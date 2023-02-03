Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/3/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

MODINE MANUFACTURING CO (MOD) is a small-cap growth stock in the Auto & Truck Parts industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Modine Manufacturing Company specializes in thermal management systems and components, providing engineered heating and cooling components, original equipment products, and systems to diversified global markets. The Company is a provider of engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. Its segments include Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies. The Climate Solutions segment includes the building heating, ventilating and air conditioning (BHVAC) and Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS) segment businesses, with the exception of CIS Coatings. The Performance Technologies segment includes the Heavy-Duty Equipment (HDE) and Automotive segment businesses and the CIS Coatings business. Its primary product groups include HVAC; coils, coolers, and coatings; and powertrain cooling and engine cooling. It serves various markets, such as automotive and light vehicle.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

SELECTIVE INSURANCE GROUP INC (SIGI) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Selective Insurance Group, Inc. is a holding company that owns and operates property and casualty insurance subsidiaries that sell products and services in the United States. Its segments include Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment, which consists of property and casualty insurance products and services provided in the standard marketplace to commercial enterprises, businesses, non-profit organizations, and government agencies. The Standard Personal Lines segment, which consists of insurance products and services, including flood insurance coverage sold through the Write Your Own (WYO) program of the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP). The E&S Lines segment, which consists of insurance products and services provided to customers not obtaining coverage in the standard marketplace. The Investment segment invests insurance premiums, as well as amounts generated through its capital management strategies.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

PRESTIGE CONSUMER HEALTHCARE INC (PBH) is a mid-cap value stock in the Retail (Drugs) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacturing, marketing, sales and distribution of over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products to mass merchandisers, drug, food, dollar, convenience, club and e-commerce stores in North America (the United States and Canada) and in Australia and certain other international markets. The Company operates through two segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. Its brands include BC/Goody's, Boudreaux's Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Fleet, Gaviscon, Luden's, Monistat, Nix, TheraTears, Summer's Eve, Fess and Hydralyte. Its subsidiaries include Blacksmith Brands, Inc., C.B. Fleet Company, Incorporated, Care Pharmaceuticals Pty Limited, DenTek Holdings, Inc., Medtech Holdings, Inc., Peaks HBC Company, Inc. and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

