Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/3/2021

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

GRUPO SUPERVIELLE SA -ADR (SUPV) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 74% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Grupo Supervielle S.A. is an Argentina-based universal financial services group. The Company offers retail and corporate banking, treasury, consumer finance, insurance, asset management and other products and services nationwide to a broad customer base including: individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises and medium to large-sized companies, among others. The Company operates through a multi-brand and multi-channel platform with a strategic national footprint.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of GRUPO SUPERVIELLE SA -ADR

Full Guru Analysis for SUPV

Full Factor Report for SUPV

PREMIER INC (PINC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Premier, Inc. is a healthcare improvement company. The Company is uniting an alliance of approximately 4,000 United States hospitals and health systems and approximately 175,000 other providers and organizations to transform healthcare. The Company operates through two reportable business segments: Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. Its Supply Chain Services segment operates healthcare group purchasing organizations (GPO) and direct sourcing activities. The Company's performance Service segment provides integrated data and analytics, software as a service (SaaS) informatic products, consulting services, performance improvement collaborative, government services and insurance management services. The Company plays a role in the healthcare industry, collaborating with members to co-develop long-term innovations that reinvent and improve the way care is delivered to patients nationwide.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of PREMIER INC

Full Guru Analysis for PINC

Full Factor Report for PINC

BJS WHOLESALE CLUB HOLDINGS INC (BJ) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 56% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. is an operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States. The Company provides a one-stop shopping destination filled with brands, including its exclusive Wellsley Farms and Berkley Jensen brands, along with USDA Choice meats, and delicious organics, many in supermarket sizes. The Company operates 215 clubs and 134 BJ's Gas locations in 16 states. The Company offers two base types of memberships Inner Circle memberships and business memberships. The Company also offers its co-branded My BJ's Perks, and Mastercard program. The Company's products are sold under Wellsley Farms and Berkley Jensen brands.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of BJS WHOLESALE CLUB HOLDINGS INC

Full Guru Analysis for BJ

Full Factor Report for BJ

ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION INC (ATGE) is a mid-cap value stock in the Schools industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 74% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Adtalem Global Education Inc. is a provider of workforce solutions. The Company operates through two segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry. Medical and Healthcare segment includes the operations of Chamberlain University, American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine. Financial Services segment offers test preparation, certifications, conferences, seminars, memberships, and subscriptions to business professionals in the areas of accounting, anti-money laundering, banking, and mortgage industries. Financial Services segment includes the operations of the Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists, Becker Professional Education, OnCourse Learning and EduPristine.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION INC

Full Guru Analysis for ATGE

Full Factor Report for ATGE

TEXAS PACIFIC LAND CORP (TPL) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Misc. Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Texas Pacific Land Corp is engaged in managing land, including royalty interests, for the benefit of its owners. The Company's operating segments are Land and Resource Management, and Water Services and Operations. The Company operates as a landowner in the State of Texas with approximately 880,000 acres of land in West Texas. The Land and Resource Management segment focuses on managing TPL's oil and gas royalty interest and surface acres located in over 19 different counties. Its revenue streams principally consist of oil and gas royalties, commercial lease, land sales, easements and materials sales. Its Water Services and Operations offers various solutions, such as water sourcing, infrastructure development, water tracking, analytics, well testing, produced water gathering/treatment/recycling and produced water disposal services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of TEXAS PACIFIC LAND CORP

Full Guru Analysis for TPL

Full Factor Report for TPL

SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GRP, INC.(ADR) (SMFG) is a large-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 85% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. is a Japan-based company engaged in the commercial banking, leasing, securities and consumer finance business. The Company has five business segments. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the banking, leasing and securities business, as well as the venture capital business and management consulting services business for domestic large companies. The Retail segment is engaged in the banking, securities, credit cards and consumer finance business, as well as pension management business for domestic individuals and small corporate customers. The International segment is engaged in the banking, leasing and securities business, as well as swap-related business for overseas Japanese and non-Japanese companies. The Market segment is engaged in the banking, securities and other financial markets related businesses. The Head Office Management segment is engaged in the system development, information processing, investment management and other businesses.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: BONUS PASS NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GRP, INC.(ADR)

Full Guru Analysis for SMFG

Full Factor Report for SMFG

SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP (SAR) is a small-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 74% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Saratoga Investment Corp. is a specialty finance company. It provides customized financing solutions to the United States' middle-market businesses. The Company primarily invests in senior and unitranche leveraged loans and mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, equity issued by private United States middle-market companies. The Company's investment objective is to create attractive risk-adjusted returns by generating current income and long-term capital appreciation from its investments. Its investments generally provide financing for change of ownership transactions. The Company's portfolio is comprised primarily of investments in leveraged loans issued by middle-market companies. The Company also invests in mezzanine debt and make equity investments in middle-market companies. Mezzanine debt is typically unsecured and subordinated to senior debt of the portfolio company. The Company's investment activities are externally managed and advised by Saratoga Investment Advisors, LLC.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP

