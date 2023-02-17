Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/17/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

LXP INDUSTRIAL TRUST (LXP) is a mid-cap value stock in the Real Estate Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is focused on single-tenant warehouse and distribution investments across the United States. Primarily all its business is conducted through wholly owned subsidiaries, but it conducts a portion of its business through an operating partnership subsidiary, Lepercq Corporate Income Fund L.P. (LCIF). It provides capital to merchant builders by providing construction financing and/or a takeout for build-to-suit projects, speculative development properties and recently developed properties with vacancy. Its target markets are in the Sunbelt and the Midwest. Its target markets in the Sunbelt are Phoenix, Dallas-Fort Worth, Memphis, Atlanta, Savannah, Greenville-Spartanburg, and Central Florida. Its target markets in the Midwest are in Illinois, Indiana and Ohio, with a particular focus on the lower Midwest markets of Cincinnati, Columbus and Indianapolis. It has equity ownership interests in about 121 real estate properties.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC (TXRH) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Restaurants industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Texas Roadhouse, Inc. is a United States based restaurant company that operates in the casual dining segment. The Company owns and operates approximately 566 restaurants and franchised an additional 101 restaurants in 49 states and ten foreign countries. Of the 566 restaurants it operates approximately 526 as Texas Roadhouse restaurants, 36 as Bubba's 33 restaurants and four as Jaggers restaurants. Texas Roadhouse is a full-service, casual dining restaurant concept offering an assortment of seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open grills. Bubba's 33 is a family-friendly, sports restaurant concept featuring scratch-made food, ice cold beer and signature drinks. Its menu features burgers, pizza and wings as well as a variety of appetizers, sandwiches and dinner entrees. The Jaggers is a fast-casual restaurant concept offering burgers, hand-breaded chicken tenders and chicken sandwiches served with scratch-made sauces.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

RUSH ENTERPRISES INC (RUSHA) is a mid-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 74% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Rush Enterprises, Inc. is an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services. The Company operates through the Truck Segment, which includes its operation of a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the name Rush Truck Centers. Through its Rush Truck Centers, it provides one-stop service for the needs of its commercial vehicle customers, including retail sales of new and used commercial vehicles, aftermarket parts sales, service and repair facilities, financing, leasing and rental, and insurance products. It operates approximately 125 Rush Truck Centers in 23 states. Its Rush Truck Centers are located in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina and others. Its Rush Truck Leasing provides full-service maintenance on customers' vehicles. It also offers third party financing to assist customers in purchasing new and used commercial vehicles.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS

NOMAD FOODS LTD (NOMD) is a mid-cap value stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Nomad Foods Limited is a frozen foods company. The Company's portfolio of food brands within the frozen category includes fish, vegetables, poultry, meats, pizza and ice cream. Its products are sold primarily through grocery retailers under the Birds Eye brand in the United Kingdom and Ireland; Findus in Italy, France, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and Norway; Iglo in Germany and other continental markets; La Cocinera in Spain, Ledo in south-eastern Europe, and Frikom in Serbia and North Macedonia. Its product offerings include frozen fish products, such as fish fingers, coated fish, natural fish; ready to cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach, and frozen poultry and meat products, such as nuggets, grills, and burgers. It also includes a variety of other offerings, such as soups, pizza, bakery goods and meat substitutes. The Company manufactures, sells and distributes a range of branded frozen food products across over 13 European countries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

NEWMARK GROUP INC (NMRK) is a small-cap growth stock in the Real Estate Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 74% to 94% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Newmark Group, Inc. is a full-service commercial real estate services business. The Company offers a diverse array of integrated services and products for both real estate investors/owners and occupiers. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, which consists of investment sales, debt and structured finance and loan sales, agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services and government sponsored enterprise (GSE) lending and loan servicing, mortgage broking and equity-raising. The Company's occupier services and products include tenant representation, real estate management technology systems, workplace and occupancy strategy, global corporate consulting services, project management, lease administration and facilities management.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: BONUS PASS NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

ARCH RESOURCES INC (ARCH) is a mid-cap value stock in the Coal industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 74% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Arch Resources, Inc. is a producer of coal and metallurgical products for steel industry. The Company is a supplier of premium High-Vol A metallurgical coal globally. The Company's segments include Metallurgical (MET) and Thermal. The MET segment contains the Company's metallurgical operations in West Virginia. The Thermal segment contains the Company's thermal operations in Wyoming and Colorado. It also produces low-emitting thermal products for sale to both domestic and international customers. The Company produces sub-bituminous thermal. It supplies thermal products to power generators and industrial customers from mines in Colorado and Illinois. The Company operates approximately seven active mines located in three of the coal-producing regions of the United States. The locations of its mines and access to export facilities enable it to ship coal worldwide.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

