Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/24/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

GRACO INC. (GGG) is a large-cap growth stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 87% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Graco Inc. is a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. The Company operates through three segments: Industrial, Process and Contractor. The Industrial segment includes the Industrial Products and Applied Fluid Technologies divisions. This segment markets equipment and solutions for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives and other fluids. The Process segment includes the Process, Oil and Natural Gas, and Lubrication divisions. This segment markets pumps, valves, meters and accessories to move and dispense chemicals, oil and natural gas, wastewater, petroleum, food, lubricants and other fluids. The Contractor segment offers sprayers that apply paint to walls and other structures, with product models for users ranging from do-it-yourself homeowners to professional painting contractors. Contractor equipment also includes sprayers that apply texture to walls and ceilings.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of GRACO INC.

Full Guru Analysis for GGG

Full Factor Report for GGG

FOOT LOCKER, INC. (FL) is a mid-cap value stock in the Retail (Apparel) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 98% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Foot Locker, Inc. is a retailer of shoes and apparel. The Company operates through three operating segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific. The Company's portfolio of brands includes Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, and Sidestep. The Company uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates websites and mobile apps aligned with the brand names of its store banners, including footlocker.com, ladyfootlocker.com, kidsfootlocker.com, champssports.com, footaction.com, footlocker.ca, footlocker.eu and related e-commerce sites in the various European countries. It operates approximately 2,956 stores in 27 countries across the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

Detailed Analysis of FOOT LOCKER, INC.

Full Guru Analysis for FL

Full Factor Report for FL

TRIPLEPOINT VENTURE GROWTH BDC CORP (TPVG) is a small-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company's investment objective is to maximize its total return to stockholders primarily in the form of current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation by primarily lending with warrants to venture growth stage companies focused on technology, life sciences and other high growth industries, which are backed by TriplePoint Capital LLC's (TPC) select group of venture capital investors. The Company targets investment opportunities in venture growth stage companies backed by venture capital investors. The Company originates and invests primarily in loans that have a secured collateral position and are used by venture growth stage companies to finance their continued expansion and growth, equipment financings and, on a select basis, revolving loans. The Company is managed by TriplePoint Advisers LLC.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: FAIL YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of TRIPLEPOINT VENTURE GROWTH BDC CORP

Full Guru Analysis for TPVG

Full Factor Report for TPVG

TRUIST FINANCIAL CORP (TFC) is a large-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Truist Financial Corporation (Truist) is a financial holding company. The Company operates through its commercial bank subsidiary, Truist Bank (the Bank), and other nonbank subsidiaries. It provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer clients, which includes asset management, automobile lending, bankcard lending, consumer lending, home equity lending, insurance, investment brokerage services, mobile/online banking, payment solutions, private equity investments, retail deposit services, small business lending and student lending. Its services also include capital markets services, commercial deposit and treasury services, commercial finance, commercial mortgage lending, corporate banking, governmental finance, floor plan lending, leasing, investment banking services, treasury and payment solutions and supply chain financing. Truist operates in three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of TRUIST FINANCIAL CORP

Full Guru Analysis for TFC

Full Factor Report for TFC

PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC (PYPL) is a large-cap growth stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 87% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: PayPal Holdings, Inc. is a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants. The Company's combined payment solutions, including its PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, iZettle, and Hyperwallet products and services, comprise its Payments Platform. It operates a two-sided network that links its customers around the globe to facilitate the processing of payment transactions, allowing it to connect merchants and consumers. The Company allows its customers to use their account for both purchase and paying for goods, as well as to transfer and withdraw funds. It enables consumers to exchange funds with merchants using funding sources, which include bank account, PayPal account balance, PayPal Credit account, credit and debit card or other stored value products. The Company also offers consumers person-to-person (P2P) payment solutions through its PayPal Website and mobile application, Venmo and Xoom.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC

Full Guru Analysis for PYPL

Full Factor Report for PYPL

NOMAD FOODS LTD (NOMD) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Nomad Foods Limited is a frozen foods company. The Company is engaged in building a global portfolio of food companies and brands within the frozen category and across the food sector. The Company is a branded frozen food player in Western Europe with a portfolio of food brands within the frozen category, including fish, vegetables, poultry, meals and pizza. Its products are sold primarily through grocery retailers under the brands Birds Eye, Aunt Bessie's and Goodfella's in the United Kingdom and Ireland, Findus in Italy, France, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and Norway, Igno in Germany and other continental markets and La Cocinera in Spain. The Company produces, markets, and distributes brands through offices in over 14 countries and exports to many others. Its product offerings include frozen fish products such as fish fingers, coated fish, natural fish; ready to cook vegetable products such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products such as nuggets, grills, and burgers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of NOMAD FOODS LTD

Full Guru Analysis for NOMD

Full Factor Report for NOMD

SPX CORP (SPXC) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 87% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: SPX Corporation is a global supplier of engineered solutions with operations in over 15 countries and sales in approximately 100 countries. The Company's segments include heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC), Detection and Measurement, and Other. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs and services package and process cooling equipment products, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products. The Detection and Measurement segment engineers, designs, manufactures, services, and installs underground pipe and cable locators, inspection and rehabilitation equipment, robotic systems, bus fare collection systems, communication technologies, and obstruction lighting. The Other segment consists of its South African operating segment, DBT Technologies (PTY) LTD (DBT), which engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services equipment for the industrial and power generation markets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of SPX CORP

Full Guru Analysis for SPXC

Full Factor Report for SPXC

NEW YORK TIMES CO (NYT) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Printing & Publishing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 87% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The New York Times Company is a media organization focused on creating, collecting and distributing news and information. The Company's principal business consists of distributing content generated by The Times newsroom through its digital and print platforms. In addition, it distributes selected content on third-party platforms. The Company includes its digital and print products and related businesses. Its news product, The New York Times (The Times), which is available on its mobile applications, on its Website (NYTimes.com) and as a printed newspaper, and associated content, such as its podcasts. Its other interest-specific products, including Games, Cooking and Audm, which are available on mobile applications and Websites, and Wirecutter, its online review and recommendation product. Its related businesses includes licensing operations, commercial printing operations, live events business and other products and services under The Times brand.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of NEW YORK TIMES CO

Full Guru Analysis for NYT

Full Factor Report for NYT

More details on Validea's Peter Lynch strategy

Peter Lynch Stock Ideas

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.