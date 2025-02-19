Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/19/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

TRI POINTE HOMES INC (DELAWARE) (TPH) is a mid-cap value stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 74% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. operates as a homebuilder, which is engaged in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. The Company offers its services across 12 states, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Maryland, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia and Washington, and the District of Columbia. The Company operates through two businesses: homebuilding and financial services. Its three homebuilding segments include West Region, which includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Washington; Central Region, which includes Colorado, Texas and Utah, and East Region, which includes the District of Columbia, Florida, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. Its Tri Pointe Solutions financial services operation comprises its Tri Pointe Connect mortgage financing operations, its Tri Pointe Assurance title and escrow services operations, and its Tri Pointe Advantage property and casualty insurance agency operations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

MSA SAFETY INC (MSA) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: MSA Safety Incorporated provides advanced safety products, technologies and solutions. The Company's product line is used to protect workers and facility infrastructures. The Company's product portfolio includes firefighter safety gear where core products include self-contained breathing apparatus, protective apparel and helmets; detection where core products include fixed gas and flame detection systems and portable gas detection instruments, and industrial personal protective equipment where core products include industrial head protection and fall protection devices. Its segments include Americas, International and Corporate. The Company serves its markets across the Americas with manufacturing facilities in the United States, Mexico and Brazil. The International segment includes companies in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. It serves various markets, including fire service, energy, utility, construction and industrial manufacturing applications.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

TACTILE SYSTEMS TECHNOLOGY INC (TCMD) is a small-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Tactile Systems Technology, Inc., doing business as Tactile Medical, is a medical technology company providing therapies for people with chronic disorders. The Company's areas of therapeutic focus are vascular disease, oncology and providing airway clearance therapy for those suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. It is developing and marketing at-home therapies for people suffering from underserved, chronic conditions including lymphedema, lipedema, chronic venous insufficiency and chronic pulmonary disease. It markets Flexitouch Plus and Entre Plus systems as at-home therapies for the treatment of lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency. The Company markets AffloVest as an at-home therapy intended to promote airway clearance. Its Flexitouch Plus system is a fully automated, programmable, advanced pneumatic compression device. The Company's Entre system is a basic pneumatic compression device. Kylee, its free mobile application, helps patients learn about lymphedema.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

FLOWSERVE CORP (FLS) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Flowserve Corporation is a provider of fluid motion and control products and services. It develops and manufactures precision-engineered flow control equipment integral to the movement, control and protection of the flow of materials. Its segments include Flowserve Pumps Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). FPD segment designs, manufactures, pretests, distributes and services specialty and engineered custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts and upgrades and related aftermarket services. FCD segment designs, manufactures, distributes and services a broad portfolio of flow control solutions, including engineered and industrial valve and automation systems, isolation and control valves, actuation, controls and related equipment, mission-critical severe service valves and associated aftermarket services. It also specializes in the engineering, design and testing of liquefied natural gas submerged pumps and turbines.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

NEWMARKET CORP (NEU) is a mid-cap value stock in the Chemical Manufacturing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 74% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: NewMarket Corporation is a holding company operating through its subsidiaries, Afton Chemical Corporation (Afton), Ethyl Corporation (Ethyl), and American Pacific Corporation (AMPAC). The Afton and Ethyl companies develop, manufacture, blend, and deliver chemical additives that enhance the performance of petroleum products. AMPAC is a manufacturer of specialty chemicals used in solid rocket motors for the aerospace and defense industries. Its Petroleum Additives segment manufactures chemical components that are selected to perform one or more specific functions and combine those chemicals with other chemicals or components to form additive packages for use in specified end-user applications. Ethyl provides contracted manufacturing and related services to Afton and to third parties and is a marketer of antiknock compounds in North America. Its subsidiaries, NewMarket Services Corp, provide various administrative services; and NewMarket Development Corp, manages the real property.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