Full Guru Analysis for SAR

Full Factor Report for SAR

AIR LEASE CORP (AL) is a mid-cap value stock in the Rental & Leasing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Air Lease Corporation is an aircraft leasing company. The Company is principally engaged in purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, such as The Boeing Company (Boeing) and Airbus S.A.S. (Airbus), and leasing those aircraft to airlines across the world. Along with its leasing activities, the Company sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies and airlines. The Company also provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios for a management fee. The Company provides aircraft to airline customers in various markets, such as Asia, the Pacific Rim, Latin America, the Middle East, Europe, Africa and North America. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had 237 owned aircraft and 30 aircraft in its managed fleet portfolio.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of AIR LEASE CORP

Full Guru Analysis for AL

Full Factor Report for AL

REGIONAL MANAGEMENT CORP (RM) is a small-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 76% to 94% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Regional Management Corp. is a diversified consumer finance company. The Company provides an array of loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies and other traditional lenders. Its products include small loans, large loans, automobile loans, retail loans, and optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. It offers small loans ranging from $500 to $2,500, through its branches. It offers large installment loans with cash proceeds to the customer ranging from $2,501 to $20,000. As of December 31, 2016, automobile loans were offered in amounts up to $27,500. As of December 31, 2016, retail loans were indirect installment loans structured as retail installment sales contracts that were offered in amounts of up to $7,500. Optional Payment and Collateral Protection Insurance Products offer customers a number of optional payment and collateral protection insurance products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: BONUS PASS NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of REGIONAL MANAGEMENT CORP

Full Guru Analysis for RM

Full Factor Report for RM

NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE INC (NGVC) is a small-cap growth stock in the Retail (Grocery) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. is a specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements. The Company's products in its stores include Body Care, Pet Care, Household and General Merchandise, and Books and Handouts. Its grocery products include Produce; Bulk Food and Private Label Products; Dry, Frozen and Canned Groceries; Meats and Seafood; Dairy Products, Dairy Substitutes and Eggs; Prepared Foods; Bread and Baked Goods, and Beverages. Additionally, it carries a range of products associated with special diets, such as gluten free, vegetarian and non-dairy. The Company operates both a service natural and organic grocery store, and a dietary supplement store. The Company sells organic produce and source from local and organic producers. The Company operates within the natural products retail industry.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE INC

Full Guru Analysis for NGVC

Full Factor Report for NGVC

PHYSICIANS REALTY TRUST (DOC) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Real Estate Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Physicians Realty Trust (the Trust) is a real estate investment trust. Physicians Realty L.P. is the operating partnership of the Trust. The Trust and its operating partnership are engaged in acquiring, developing, owning and managing healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. As of December 31, 2016, the Company's portfolio consisted of 246 properties located in 29 states with approximately 10,883,601 net leasable square feet. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing healthcare services. The Company focuses its investment activity on various types of healthcare properties, such as medical office buildings; outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities; physician group practice clinics; ambulatory surgery centers, and specialty hospitals and treatment centers. Its properties include Arrowhead Commons, Aurora Medical Office Building, Decatur Medical Office Building and El Paso Medical Office Building.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: FAIL SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of PHYSICIANS REALTY TRUST

Full Guru Analysis for DOC

Full Factor Report for DOC

THE WESTERN UNION COMPANY (WU) is a mid-cap value stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Western Union Company (Western Union) is a provider of money movement and payment services. The Company operates through two segments: Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Company's Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. The Company's multi-currency, real-time money transfer services are viewed by the Company as one interconnected network where a money transfer can be sent from one location to another, around the world. Western Union's Business Solutions segment facilitates payment and foreign exchange solutions, primarily cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and individuals. Business Solutions payment transactions are conducted through various channels, including the phone and via the Internet.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of THE WESTERN UNION COMPANY

Full Guru Analysis for WU

Full Factor Report for WU

HERCULES CAPITAL INC (HTGC) is a small-cap value stock in the Misc. Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Hercules Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company. The Company is an internally managed, non-diversified, closed-end investment company. The Company focuses on providing senior secured venture growth loans to venture capital-backed companies in a range of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. The Company's investment objective is to maximize its portfolio total return by generating current income from its debt investments and capital appreciation from its warrant and equity-related investments. The Company's primary business objectives are to increase its net income, net operating income and net asset value (NAV) by investing in structured debt with warrants and equity of venture capital-backed companies in technology-related industries with attractive current yields and the potential for equity appreciation and realized gains. The Company focuses its investments in companies active in the technology industry sub-sectors.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of HERCULES CAPITAL INC

