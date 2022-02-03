Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/3/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

GLOBE LIFE INC (GL) is a large-cap value stock in the Insurance (Life) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Globe Life Inc. is an insurance holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of life and supplemental health insurance products and annuities. The Company's segments include Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The life insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurance. The Health insurance products are guaranteed-renewable and include Medicare Supplement, critical illness, accident and limited-benefit supplemental hospital and surgical coverage's. Annuities include fixed-benefit contracts. The Company's subsidiaries include Globe Life and Accident Insurance Company, American Income Life Insurance Company, Liberty National Life Insurance Company, Family Heritage Life Insurance Company of America, and United American Insurance Company.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

ONEMAIN HOLDINGS INC (OMF) is a mid-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 74% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: OneMain Holdings, Inc. is a financial service holding company. The Company provides personal loan products; offers optional credit insurance and other products; services loans owned by the Company and service loans owned by third-parties; and pursues strategic acquisitions and dispositions of assets and businesses, including loan portfolios or other financial assets. It also provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. The Company's product offerings include Personal Loans and Insurance products. It offers personal loans through its branch network, centralized operations, and its Website, www.omf.com. It offers optional credit insurance products (life insurance, disability insurance, and involuntary unemployment insurance) and optional non-credit insurance products through its branch network and its centralized operations. The Company operates a network of approximately 1,400 branch offices in 44 states.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS

FIRST BANCORP INC (FNLC) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The First Bancorp, Inc. is the bank holding company of First National Bank (the Bank). The Bank provides a range of financial services to individuals and companies in coastal Maine. Its financial services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending; ATM processing; and investment management and trust services. The Company through First National Wealth Management, a division of the Bank, offers private banking, financial planning, investment management and trust services to individuals, businesses, non-profit organizations, and municipalities. It offers a range of loans, which includes commercial real estate loan, commercial construction loans, commercial other loan, municipal loans, residential real estate term loan , residential real estate construction loan, and home equity line of credit, and consumer loan. The Bank also offers automated teller machine (ATM) processing services. The Bank offers business banking services, such as checking accounts and electronic services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS

NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. (NYCB) is a mid-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: New York Community Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company for New York Community Bank (The Bank). The Bank is a New York State-chartered savings bank that operates approximately 236 branches, 19 of which operate directly under the Community Bank name. The remaining 217 Community Bank branches operate through eight divisional banks: Queens County Savings Bank, Roslyn Savings Bank, Richmond County Savings Bank, Roosevelt Savings Bank, and Atlantic Bank in New York; Garden State Community Bank in New Jersey; AmTrust Bank in Florida and Arizona; and Ohio Savings Bank in Ohio. The Bank is a producer of multi-family loans in New York City, with a focus on non-luxury residential apartment buildings with rent-regulated units that features below-market rents. The Bank also provides commercial real estate (CRE) loans, specialty finance loans and leases, and, to a much lesser extent, acquisition, development, and construction (ADC) loans, and commercial and industrial (C&I) loans.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

NOVARTIS AG (ADR) (NVS) is a large-cap value stock in the Major Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Novartis AG is a Switzerland-based pharmaceutical company. The Company develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription drugs, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), biosimilars and ophthalmic products. The Company uses science and digital technologies for treatments in the disease areas of immunology, dermatology, cancer, ophthalmology, neuroscience, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism. The business activities of the Company are divided into two segments: Innovative Medicines, which includes innovative patent-protected prescription medicines for blood pressure, cancer and other ailments, and Sandoz, which includes generic pharmaceuticals and biosimilars.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD (USA) (AEM) is a large-cap growth stock in the Gold & Silver industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 74% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Agnico Eagle Mines Limited is a Canada-based gold mining company, which is engaged in producing precious metals. The Company operates through three business units: Northern Business, Southern Business and Exploration. The Company's Northern Business comprises of its operations in Canada and Finland. Its Canadian properties include the LaRonde Complex, the Goldex mine, the Meadowbank Complex, the Meliadine mine, the Hope Bay mine, and the Canadian Malartic Mine. The Company's Southern Business comprises of its operations in Mexico. Its Pinos Altos mine, including the Creston Mascota deposit, is held through its subsidiary Agnico Eagle Mexico, S.A. de C.V. The La India mine is owned by its subsidiary, Agnico Sonora, S.A. de C.V. Its Exploration group is focused on the identification of new mineral reserves and mineral resources and new development opportunities in gold producing regions. Its exploration activities are concentrated in Canada, Europe, Latin America and the United States.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

