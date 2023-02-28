Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/28/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

GENMAB A/S - ADR (GMAB) is a large-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Genmab A/S is a Denmark-based international biotechnology company. It specializes in the creation and development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The Company is the creator of the approved antibodies: DARZALEX (daratumumab) for the treatment of certain multiple myeloma indications, Kesimpta for the treatment of adults with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis, TEPEZZA (teprotumumab) for the treatment of thyroid eye disease and FASPRO, for the treatment of adult patients with certain multiple myeloma indications. The first approved Genmab created therapy Arzerra, approved for the treatment of certain chronic lymphocytic leukemia indications, is available in Japan and is also available in other territories via compassionate use or oncology access programs. Genmab develops a broad clinical and pre-clinical product pipeline, and owns four antibody technologies, DuoBody bispecific platform, HexaBody platform, DuoHexaBody platform & HexElect platform.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: BONUS PASS NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

CONSTELLIUM SE (CSTM) is a mid-cap value stock in the Misc. Fabricated Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Constellium SE is a France-based company which provides development and manufacturing of aluminum products and solutions. The Company designs and manufactures advanced alloys and engineered solutions for applications, such as cars, beverage cans, airplanes and more. It designs, develops, and engineers products and solutions in partnership with customers for an array of markets which includes Automotive, Aerospace, Packaging, Defense, Transportation, and Industry. The Company operates its business through approximately 28 manufacturing sites in Europe, North America, and China with 12,000 employees around the world.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

OPEN LENDING CORP (LPRO) is a small-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 74% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Open Lending Corporation is a provider of loan analytics, risk-based loan pricing, risk modeling, and automated decision technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States. The Company provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks, and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturer (OEM). It also operates as a third-party administrator that adjudicates insurance claims and premium adjustments on those automotive loans. Its Lenders Protection Program (LPP) is an automotive lending program designed to underwrite default insurance on loans made to near-prime and non-prime borrowers. LPP uses risk-based pricing models combined with loan default insurance provided by third-party insurers. LPP enables automotive lenders to assess the credit risk of a potential borrower using data driven analysis, enabling the lender to generate an all-inclusive, insured, interest rate for a loan for the borrower. It caters to 396 lenders.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

CALLON PETROLEUM COMPANY (CPE) is a mid-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 56% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Callon Petroleum Company is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties. The Company's activities are primarily focused on horizontal development in the Midland and Delaware Basins, both of which are part of the larger Permian Basin in West Texas, as well as the Eagle Ford in South Texas. The Company's primary operations in the Permian reflect a high-return, oil-weighted drilling inventory with multiple prospective horizontal development intervals and are complemented by a well-established and repeatable cash flow-generating business in the Eagle Ford. Its drilling activity is predominantly focused on the horizontal development of several prospective intervals in the Permian, including multiple levels of the Wolfcamp formation and the Lower Spraberry shales, and the Eagle Ford.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

SANTOS LTD (ADR) (SSLZY) is a large-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Santos Limited is a producer of oil and gas. The Company's segments include five key assets/operating areas of the Cooper Basin, Queensland and New South Wales, Papua New Guinea (PNG), Northern Australia and Timor-Leste, and Western Australia. The Cooper Basin produces natural gas, gas liquids and crude oil. Its gas is sold primarily to domestic retailers, industry and for the production of liquefied natural gas, while gas liquids and crude oil are sold in domestic and export markets. The GLNG project in Queensland produces liquefied natural gas (LNG) for export to global markets from the LNG plant at Gladstone and is also sold into the domestic market. PNG LNG produces LNG for export to global markets, as well as sales gas and gas liquids. Northern Australia and Timor-Leste is centered on the Bayu-Undan/Darwin LNG (DLNG) project. The Company is a producer of domestic natural gas in Western Australia and is also a significant producer of natural gas liquids and oil.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