Full Guru Analysis for HTGC

Full Factor Report for HTGC

ALICO, INC. (ALCO) is a small-cap value stock in the Crops industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 54% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Alico, Inc. is an agribusiness and natural resources management company. The Company's segments include Orange Co., Conservation and Environmental Resources and, Other Operations. Its principal lines of business are citrus groves, cattle ranching and conservation. The Orange Co. segment includes activities related to planting, owning, cultivating and/or managing citrus groves in order to produce fruit for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which include contracting for the harvesting, marketing and hauling of citrus. The conservation and environmental resources segment includes activities related to cattle grazing, sod, native plant and animal sales, leasing, management and/or conservation of unimproved native pasture land. The other operations segment consists of activities related to rock mining royalties, oil exploration and other insignificant lines of business.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of ALICO, INC.

Full Guru Analysis for ALCO

Full Factor Report for ALCO

BARRETT BUSINESS SERVICES, INC. (BBSI) is a small-cap value stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI) is a provider of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. The Company has developed a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. BBSI's purpose is to advocate for business owners, particularly in the small and mid-sized business segment. The Company offers two categories of services: Professional Employer Services (PEO) and Staffing. Its staffing services include on-demand or short-term staffing assignments, contract staffing, direct placement, and long-term or indefinite-term on-site management. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated in 20 states and the District of Columbia through a network of 57 branch locations in California, Oregon, Utah, Washington, Idaho, Arizona, Colorado, Maryland, North Carolina, Delaware, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of BARRETT BUSINESS SERVICES, INC.

Full Guru Analysis for BBSI

Full Factor Report for BBSI

SYNNEX CORPORATION (SNX) is a mid-cap value stock in the Computer Hardware industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 76% to 94% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Synnex Corporation is a business process services company. The Company provides a range of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry and providing outsourced services focused on customer engagement strategy. The Company operates through Technology Solutions segment. The Company's Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, information technology (IT) systems, including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking/communications/security equipment, and consumer electronics (CE) and complementary products. Within its Technology Solutions segment, the Company also provides systems design and integration solutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: BONUS PASS NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of SYNNEX CORPORATION

Full Guru Analysis for SNX

Full Factor Report for SNX

SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (SMMF) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Summit Financial Group Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company provide community banking services primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia. It provides its services through its community bank subsidiary, Summit Community Bank (the Bank). The Bank operates through approximately 43 banking locations. Its loan portfolio includes commercial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, consumer and mortgage warehouse lines of credit. It offers various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing demand deposit, interest bearing demand deposit, savings deposit and time deposits. The bank also offers trust and wealth management services and cash management services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

Full Guru Analysis for SMMF

Full Factor Report for SMMF

MEDIFAST INC (MED) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Medifast, Inc. produces, distributes and sells weight loss, weight management, and healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. The Company's product lines include weight loss, weight management, and healthy living meal replacements, snacks, hydration products, and vitamins. Its business units include Optavia, Medifast Direct, Franchise Medifast Weight Control Centers (MWCC) and Medifast Wholesale. Optavia is a personal coaching division of the Company that consists of Optavia Coaches, who provides coaching and support to clients utilizing the Optavia platform. Medifast Direct is its direct-to-consumer business unit that allows customers to order Medifast products directly through its Website or its in-house call center. The MWCC business unit sells product through franchise and reseller locations, which offers structured programs and a team of professionals to help customers achieve weight-loss and weight-management success at center locations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of MEDIFAST INC

Full Guru Analysis for MED

Full Factor Report for MED

RADIAN GROUP INC (RDN) is a mid-cap value stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Radian Group Inc. is an insurance holding company that provides mortgage insurance, and products and services to the real estate and mortgage finance industries. The Company operates in two segments: Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment provides credit-related insurance coverage, principally through private mortgage insurance to mortgage lending institutions. The Services segment provides outsourced services, information-based analytics valuations and specialty consulting and surveillance services for buyers and sellers of, and investors in, mortgage- and real estate-related loans and securities, as well as other asset-backed securities (ABS). It also offers mortgage insurance products, such as primary mortgage insurance and pool insurance. Its Services segment is engaged in offering businesses, such as loan review and due diligence, and surveillance, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) surveillance and loan servicer oversight.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of RADIAN GROUP INC

