Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/25/2021

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

HERCULES CAPITAL INC (HTGC) is a small-cap value stock in the Misc. Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Hercules Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company. The Company is an internally managed, non-diversified, closed-end investment company. The Company focuses on providing senior secured venture growth loans to venture capital-backed companies in a range of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. The Company's investment objective is to maximize its portfolio total return by generating current income from its debt investments and capital appreciation from its warrant and equity-related investments. The Company's primary business objectives are to increase its net income, net operating income and net asset value (NAV) by investing in structured debt with warrants and equity of venture capital-backed companies in technology-related industries with attractive current yields and the potential for equity appreciation and realized gains. The Company focuses its investments in companies active in the technology industry sub-sectors.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIELD & SON LTD (NTB) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 15% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (the Bank) provides banking services and wealth management services. Its geographic segments include Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the Channel Islands and the United Kingdom (the UK). It offers banking services, comprised of retail and corporate banking, treasury services, and wealth management, which consists of investment management, advisory and brokerage services, trust, estate, and company management in both its Bermuda and Cayman Islands segments, as well as custody services in its Bermuda segment. The Channel Islands and the UK segment include the jurisdictions of Guernsey and Jersey, and the UK. In the Channel Islands, it provides a range of services to private clients and financial intermediaries, including private banking and treasury services, Internet banking, wealth management and fiduciary services. In the UK, it provides mortgage services for high-value residential properties.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