NORTH AMERICAN CONSTRUCTION GROUP LTD (NOA) is a small-cap value stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 56% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: North American Construction Group Ltd. is a Canada-based company that provides a range of mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors within Western Canada but also in other parts of Canada, the United States and Australia. The Company's operating divisions include Heavy Construction and Mining, and Equipment Maintenance Services. The Heavy Construction and Mining division is engaged in hard rock and oil sands mining, overburden removal, mine site development, and mine reclamation. This division also provides constructability design reviews, budgetary cost estimates, and a range of planning and scheduling services. The Equipment Maintenance Services division offers maintenance procedures on-site, as well as in its multiple shop facilities. It provides various services, including fuel and lube servicing options, portable steaming, equipment inspections, hose manufacturing and onsite haul truck brake testing.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

BERRY CORPORATION (BRY) (BRY) is a small-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Berry Corporation (bry) is an independent upstream energy company. The Company operates through two segments: development and production (D&P), and well servicing and abandonment. The development and production segment is engaged in the development and production of onshore conventional oil reserves primarily located in California, as well as Utah. Its California operating area consists of properties located in Midway-Sunset, South Belridge, McKittrick and Poso Creek fields in the San Joaquin basin in Kern County. The Company operates Uinta basin operations in the Brundage Canyon, Ashley Forest, and Lake Canyon areas in Utah. The well servicing and abandonment segment provides wellsite services in California to oil and natural gas production companies, with a focus on well servicing, well abandonment services and water logistics. The Company's subsidiaries include Berry Petroleum Company, LLC; CJ Berry Well Services Management, LLC; and C&J Well Services, LLC.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS

YETI HOLDINGS INC (YETI) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Recreational Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 54% to 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: YETI Holdings, Inc. is a designer, retailer, and distributor of outdoor products. The Company's product portfolio is comprised of three categories: Coolers & Equipment; Drinkware, and Other. Its Coolers & Equipment family is comprised of hard coolers, soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It offers five product ranges within its hard cooler category: YETI Tundra, YETI Roadie, Tundra Haul, YETI TANK and YETI Silo 6G. The Hopper soft cooler product line includes Hopper M30, Hopper BackFlip, Hopper Flip, Daytrip Lunch Bag and Daytrip Lunch Box. Its Drinkware product family consists of Rambler Colster, Rambler Lowball, Rambler Wine Tumbler, Rambler Stackable Pints, Rambler Mugs, Rambler Tumblers, Rambler Bottles, and Rambler Jug. In Other products, it offers an array of YETI-branded gear, such as hats, shirts, bottle openers and ice substitutes. It operates in the Unites States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Hong Kong, China, Singapore and Japan.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

ARCOSA INC (ACA) is a mid-cap value stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Arcosa, Inc. is a provider of infrastructure-related products and solutions with brands serving construction, engineered structure, and transportation markets in North America. The Company's segments are Construction Products, Engineered Structures and Transportation Products. Its Construction Products segment produces and sells natural and recycled aggregates, specialty materials, and construction site support equipment, including trench shields and shoring products. Its Engineered Structures segment manufactures and sells steel structures for infrastructure businesses, including utility structures for electricity transmission and distribution, structural wind towers, traffic structures, and telecommunication structures. This segment also manufactures distribution tanks. The Transportation Products segment manufactures and sells inland barges, fiberglass barge covers, winches, marine hardware, and steel components for railcars and other transportation and industrial equipment.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

REVOLVE GROUP INC (RVLV) is a small-cap growth stock in the Retail (Apparel) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 74% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Revolve Group, Inc. is a fashion retailer for Millennial and Generation Z consumers. The Company operates through two retail segments, REVOLVE and FWRD, which offer complementary assortments. REVOLVE segment offers constant newness and discovery through an assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products. FWRD segment offers a curated assortment of iconic and emerging luxury brands with a differentiated point of view. The Company's product mix consists of approximately 70,000 apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty styles. The Company offers merchandise across a variety of product types, brands and price points. The brands it sells on its platform consist of a mix of emerging third-party, established third-party, iconic luxury brands and owned brands. The Company's product mix consists primarily of apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

ASSETMARK FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC (AMK) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. is a provider of wealth management and technology solutions that power independent financial advisors and their clients. The Company through its investment advisor subsidiary, AssetMark, Inc., operates a platform that comprises fully integrated technology, personalized and scalable service, and curated investment platform solutions. Its platform enables advisers to outsource services and capabilities. The Company provides an end-to-end experience, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing. In addition, its platform provides tools and capabilities for advisers to better manage their day-to-day business activities. The Company is engaged in providing technology solutions to registered investment advisors (RIAs), RIA enterprises, turnkey asset management programs (TAMPs), and asset managers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

