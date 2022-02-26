Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/26/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED (DCO) is a small-cap value stock in the Aerospace & Defense industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 74% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ducommun Incorporated is a global provider of engineering and manufacturing services for various products and failure applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense (A&D), industrial, medical and other industries. The Company's segments include Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment has product offerings in electronics manufacturing for various applications, such as complex cable assemblies and interconnect systems, printed circuit board assemblies, electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies and lightning diversion systems. This segment also provides engineering services for aerospace system design, development, integration, and testing. The Structural Systems segment has approximately three product offerings to support a global customer base, including commercial aircraft, military fixed-wing aircraft, and military and commercial rotary-wing aircraft.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED

SLEEP NUMBER CORP (SNBR) is a small-cap value stock in the Furniture & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 56% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sleep Number Corporation is a designer, manufacturer, marketer, retailer and servicer of a line of Sleep Number beds. The Company's Sleep Number bedding collection features a full line of sleep products designed to improve sleep comfort and quality, including a range of pillow sizes and shapes that fit each individual's preferred sleeping position. The Company's Sleep Number 360 smart beds provide each sleeper with adjustable, personalized comfort for quality sleep. It also offers a full line of exclusive FlexFit smart adjustable bases that allow customers to raise the head or foot of the bed. Its SleepIQ Kids k2 bed adjusts with children as they grow, giving them the best possible sleep. The Company also offers a variety of temperature-balancing products including the DualTemp layer. This sleep features active air technology that allows each sleeper to select their ideal temperature at the simple touch of a button and can be used with any mattress brand or adjustable base.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of SLEEP NUMBER CORP

TELEFONICA BRASIL SA (ADR) (VIV) is a large-cap value stock in the Communications Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Telefonica Brasil S.A. is a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil offering postpaid mobile services. The Company also operates as a fixed telecommunications company in the state of Sao Paulo. The Company markets its mobile services under its Vivo brand. It offers its clients a portfolio of products, including mobile and fixed voice, mobile data, fixed broadband, ultra-fast broadband, Pay television, information technology and digital services. Its operations consist of local and long distance fixed telephone services; mobile services, including value-added services; data services, including broadband services and mobile data services; Pay television services through direct to home (DTH), Internet protocol television (IPTV) and cable; network services, such as rental of facilities, as well as other services; wholesale services, including interconnection; digital services; services designed specifically for corporate customers, and the sale of wireless devices and accessories.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of TELEFONICA BRASIL SA (ADR)

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

