennsylvania counties of Wayne, Pike, Monroe, Lackawanna and Luzerne, as well as the Susquehanna County. In addition, the Bank operates approximately 31 automated teller machines. The Bank operates a Wealth Management/Trust Department, which provides estate planning, investment management and financial planning to customers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORPORATION

FORD MOTOR COMPANY (F) is a large-cap value stock in the Auto & Truck Manufacturers industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ford Motor Company is an automobile company that designs, manufactures, markets, and services a full line of Ford trucks, utility vehicles, cars as well as Lincoln luxury vehicles. The Company operates in three segments: Automotive, Mobility and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment is engaged in developing, manufacturing, distributing, and servicing the vehicles, parts and accessories of Ford and Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment primarily includes the development of Ford's autonomous vehicles and related businesses. The Company also holds ownership is Argo AI, which is a developer of autonomous driving systems, and Spin, which is a micro-mobility service provider. The Ford Credit segment is comprised of the Ford Credit business on a consolidated basis, which is primarily vehicle-related financing and leasing activities. Ford Credit offers a wide variety of automotive financing products to and through automotive dealers throughout the world.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of FORD MOTOR COMPANY

UNUM GROUP (UNM) is a mid-cap value stock in the Insurance (Life) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Unum Group is a provider of financial protection benefits in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its products include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental and vision, and other related services. Its Unum US segment consists of group disability insurance, which includes long-term and short-term disability products, medical stop-loss product, and fee-based leave management services and administrative services only (ASO) business, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business, which include individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products. Its Unum International segment includes its operations in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its Colonial Life segment includes accident, sickness, and disability products, which includes its dental and vision products, life products, and cancer and critical illness products. It markets its products primarily through the workplace.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of UNUM GROUP

AB SKF (ADR) (SKFRY) is a mid-cap value stock in the Constr. & Agric. Machinery industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: AB Skf is a Sweden-based supplier of products, solutions and services within rolling bearings, seals, mechatronics, services and lubrication systems. The Company's services include technical support, maintenance services, condition monitoring, asset efficiency optimization, engineering consultancy and training. The Company's segments include Industrial and Automotive. The Company develops and manufactures a range of products for the industrial market, including bearings, seals, lubrication systems and condition monitoring. It also provides a range of services and solutions around the rotating shaft in the areas of machine health, reliability engineering and remanufacturing. The Company provides a range of products, solutions and services to manufacturers of cars, light and heavy trucks, trailers, buses and two-wheelers. The vehicle aftermarket is served directly, as well as indirectly through a network of distributors and dealers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of AB SKF (ADR)

BOYD GAMING CORPORATION (BYD) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Casinos & Gaming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Boyd Gaming Corporation is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. The Company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of eight casinos, which includes Gold Coast Hotel and Casino, The Orleans Hotel and Casino, Sam's Town Hotel and Gambling Hall, Suncoast Hotel and Casino, Eastside Cannery Casino and Hotel, Aliante Casino + Hotel + Spa, Cannery Casino Hotel, and Jokers Wild Casino. The Downtown Las Vegas segment consists of three properties, which includes California Hotel and Casino, Fremont Hotel and Casino, and Main Street Station Casino, Brewery and Hotel. The Midwest & South segment consists of Par-A-Dice Hotel Casino, Belterra Casino Resort, Blue Chip Casino, Hotel & Spa, Diamond Jo Dubuque, Diamond Jo Worth, Kansas Star Casino, Amelia Belle Casino, Delta Downs Racetrack Casino & Hotel, Evangeline Downs Racetrack and Casino, Sam's Town Hotel and Casino, and Treasure Chest Casino.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of BOYD GAMING CORPORATION

CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORP. (CACC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Credit Acceptance Corporation is engaged in offering financing programs that enable automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers. The Company offers two financing programs: the Portfolio Program and the Purchase Program. Under the Portfolio Program, the Company advances money to dealers, which is referred to as dealer loan in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer Loans. Under the Purchase Program, the Company buys the consumer loans from the dealers, which is referred to as a purchased loan and keeps all amounts collected from the consumer. Its target market consists of approximately 60,000 independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The Company has market area managers located throughout the United States that market its programs to dealers, enroll new dealers, and support active dealers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORP.

HORACE MANN EDUCATORS CORPORATION (HMN) is a small-cap value stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 63% to 83% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMEC) is an insurance holding company. The Company is focused on providing financial solutions for educators and others who serve their communities. The Company's segments include Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement and Life. The Company's Property and Casualty segment offers personal lines of automobile and property insurance products. The Supplemental segment offers cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability and accident coverages. The Retirement segment offers tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities. The Life segment offers life insurance products, such as whole life, term and indexed universal life (IUL). The Company serves approximately 470,000 educator households in roughly half of the K-12 public school buildings in its market footprint in the United States.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of HORACE MANN EDUCATORS CORPORATION

More details on Validea's Peter Lynch strategy

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.