OWL ROCK CAPITAL CORP (ORCC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 74% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on lending solutions to middle-market companies. The Company invests in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and, to a lesser extent, equity and equity-related securities, including warrants, preferred stock and similar forms of senior equity, which may or may not be convertible into a portfolio company's common equity. Its investment objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation by targeting investment opportunities with risk-adjusted returns. Its portfolio consists of first lien senior secured debt investments, second lien senior secured debt investments, unsecured investments, preferred equity investments, common equity investments and investment funds and vehicles.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

MASONITE INTERNATIONAL CORP (DOOR) is a small-cap value stock in the Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 54% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Masonite International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer, marketer and distributor of interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets. Its segments are organized and managed principally by the end market: North American Residential, Europe and Architectural. It manufactures a line of interior doors, including residential molded, flush, stile and rail, louver, and commercial and architectural doors; door components for internal use and sale to other door manufacturers; and exterior residential steel, fiberglass, and wood doors and entry systems. It is also a manufacturer of door frames and door system components. Its portfolio of brands includes Masonite, Premdor, Masonite Architectural, Marshfield-Algoma, USA Wood Door, Solido, Residor, Nicedor, Door-Stop International, Harring Doors, National Hickman, Graham-Maiman, Louisiana Millwork, Baillargeon and BWI.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

CAMPING WORLD HOLDINGS INC (CWH) is a small-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 56% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Camping World Holdings, Inc. is a retailer of recreational vehicles (RVs) and related products and services. The Company operates through two segments: Good Sam Services and Plans, and RV and Outdoor Retail. Its Good Sam Services and Plans segment is engaged in the sale of the following offerings: emergency roadside assistance plans; property and casualty insurance programs; travel assist programs; extended vehicle service contracts; vehicle financing and refinancing assistance; consumer shows and events, and consumer publications and directories. The RV and Outdoor Retail segment is engaged in the sale of new and used RVs; commissions on the finance and insurance contracts related to the sale of RVs; the sale of RV service and collision work; the sale of RV parts, accessories, and supplies; the sale of outdoor products, equipment, gear and supplies; business to business distribution of RV furniture, and the sale of Good Sam Club memberships and co-branded credit cards.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

HOSTESS BRANDS INC (TWNK) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Hostess Brands, Inc. is a sweet snacks company. The Company is focused on developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling, and distributing snacks in the United States under the Hostess brands and in North America under the Voortman brands. The Company produces a variety of treats, including Hostess Donettes, Twinkies, CupCakes, Ding Dongs and Zingers, as well as a variety of Voortman branded cookies and wafers. It also sells products under the Dolly Madison, Cloverhill and Big Texas brands along with private label products. Its product assortment is sold to customers warehouses and distribution centres by the case or in display-ready corrugate units. Retailers display and sell its products to the end consumer in single-serve, multi-pack or club-pack format. It sells its products primarily to supermarket chains, national mass retailers and convenience and drug stores, along with a smaller portion of its product sales going to club stores, dollar stores, vending, and other retail outlets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

COWEN INC (COWN) is a small-cap growth stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cowen Inc. is a diversified financial services firm, which provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management services, and investment management. The Company operates through its two segments: the Operating Company (Op Co) and the Asset Company (Asset Co). The Op Co segment consists of four divisions: the Cowen Investment Management (CIM) division, the Investment Banking division, the Markets division and the Research division. CIM division includes advisers to investment funds and registered funds. The Company refers to the Investment Banking division, the Markets division and the Research division collectively as its investment banking businesses. The Asset Co segment consists of the Company's private investments, private real estate investments and other legacy investment strategies. The focus of Asset Co is to drive future monetization of the invested capital of the segment.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS

