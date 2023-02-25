Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/25/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

EXLSERVICE HOLDINGS INC (EXLS) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 69% to 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ExlService Holdings, Inc. is a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company. The Company's segments include Insurance, Healthcare, Emerging Business and Analytics. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, insurance brokers, reinsurers, annuity, and retirement services companies. This segment provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation and others. The Healthcare segment primarily serves the United State-based healthcare payers, providers, pharmacy benefit managers and life sciences organizations. The Emerging Business segment provides consulting services related to digital operations and solutions that include industry-specific digital transformational services as well as cross-industry finance and accounting services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of EXLSERVICE HOLDINGS INC

EXLS Guru Analysis

EXLS Fundamental Analysis

LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC (LULU) is a large-cap growth stock in the Retail (Apparel) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 87% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: lululemon athletica inc. is a designer, distributor and retailer of lifestyle inspired athletic apparel and accessories. The Company's segments include Company-operated stores and direct to consumer. Its apparel assortment includes items such as pants, shorts, tops, and jackets designed for a healthy lifestyle, including athletic activities such as yoga, running, training, and other sweaty pursuits. It also offers fitness-related accessories. Its Company-operated stores include approximately 600 stores in 17 countries. Its retail stores are located primarily on street locations, in lifestyle centers, and in malls. Its direct to consumer segment includes electronic commerce Website www.lululemon.com, other country and region-specific websites, and mobile applications, including mobile applications on in-store devices. The Company also conduct business through MIRROR, which offers in-home fitness through a workout platform; operate outlets and temporary locations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC

LULU Guru Analysis

LULU Fundamental Analysis

HF SINCLAIR CORP (DINO) is a large-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: HF Sinclair Corporation (HF Sinclair) is an independent petroleum refiner. HF Sinclair produces and markets high value light products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, and other specialty products. HF Sinclair owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Wyoming, Washington and Utah and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States, the Rocky Mountains extending into the Pacific Northwest and in other neighboring Plains states. HF Sinclair produces and markets base oils and other specialized lubricants in the United States, Canada and the Netherlands, and export products to more than 80 countries. The Company, through its subsidiary, HollyFrontier Corporation produces renewable diesel at two of its facilities in Wyoming. The Company supplies fuels to more than 1,300 Sinclair branded stations and licenses the use of the Sinclair brand at more than 300 additional locations throughout the country.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of HF SINCLAIR CORP

DINO Guru Analysis

DINO Fundamental Analysis

FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO INC (FELE) is a mid-cap value stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Franklin Electric Co., Inc. designs, manufactures and distributes water and fuel pumping systems, consisting of submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems and related parts and equipment. The Company's segments include Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. Its Water Systems segment is engaged in the production and marketing of water pumping systems and offers motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls and monitoring devices. It also designs, manufactures and sells motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment for use in groundwater, water transfer and wastewater. Its Fueling Systems segment is engaged in the production and marketing of fuel pumping systems, fuel containment systems, and monitoring and control systems. The Distribution segment operates as a collection of wholly owned groundwater distributors known as the Headwater Companies.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO INC

FELE Guru Analysis

FELE Fundamental Analysis

G WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD (WILC) is a small-cap growth stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 87% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: G. Willi-Food International Ltd. is a holding company. The Company is engaged directly and through subsidiaries, in the development, import, export, marketing and distribution of a range of over 600 food products around the world. The principal products in the import segment product line include Canned Vegetables and Pickles, Canned Fish, Canned Fruit, Edible Oils, Dairy and Dairy Substitute Products, Dried Fruit, Nuts and Beans, and Other Products. Its brands include Willi-Food, Gold-Frost, Gold Food, Tifeeret, Donna Rozza, Completa, Raskas and Del Monte, among others. The Company's products are marketed and sold to approximately 1,500 customers throughout Israel and outside of Israel. The Company's customers generally fall within one of the two groups, including retail supermarket chains in the organized market, and private supermarket chains, mini-markets, wholesalers, food manufacturers, institutional consumers, such as catering halls, hotels, hospitals and food producers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of G WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD

WILC Guru Analysis

WILC Fundamental Analysis

NATIONAL BANKSHARES INC. (NKSH) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: National Bankshares, Inc. is a financial holding company for National Bank of Blacksburg (the Bank). The Company also owns National Bankshares Financial Services, Inc. (NBFS). The Bank is community-oriented and offers a full range of retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits and local governments. The Bank focuses its lending on small and mid-sized businesses and individuals. Its loan types include commercial and agricultural, commercial real estate, construction for commercial and residential properties, residential real estate, home equity and various consumer loan products. Its deposit offerings include interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts and individual retirement accounts. It operates approximately 23 branch offices throughout southwest Virginia and one loan production office in Roanoke, Virginia.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of NATIONAL BANKSHARES INC.

NKSH Guru Analysis

NKSH Fundamental Analysis

Peter Lynch Portfolio

Top Peter Lynch Stocks

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.