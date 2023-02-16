Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/16/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

NEXA RESOURCES SA (NEXA) is a small-cap value stock in the Metal Mining industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Nexa Resources SA, formerly VM Holding SA, is a Luxembourg-based company engaged in the mineral resources industry. The Company is a metals and mining entity mainly engaged in zinc content production, and whose product portfolio also includes copper, lead, silver, and gold. Its mining and smelting presence is located in Brazil, conducted by Votorantim Metais Zinco SA, and in Peru, conducted by Compania Minera Milpo SAA, and Votorantim Metais-Cajamarquilla SA. Its controlling shareholder is Votorantim SA, a Brazilian privately owned industrial conglomerate that holds ownership interests in metal, steel, cement, energy and pulp companies, among others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS INC (WH) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Misc. Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 87% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a hotel franchising company. The Company operates through two segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels as well as two hotels that are owned by the Company. The Company manages properties under its brands, primarily under the Wyndham, Wyndham Grand, Wyndham Garden, Dolce, Wingate, TRYP, Travelodge, Trademark, Super 8, Ramada, Microtel, La Quinta, Howard Johnson, Hawthorn Suites, Esplendor, Dolce, Dazzler, Days Inn, Baymont and AmericInn brands. The Company operates as a hotel franchiser and licenses 22 hotel brands with approximately 9,000 affiliated hotels with 810,000 rooms in over 95 countries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC (AWK) is a large-cap growth stock in the Water Utilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: American Water Works Company, Inc. is a water and wastewater utility company. The Company's business segment Regulated Businesses involves the ownership of utilities that provide water and wastewater services to residential, commercial, industrial, public authority, fire service, and sales for resale customers. The Company also provides regulated-like services through its Military Services Group (MSG), which enters into long-term contracts with the United States government to provide water and wastewater services on various military installations. The Company also has five contracts with municipal customers to operate and manage water and wastewater facilities and provide other related services through its Contract Services Group (CSG).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

ANDERSONS INC (ANDE) is a small-cap value stock in the Crops industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 74% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Andersons, Inc. is a diversified company rooted in agriculture. The Company conducts its business across North American agricultural supply chain. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. Its Trade Group is a diversified business focusing on logistics and merchandising across a range of commodities. The group specializes in the movement of physical commodities, such as whole grains, grain products, feed ingredients, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities. The Renewables Group produces, purchases and sells ethanol and co-products. It offers facility operations, risk management, and ethanol and co-products marketing services to the ethanol plants it invests in and operates. The Plant Nutrient Group is a manufacturer, distributor and retailer of agricultural and related plant nutrients, corncob-based products, and pelleted lime and gypsum products in the United States Corn Belt and Puerto Rico.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

VECTOR GROUP LTD (VGR) is a mid-cap value stock in the Tobacco industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company for Liggett Group LLC, Vector Tobacco Inc., and New Valley LLC. The Company operates through two segments: Tobacco and Real Estate. The Tobacco segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States through its Liggett Group LLC and Vector Tobacco LLC subsidiaries. The Real Estate segment includes the real estate investment business through its subsidiary New Valley LLC, which has interests in various real estate projects across the United States and is seeking to acquire or invest in additional real estate properties or projects. It has real estate projects in different asset classes, including planned communities, condominium and mixed-use developments, apartment buildings, hotels, and commercial properties. The Company owns and seeks to acquire investment interests in various domestic and international real estate projects through debt and equity investments.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

ROYAL GOLD INC (USA) (RGLD) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Gold & Silver industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Royal Gold, Inc. is a precious metals stream and royalty company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar production-based interests. The Company operates through two segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Company owns interests in approximately 185 properties on five continents, including interests in 41 producing mines and 19 development stage projects. It owns a portfolio of producing, development, evaluation, and exploration stage streams and royalties on properties located in gold regions. Its principal properties include Andacollo, Cortez, Khoemacau Project, Mount Milligan, Penasquito, Pueblo Viejo, and Wassa.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

