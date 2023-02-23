Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/23/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

MYR GROUP INC (MYRG) is a small-cap growth stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: MYR Group Inc. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty electrical construction services, which serves the electric utility infrastructure, commercial and industrial construction markets. It operates through two electrical contracting service segments: Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I). Its T&D segment provides a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities, which include design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance and repair services, with a particular focus on construction, maintenance and repair. Its C&I segment provides a range of services, including design, installation, maintenance and repair of commercial and industrial wiring, the installation of traffic networks and the installation of bridge, roadway and tunnel lighting. The Company primarily provide electrical construction services throughout the United States and Canada.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES INC (ROCK) is a small-cap growth stock in the Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Gibraltar Industries, Inc. is a renewable energy (solar) developer, institutional and commercial growers of food and plants, home improvement retailers, wholesalers, distributors and contractors. The Company's segments include Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment is engaged in designing, engineering, manufacturing and installation of solar racking and electrical balance of systems. The Residential segment includes products, such as roof and foundation ventilation products, single point and centralized mail systems and electronic package solutions, retractable awnings and gutter guards, and retractable awnings and gutter guards. The Agtech segment provides products and services, including the designing, engineering, manufacturing, construction, maintenance and support of greenhouses and indoor growing operations, and botanical extraction systems. The Infrastructure segment provides engineered solutions for bridges, highways and airfields.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

F&G ANNUITIES & LIFE INC (FG) is a mid-cap value stock in the Insurance (Life) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 76% to 94% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. is a provider of insurance solutions, serving retail annuity and life customers and institutional clients. The Company offers life insurance and annuity solutions to meet individual financial security needs through a national network of financial professionals. It is a provider of insurance solutions for life and retirement. The Company offers fixed annuity and life insurance products across the United States to protect and plan for future. The solutions offer valuable guarantees, from lifetime income to downside protection against market risk. Annuity helps to protect and grow a retirement nest egg or turn it into guaranteed lifetime income. Its life insurance policy provides financial protection for a family in the event of a death. The Company's life insurance solutions include tax benefits, interest crediting options, death benefit options, and withdrawals and additional features. Its products have protected nearly 800,000 people across the United States.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: BONUS PASS NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC (KEYS) is a large-cap growth stock in the Scientific & Technical Instr. industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Keysight Technologies, Inc. is a technology company. The Company is primarily engaged in providing electronic design and test solutions. It operates through two segments: Communications Solutions Group (CSG) and Electronics Industrial Solutions Group (EISG). Its CSG segment serves customers, including commercial communications and aerospace, defense, and government end markets. Its CSG's solutions consist of electronic design and test software, electronic measurement instruments, systems and related services. Its EISG segment provides test and measurement solutions and related services across a set of electronic industrial end markets, focusing on applications in the automotive and energy industries and measurement solutions for consumer electronics, education, general electronics design and manufacturing, and semiconductor design and manufacturing. The Company also offers customization, consulting and optimization services throughout the product development lifecycle.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

WESTERN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP (WES) is a large-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Western Midstream Partners LP owns, develops, and operates midstream assets. The Company is engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water. The Company's midstream assets are located in the Rocky Mountains, North-central Pennsylvania, Texas, and New Mexico. In addition, in its capacity as a processor of natural gas, the Company also buys and sells natural gas, NGLs, and condensate on behalf of itself and as an agent for its customers under certain of its contracts. Its DBM oil system features three central production facilities and two Regional Oil Treating Facilities (ROTFs). The Company operates approximately two gas processing plant and has over 1.3 billion cubic feet (BCF). It also operates more than 35 water disposal wells and approximately 1.2 million barrels of water capacity.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES INC (IPG) is a large-cap growth stock in the Advertising industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. is a global advertising and marketing services company. The Company is engaged in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, specialized communications disciplines and data management. The Company operates through two segments: Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA (DXTRA). The IAN segment includes the Company's agencies that provides an array of global communications and marketing services, each offering a range of solutions for its clients. Its digital specialist agencies, including R/GA and Huge, provides digital capabilities and serves as key digital partners. The DXTRA segment includes Weber Shandwick, DeVries, Golin, FutureBrand, Jack Morton and Octagon Worldwide, which provides clients with diversified services, including public relations, meeting and event production, sports and entertainment marketing, corporate and brand identity, and strategic marketing consulting.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

CHURCHILL DOWNS, INC. (CHDN) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Casinos & Gaming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Churchill Downs Incorporated is a racing, online wagering and gaming entertainment company, which is anchored by its flagship event, the Kentucky Derby. The Company owns and operates five gaming entertainment venues. It also owns and operates TwinSpires, which is a wagering platform for horse racing, sports and iGaming in the United States. It is also an engaged in brick-and-mortar casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals (VLTs) and 200 table games. It has three segments. The Live and Historical Racing segment includes live and historical pari-mutuel racing at Churchill Downs Racetrack, Derby City Gaming, Oak Grove, Turfway Park, and Newport. The TwinSpires segment includes online horse racing and the online and retail sports betting and iGaming wagering business. The Gaming segment is engaged in the casino properties and associated racetrack or jai alai facilities, which support the casino license as applicable.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO (JPM) is a large-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company engaged in investment banking, financial services and asset management. It operates in four segments, as well as a Corporate segment. The Company's segments are Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking and Asset Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers services to consumers and businesses through bank branches, automatic teller machines, online, mobile and telephone banking. The Corporate & Investment Bank segment, comprising Banking and Markets and Investor Services, offers investment banking, market-making, prime brokerage, and treasury and securities products and services to corporations, investors, financial institutions, and government and municipal entities. The Commercial Banking segment provides financial solutions, including lending, treasury services, investment banking and asset management. The Asset Management segment comprises investment and wealth management.

SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: FAIL YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

HORIZON BANCORP INC (HBNC) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Horizon Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company provides a range of banking services in northern and central Indiana and southern and central Michigan through its subsidiaries, Horizon Bank (the Bank) and Horizon Risk Management, Inc. The Company operates through the commercial banking segment. The Bank is a full-service commercial bank that offers a range of commercial and retail banking and other services incident to banking along with a trust department that offers corporate and individual trust and agency services and investment management services. The Bank maintains approximately 78 full-service offices. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Horizon Risk Management, Inc., is a captive insurance company. Its loan portfolio consists of commercial loans, real estate loans, mortgage warehouse loans and consumer loans. It deposits include noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, savings deposits, money market and time deposits.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS

RITCHIE BROS AUCTIONEERS INC (RBA) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 87% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated is global asset management, disposition, and services company. The Company is engaged in offering customers for buying and selling used heavy equipment, trucks and other assets. It offers customers solutions for buying and selling used industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on-site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. Its segment includes Auctions and Marketplaces, which consists of the Company's live on-site auctions, its online auctions and marketplaces, and its brokerage service. It sells a range of commercial and industrial assets, as well as government surplus. It also offers sector-specific solutions including GovPlanet, TruckPlanet, and Kruse Energy Auctioneers and leasing through Ritchie BrosRitchie Bros. Financial Services. It operates across various sectors, including construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, mining, and forestry.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