GREEN BRICK PARTNERS INC (GRBK) is a small-cap value stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 74% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Green Brick Partners, Inc. is a diversified homebuilding and land development company. The Company is engaged in all aspects of the homebuilding process, including land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing and sales and the creation of brand images at its residential neighborhoods and master planned communities. It operates through three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. Builder operations Central represents operations of its builders in Texas, whereas Builder operations Southeast represents operations of its builders in Georgia and Florida. It acquires and develops land and build homes through its eight brands of builders in four markets. Its core markets are in the United States, metropolitan areas of Dallas-Forth Worth (DFW), Texas and Atlanta, Georgia, as well as the Treasure Coast, Florida area. It also owns a noncontrolling interest in Colorado Springs.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

SELECT ENERGY SERVICES INC (WTTR) is a small-cap growth stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Select Energy Services, Inc. is a holding company. The Company is a provider of full lifecycle water and chemical solutions to the oil and gas industry in the United States. Its segments include Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment consists of the Company's services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation. The Water Infrastructure segment consists of the Company's infrastructure assets, including operations associated with its water sourcing and pipeline infrastructure, its water recycling solutions and infrastructure, and its produced water gathering systems and saltwater disposal wells, serving exploration and production companies. The Oilfield Chemicals segment develops, manufactures, and provides a suite of completion and production chemical products utilized in hydraulic fracturing, stimulation, cementing and related well completion processes.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

ACM RESEARCH INC (ACMR) is a small-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 56% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ACM Research, Inc. develops, manufactures and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment used to improve the manufacturing process and yield for advanced integrated chips. The Company markets and sells its single-wafer wet-cleaning equipment, under the brand name Ultra C, based on the Company's Space Alternated Phase Shift (SAPS), Timely Energized Bubble Oscillation (TEBO), Tahoe and other technologies. These tools are designed to remove random defects from a wafer surface efficiently, without damaging the wafer or its features, even at increasingly advanced process nodes. It has designed these tools for use in fabricating foundry, logic and memory chips, including dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), 3D NAND-flash memory chips, and compound semiconductor chips. The Company also develops, manufactures and sells a range of advanced packaging tools to wafer assembly and packaging customers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS

WALKER & DUNLOP, INC. (WD) is a mid-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Walker & Dunlop, Inc. is a holding company. The Company is a provider of capital to the multi-family industry in the United States. The Company primarily focuses on multifamily lending and property sales, commercial real estate debt brokerage, and affordable housing investment management. It is a commercial real estate lender of various property types, including multifamily, industrial, office, retail, and hospitality. It originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products, provide multifamily property sales brokerage and appraisal services, and engage in commercial real estate investment management activities. It provides housing market research and real-estate related investment banking and advisory services, which provide its clients with market insight into various areas of the housing market. The Company originates and sells multifamily loans through the programs of Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and HUD (the Agencies).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: BONUS PASS NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

ENERPLUS CORP (ERF) is a mid-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Enerplus Corporation (Enerplus) is a Canada-based oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company is focused on the development of North American oil and natural gas assets. Its portfolio includes light oil assets in the Bakken (North Dakota) and Marcellus natural gas shale region (northeast Pennsylvania). The Company holds approximately 238,500 net acres in North Dakota. Its acreage is primarily located across the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation, as well as in Williams and Dunn Counties. Enerplus holds an interest in approximately 33,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the Marcellus shale in northeast Pennsylvania. This non-operated position is located across Susquehanna, Bradford, Wyoming, Sullivan, and Lycoming counties.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORP (VAC) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Hotels & Motels industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation is a vacation company that offers vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. The Company is a developer, marketer, seller and manager of vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands, as well as under Marriott Vacation Club Pulse, an extension of the Marriott Vacation Club brand. Its segments include Vacation Ownership, and Exchange & Third-Party Management. Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, finances, rents, and manages vacation ownership and related products under our licensed brands. Exchange & Third-Party Management segment provide services through a range of brands, including Interval International, Trading Places International, Vacation Resorts International and Aqua-Aston.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

