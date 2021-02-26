Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/26/2021

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP (GOLF) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Recreational Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Acushnet Holdings Corp is engaged in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of golf products. The Company offers a range of products under the Titleist, FootJoy and KJUS brands. Its products include golf balls, golf clubs, wedges and putters, golf shoes, golf gloves, golf gear and golf and ski outerwear and apparel. The Company's segments include Titleist golf balls, Titleist golf clubs, Titleist golf gear and FootJoy golf wear. Titleist golf balls segment is engaged in designing and manufacturing a golf ball. It designs, assembles and sells golf clubs (drivers, fairways, hybrids and irons) under the Titleist brand, wedges under the Vokey Design brand and putters under the Scotty Cameron brand. It operates the Titleist golf club business in three distinct categories: clubs, wedges and putters. Its global club line consists of the TS product line of drivers, fairways and hybrids, and the T Series and 620 product lines of irons.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

MONSTER BEVERAGE CORP (MNST) is a large-cap growth stock in the Beverages (Non-Alcoholic) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Monster Beverage Corporation develops, markets, sells and distributes energy drink beverages, sodas and/or concentrates for energy drink beverages, primarily under various brand names, including Monster Energy, Monster Rehab, Monster Energy Extra Strength Nitrous Technology, Java Monster, Muscle Monster, Mega Monster Energy, Punch Monster, Juice Monster, Ubermonster, BU, Mutant Super Soda, Nalu, NOS, Burn, Mother, Ultra, Play and Power Play, Gladiator, Relentless, Samurai, BPM and Full Throttle. The Company has three segments: Monster Energy Drinks segment, which consists of its Monster Energy drinks, as well as Mutant Super Soda drinks; Strategic Brands segment, which includes various energy drink brands owned through The Coca-Cola Company (TCCC), and Other segment (Other), which includes the American Fruits & Flavors (AFF) third-party products. The Strategic Brands segment sells concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: FAIL SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

ALARMCOM HLDG INC (ALRM) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. is a platform solution for the connected property. The Company offers a suite of cloud-based solutions for the smart home and business, including interactive security, video monitoring, intelligent automation and energy management. The Company operates through two segments: Alarm.com and Other. The Alarm.com segment represents its cloud-based platform for the intelligently connected property solutions. The Other segment is focused on researching and developing home and commercial automation and energy management products and services for sale in adjacent markets. Its solutions are used in both smart homes and businesses. It is involved in designing and manufacturing various types of hardware that enable its solutions, including cellular communication modules, image sensor, video cameras and alarm.com smart thermostat. The Company offers a suite of high definition, Internet protocol (IP), video cameras to enable its video monitoring services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORP (NBHC) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: National Bank Holdings Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company's primary operations are conducted through its subsidiary, NBH Bank (the Bank), through which it provides a range of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. Through NBH Bank, it operates under the brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri; Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas. In addition to traditional banking activities, it provides an array of treasury management solutions to its clients, including online and mobile banking, wire transfers, automated clearing house services, electronic bill payment, lock box services, remote deposit capture services, merchant processing services, cash vault, controlled disbursements, positive pay and other auxiliary services (including account reconciliation, collections, repurchase accounts, zero balance accounts and sweep accounts).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

AMERICA FIRST MULTIFAMILY INVESTORS LP (ATAX) is a small-cap growth stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. is engaged in acquiring, holding, selling and dealing with a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds, which have been issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing (collectively Residential Properties) and commercial properties. Its segments are Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts and mortgage-backed securities (MBS) Investments. Its Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments segment consists of its portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds, which have been issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for the residential properties and a commercial property. The MF Properties segment consists of indirect equity interests in multifamily, student housing, and senior citizen residential properties, which are not financed by mortgage revenue bonds held by the Company, but which it intends to finance by such bonds through a restructuring.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC (ADR) (LYG) is a large-cap growth stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 89% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: LLOYDS BANKING GROUP plc financial services company, which provides a range of banking and financial services, focused on personal and commercial customers. The Company's major business activities are retail, commercial and corporate banking, general insurance, and life, pensions and investment provision. The Company's services are offered through its brands, including Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows. Its Retail segment offers a broad range of financial service products to personal and business banking customers, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, credit cards, unsecured loans, motor finance and leasing solutions. Its Commercial banking segment provides clients with a range of products and services such as lending, transaction banking, working capital management, risk management and debt capital markets services. Insurance and Wealth segment offers insurance, investment and wealth management products and services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: BONUS PASS NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES INC (ROCK) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 87% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Gibraltar Industries, Inc. is a manufacturer and distributor of building products for industrial, transportation infrastructure, residential housing, renewable energy and resource conservation markets. The Company's segments include Residential Products; Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment services residential housing construction and residential repair and remodeling activity with products including roof and foundation ventilation products, rain dispersion products and roof ventilation accessories. The Industrial and Infrastructure Products segment focuses on a range of markets, including industrial and commercial construction, automotive, airports and energy and power generation markets with products. The Renewable Energy and Conservation segment focuses on the design, engineering, manufacturing and installation of solar racking systems and commercial, institutional and retail greenhouse structures.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

PRIMORIS SERVICES CORP (PRIM) is a small-cap growth stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Primoris Services Corporation is a provider of specialty contracting services operating mainly in the United States and Canada. The Company provides a wide range of specialty construction services, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, procurement and engineering services through its three segments: Utilities Segment, Energy Segment and Pipeline Services Segment. The Utilities Segment offers a range of services, including installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas utility distribution systems, electric utility transmission, substation and pipeline integrity services. The Company's Energy Segment provides engineering, procurement and construction, retrofits, upgrades, repairs, outages and maintenance services. It also specializes in highway, bridge and airport runway construction, demolition and site work. The Pipeline Services Segment offers pipeline construction and maintenance, pipeline facility and integrity services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

FEDERAL SIGNAL CORPORATION (FSS) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Auto & Truck Manufacturers industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 87% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Federal Signal Corporation designs, manufactures and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial and commercial customers. The Company's segments include the Environmental Solutions Group and the Safety and Security Systems Group. Its Environmental Solutions Group manufactures and supplies a range of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner and vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks and waterblasting equipment. The products are sold to both municipal and industrial customers under the Elgin, Vactor, Guzzler and Jetstream brand names. Safety and Security Systems is a manufacturer and supplier of systems and products that law enforcement, fire rescue, emergency medical services, campuses military facilities and industrial sites use to protect people and property. It offers systems for campus and community alerting, emergency vehicles, first responder interoperable communications and industrial communications, among others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

REYNOLDS CONSUMER PRODUCTS INC (REYN) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Metal Mining industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is a consumer products company. The Company produces and sells products across three categories: cooking products, waste and storage products and tableware. It offers its products under various brands, such as Reynolds and Hefty. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware and Presto Products. Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces branded and store brand foil, parchment paper, disposable aluminum pans and slow cooker liners. Hefty Waste and Storage segment produces both branded and store brand trash and food storage bags. The Hefty Tableware segment sells both branded and store brand disposable plates, platters, cups and cutlery. The Presto Products segment primarily sells store brand products in four categories: food storage bags, trash bags, disposable storage containers and food wrap. Its Presto Products segment also includes its specialty business which sells re-sealable closure systems.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