Full Guru Analysis for RDN

Full Factor Report for RDN

UFP TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (UFPT) is a small-cap growth stock in the Containers & Packaging industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: UFP Technologies, Inc. is a designer and custom converter of foams, plastics, composites and natural fiber materials. The Company is engaged in providing solutions to customers primarily within the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets. It converts these materials using laminating, molding, and fabricating manufacturing technologies. The Company's raw materials consist of polyethylene and polyurethane foams, sheet plastics, pulp fiber, cross-linked polyethylene and reticulated polyurethane foams, fabric and foam laminates, and natural fiber materials. The Company converts these materials to provide customers various solutions, including automotive interior trim, medical device components, disposable wound care components, military uniform and gear components, athletic padding, air filtration, high-temperature insulation, abrasive nail files and other beauty aids, and cushion packaging for their products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of UFP TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Full Guru Analysis for UFPT

Full Factor Report for UFPT

UBS GROUP AG (USA) (UBS) is a large-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 63% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: UBS Group AG is a holding company and conducts its operations through UBS AG and its subsidiaries. The Company comprises Corporate Center and five business divisions: Wealth Management, Wealth Management Americas, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management and the Investment Bank. Wealth Management division provides advice and tailored financial services to wealthy private clients around the world, except those served by Wealth Management Americas. Wealth Management Americas division is a wealth manager in the Americas in terms of financial advisor productivity and invested assets by financial advisor. Personal & Corporate Banking division provides financial products and services to private, corporate and institutional clients in Switzerland. Asset Management division provides investment management products and services, platform solutions and advisory support. Investment Bank division provides investment advice, financial solutions and capital markets access.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of UBS GROUP AG (USA)

Full Guru Analysis for UBS

Full Factor Report for UBS

HORACE MANN EDUCATORS CORPORATION (HMN) is a small-cap value stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 63% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMEC) is an insurance holding company. Through its subsidiaries, HMEC markets and underwrites personal lines of property and casualty (primarily personal lines automobile and homeowners) insurance, retirement annuities (primarily tax-qualified products) and life insurance in the United States. The Company's operating segments include Property and Casualty segment, comprising primarily personal lines automobile and homeowners products; Retirement segment, comprising primarily tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; Life segment life insurance, and Corporate and Other. It markets and services its products through a sales force of full-time agents supported by its Customer Contact Center. These agents sell HMEC's products and limited additional third-party vendor products. As of December 31, 2016, its property and casualty subsidiaries and its life insurance subsidiary were licensed to write business in over 48 states and the District of Columbia.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of HORACE MANN EDUCATORS CORPORATION

Full Guru Analysis for HMN

Full Factor Report for HMN

FORWARD AIR CORPORATION (FWRD) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Air Courier industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Forward Air Corporation is a freight and logistics company. The Company provides less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services across the United States and in Canada. The Company's segments include Expedited LTL, Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal and Pool Distribution. Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL services. TLS segment is a provider of transportation management services, including, but not limited to, expedited truckload brokerage, fleet services, as well as security and temperature-controlled logistics services in the United States and Canada. Intermodal offers first- and last-mile transportation of freight both to and from seaports and railheads through fleet and third party transportation providers. Pool distribution involves managing high-frequency handling and distribution of time-sensitive product to numerous destinations in specific geographic regions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of FORWARD AIR CORPORATION

Full Guru Analysis for FWRD

Full Factor Report for FWRD

MARKEL CORPORATION (MKL) is a large-cap growth stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 87% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Markel Corporation is a financial holding company serving a range of markets. The Company's principal business markets and underwrites specialty insurance products. It monitors and reports its ongoing underwriting operations in three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance and Reinsurance. The Company, through its subsidiary Markel Ventures, Inc. (Markel Ventures), owns interests in various industrial and service businesses that operate outside of the specialty insurance marketplace. The U.S. Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written by its insurance subsidiaries domiciled in the United States. The International Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written by its insurance subsidiaries domiciled outside of the United States, including its syndicate at Lloyd's of London (Lloyd's). The Reinsurance segment includes all treaty reinsurance written across the Company.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of MARKEL CORPORATION

Full Guru Analysis for MKL

Full Factor Report for MKL

SOUTHERN CO (SO) is a large-cap growth stock in the Electric Utilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Southern Company (Southern Company) is a holding company. The Company owns all of the stock of the traditional electric operating companies and the parent entities of Southern Power Company (Southern Power) and Southern Company Gas, and owns other direct and indirect subsidiaries. The Company owns all of the common stock of Alabama Power Company (Alabama Power), Georgia Power Company (Georgia Power), and Mississippi Power Company (Mississippi Power), each of which is an operating public utility company. The primary business of the Southern Company system is electricity sales by the traditional electric operating companies and Southern Power and the distribution of natural gas by Southern Company Gas. The Company's segments include Gas distribution operations, Gas marketing services, Wholesale gas services, Gas Pipeline investments and All other.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of SOUTHERN CO

Full Guru Analysis for SO

Full Factor Report for SO

More details on Validea's Peter Lynch strategy

Peter Lynch Stock Ideas

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.