CVR ENERGY, INC. (CVI) is a mid-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: CVR Energy, Inc. is a diversified holding company, which is primarily engaged in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing industries through its holdings in CVR Refining, LP. It has two segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. Petroleum segment is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer of high value transportation fuels. The segment is composed of the assets and operations of CVR Refining, including two refineries located in Coffeyville, Kansas and Wynnewood, Oklahoma and supporting logistics assets in the region. Nitrogen Fertilizer segment produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of UAN and ammonia. It owns a complex full coking, medium-sour crude oil refinery in southeast Kansas, approximately 100 miles from Cushing, Oklahoma. The Coffeyville Refinery's operations include fractionation, catalytic cracking, hydrotreating, reforming, coking, isomerization, alkylation, sulfur recovery, and propane and butane recovery operating units.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

GLOBAL PARTNERS LP (GLP) is a small-cap value stock in the Retail (Grocery) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Global Partners LP owns, controls, or has access to terminal networks of refined petroleum products and renewable fuels in Massachusetts, Maine, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. The Company is an independent owner, supplier and operator of gasoline stations and convenience stores. It is a distributor of gasoline, distillates, residual oil and renewable fuels to wholesalers, retailers and commercial customers in New England states and New York. It engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing and logistics of transporting petroleum and related products, including gasoline and gasoline blend stocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil and propane, and in the transportation of petroleum products and renewable fuels by rail from the mid-continent region of the United States and Canada. It has over 1,700 retail locations in the Northeast. It also has its retail footprint in the mid-Atlantic region.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC. (KOP) is a small-cap value stock in the Chemical Manufacturing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Koppers Holdings Inc. is an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals and carbon compounds. It has three business segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC) and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC). Its RUPS segment sells treated and untreated wood products, rail joint bars and services primarily to the railroad markets in the United States and Canada and treated wood products and services to the utility markets. Its PC segment develops, manufactures, and markets wood preservation chemicals and wood treatment technologies and services to a diverse range of end markets including infrastructure, residential and commercial construction, and agriculture. Its CMC segment is primarily a manufacturer of creosote, carbon pitch, naphthalene, phthalic anhydride and carbon black feedstock. The Company has manufacturing capabilities in North America, South America, Australasia and Europe.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

BAE SYSTEMS PLC - ADR (BAESY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Aerospace & Defense industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: BAE Systems plc is a defense, aerospace and security company. The Company operates through five segments. The Electronic Systems segment consists of the Company's United States and United Kingdom-based electronics activities. The Cyber & Intelligence segment consists of its United States-based Intelligence & Security business and United Kingdom-based Applied Intelligence business, and covers the Company's cyber, secure government, and commercial and financial security activities. The Platforms & Services (US) segment, with operations in the United States, United Kingdom and Sweden, produces combat vehicles, weapons and munitions. Air segment comprises the Company's United Kingdom-based air activities for European and international markets, and United States programmes, and its businesses in Saudi Arabia and Australia, together with its interest in the MBDA Holdings SAS (MBDA) joint venture. Maritime segment comprises the Company's United Kingdom-based maritime and land activities.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

HNI CORP (HNI) is a small-cap value stock in the Furniture & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: HNI Corporation is a provider of workplace furnishings and residential building products. Its segments include workplace furnishings and residential building products. The workplace furnishings segment includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products. Its residential building products segment include a full range of gas, wood, electric, and pellet fueled fireplaces, inserts, stoves, facings, and accessories. Its products are sold primarily through independent dealers, wholesalers, and office product distributor and directly to end-user customers and federal, state, and local governments. Its brands include HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Vermont Castings, PelPro , SimpliFire, and HNI India. It exports its products through its export subsidiary to North America, principally the Middle East, Mexico, Latin America, and the Caribbean. Its products are marketed in United States and Canada.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

PNM RESOURCES INC (PNM) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Electric Utilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: PNM Resources, Inc. is an investor-owned holding company with two regulated utilities, providing electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. The Company's electric utilities are Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP). PNM is an electric utility, which provides electric generation, transmission and distribution service to its rate-regulated customers. PNM's retail electric service territory covers an area of north-central New Mexico, including the cities of Albuquerque, Rio Rancho and Santa Fe, and certain areas of southern New Mexico. Other services provided by PNM include wholesale transmission services to third parties. TNMP provides transmission and distribution services in Texas. TNMP's transmission and distribution activities are solely within Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which is the independent system operator responsible for maintaining reliable operations for the bulk electric power supply system in Texas.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS

PHILLIPS 66 (PSX) is a large-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Phillips 66 is an energy manufacturing and logistics company with midstream, chemicals, refining, and marketing and specialties businesses. The Company operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined petroleum product transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) transportation, storage, fractionation, processing and marketing services in the United States. The Chemicals segment consists of its equity investment in Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC (CPChem), which operates in Olefins and Polyolefins (O&P) and Specialties, Aromatics and Styrenics (SA&S) business. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at refineries in the United States and Europe. The M&S segment purchases for resale and markets refined petroleum products, such as base oils and lubricants.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

FARMLAND PARTNERS INC (FPI) is a small-cap growth stock in the Rental & Leasing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Farmland Partners Inc. is an internally managed real estate company. The Company owns and seeks to acquire North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. The Company owns and manages approximately 195,000 acres in 19 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia. It has approximately 26 crop types and more than 100 tenants. The Company's portfolio is used to grow primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice, and cotton, and produce specialty crops, such as almonds, citrus blueberries, and vegetables. In addition, under the FPI Loan Program, the Company makes loans to third-party farmers (both tenant and non-tenant) to provide financing for property acquisitions, working capital requirements, operational farming activities, farming infrastructure projects, and other farming.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: FAIL SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

TREDEGAR CORPORATION (TG) is a small-cap value stock in the Misc. Fabricated Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the manufacture of aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) plastic films and polyester (PET) films. The Company's segments include Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films and Flexible Packaging Films. Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft and medium-strength alloyed aluminum extrusions, custom fabricated and finished for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables goods, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets. PE Films segment produces surface protection films, polyethylene overwrap films and films for other markets. Flexible Packaging Films produces PET-based films for use in packaging applications that have specialized properties, such as heat resistance, strength, barrier protection and the ability to accept high quality print graphics. Flexible Packaging Films segment sells its products under the Terphane, Sealphane and Ecophane brand names.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: FAIL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

NETEASE INC (ADR) (NTES) is a large-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: NetEase Inc is a China-based technology company. The Company operates through four business segments. The Online Game Service segment is engaged in developing and operating online game services that cover mobile games and personal computer (PC) games. The games include Westward Journey, Onmyoji series and others. The Youdao segment provides intelligent learning services. Its products and services include Online Courses, Youdao Dictionary, Youdao Dictionary Pen, Youdao Listening Treasure, Youdao Smart Learning Lamp, Youdao Translator King, Youdao Super Dictionary and others. The Cloud Music segment provides online music services and social entertainment services. Products offered by the Innovation and Others segment include Yanxuan, NetEase Live, advertising services, high-end email and other value-added services. The Company mainly operates its businesses in the domestic and overseas markets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. (VMI) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 69% to 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Valmont Industries, Inc. is engaged in designing and manufacturing engineered products and services that support infrastructure development and agricultural productivity. The Company operates through two segments: Agriculture and Infrastructure. The Infrastructure segment consists of the manufacture and distribution of products and solutions to serve the infrastructure markets of utility, renewable energy, lighting, transportation, and telecommunications, and coatings services to preserve metal products. The Agriculture segment consists of the manufacture of center pivot and linear irrigation equipment for agricultural markets, including parts and tubular products, and advanced technology solutions for precision agriculture. It has 85 manufacturing facilities in 22 countries, and businesses in approximately 100 countries across six continents. Its products and solutions include lighting, transportation, utilities, communication, irrigation, architecture, and mining and energy.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC (WMB) is a large-cap growth stock in the Natural Gas Utilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Williams Companies, Inc. is an energy company. The Company's segments include Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services. Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprised of its interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region. The Northeast G&P segment comprised its midstream gathering, processing and fractionation businesses in the Marcellus Shale region, and the Utica Shale region of eastern Ohio. West segment comprised its gas gathering, processing, and treating operations in the Rocky Mountain region of Colorado and Wyoming, the Barnett Shale region of north-central Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale region of South Texas, the Haynesville Shale region, and the Mid-Continent region. The Gas & NGL Marketing Services segment includes its natural gas liquids (NGL) and natural gas marketing services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

NISOURCE INC. (NI) is a large-cap growth stock in the Natural Gas Utilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: NiSource Inc. is an energy holding company that operates through Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations segments. Gas Distribution operations owns five distribution subsidiaries that provide natural gas to approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland. In addition, the Company distribute natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana. The Company operates approximately 54,600 miles of distribution main pipeline plus the associated individual customer service lines and approximately 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline located in its service areas. Electric Operations generates, transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 483,000 customers in 20 counties in the northern part of Indiana and also engaged in wholesale electric and transmission transactions. The Company owns and operates sources of generation as well as source power.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

STAAR SURGICAL COMPANY (STAA) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 69% to 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: STAAR Surgical Company designs, develops, manufactures and sells implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It is a manufacturer of lenses used worldwide in corrective or refractive surgery. It sells its products in approximately 75 countries, with direct distribution in Japan, Germany, Spain, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Singapore, with a combination of direct distribution and independent distribution in China, Korea, India, France, Benelux and Italy. Its manufacturing facility in Monrovia, California, makes the Visian implantable Collamer lens product family, including the EVO Visian ICL, preloaded silicone cataract intraocular lenses and injector systems. Its manufacturing facility in Brugg, Switzerland, operates an administrative, distribution and operational through its subsidiary, STAAR Surgical AG. It operates administrative and distribution facilities in Japan through its subsidiary, STAAR Japan Inc.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

STEVEN MADDEN, LTD. (SHOO) is a mid-cap value stock in the Footwear industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources and markets footwear, accessories and apparel for women, men and children. The Company distributes its products through department stores, mass merchants, off-price retailers, shoe chains, online retailers, national chains, specialty retailers and independent stores across the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South Africa and certain other international markets. The Company has five segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, First Cost and Licensing. Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources and markets its brands and sells its products to department stores, mass merchants, off-price retailers, shoe chains, online retailers, national chains, specialty retailers and independent stores. Wholesale Accessories/Apparel segment designs, sources and markets its brands and sells its products to department stores, mass merchants, off-price retailers, online retailers, specialty retailers and independent stores.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

UNITED STATES LIME & MINERALS INC (USLM) is a small-cap growth stock in the Construction - Raw Materials industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 87% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. is a manufacturer of lime and limestone products and supplying primarily the construction, industrial, metals, environmental, roof shingle manufacturers, agriculture and oil and gas services industries. The Company's construction industry includes highway, road and building contractors. Industrial includes paper and glass manufacturers. Metals industry include steel producers. Environmental industry includes municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities and flue gas treatment processes. The Company operates lime and limestone plants and distribution facilities in Arkansas, Colorado, Louisiana, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Arkansas Lime Company, ART Quarry TRS LLC, Colorado Lime Company, Mill Creek Dolomite, LLC, Texas Lime Company, U.S. Lime Company, U.S. Lime Company Shreveport, U.S. Lime Company St. Clair and U.S. Lime Company.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

EOG RESOURCES INC (EOG) is a large-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 74% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: EOG Resources, Inc. is an independent (non-integrated) crude oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in exploration, development, producing and marketing crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States of America, The Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, The People's Republic of China, the Sultanate of Oman and, from time to time, select other international areas. Its operations are all crude oil, NGLs and natural gas exploration and production related. Its operations are focused in the productive basins in the United States with a focus on crude oil and, to a lesser extent, liquids-rich natural gas plays. The Company has operations offshore Trinidad, in the China Sichuan Basin, Oman and in Canada.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION (VLO) is a large-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Valero Energy Corporation (Valero) is an international manufacturer and marketer of petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products. The Company's segments include Refining, Renewable Diesel and Ethanol. The Refining segment includes the operations of its petroleum refineries, the associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations. The Renewable Diesel segment sells renewable diesel to the refining segment. The Ethanol segment includes the operations of its ethanol plants, the associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its ethanol operations. Valero owns 15 petroleum refineries located in the United States (U.S.), Canada and the United Kingdom (U.K.). The Company is also a joint venture partner in Diamond Green Diesel (DGD), which owns and operates a renewable diesel plant located in the Gulf Coast region of the United States.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

