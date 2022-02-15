Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/15/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

CNA FINANCIAL CORP (CNA) is a large-cap value stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: CNA Financial Corporation is an insurance holding company. The Company's segments include Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group and Corporate & Other. Specialty segment provides management and professional liability and other coverages through property and casualty products and services using a network of brokers, independent agencies and managing general underwriters. Commercial segment works with a network of brokers and independent agents to market a range of property and casualty insurance products to all types of insureds targeting small business, construction, middle markets and other commercial customers. The International segment underwrites property and casualty coverages on a global basis through a branch operation in Canada, a European business consisting of two insurance companies based in the United Kingdom, and Luxembourg and Hardy, its Lloyd's syndicate. Life & Group segment includes the results of its long-term care business that is in run-off.

SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

PFIZER INC. (PFE) is a large-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Pfizer Inc. (Pfizer) is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products. Its global portfolio includes medicines and vaccines. The Company works across markets to develop wellness, prevention, treatments and cures. It collaborates with healthcare providers, governments and local communities to support and provide access to healthcare. Its medicines and vaccines provide value for healthcare providers and patients, through treatment of diseases, improvements in health, wellness. It sells its prescription pharmaceutical products to wholesalers, retailers, hospitals, clinics, government agencies and pharmacies. In the United States, it sells its vaccines products to the federal government, centers for disease control and prevention (CDC), wholesalers, individual provider offices, retail pharmacies and integrated delivery networks.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS

LOEWS CORPORATION (L) is a large-cap value stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Loews Corporation is a holding company. The Company's segments consisted of three individual operating subsidiaries, including CNA Financial Corporation (CNA), Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP (Boardwalk Pipeline) and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation (Loews Hotels). The CNA segment provides insurance products, such as commercial property and casualty coverage, including surety, and its services also include risk management, information services, warranty and claims administration. The CNA segment lead business, commercial property and casualty insurance operations include Specialty, Commercial and International lines of business. The Boardwalk Pipeline segment is engaged in the business of natural gas, natural gas liquids, hydrocarbons transportation and storage. The Boardwalk Pipelines segment owns and operates approximately 13,650 miles of interconnected natural gas pipelines serving customers in over 13 states. The Loews Hotels segment operates a chain of approximately 27 hotels.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP, INC. (AMG) is a mid-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. is a global partner to independent active investment management firms. The Company is focused on investing in a diverse array of partner-owned investment firms, which the Company call it as Affiliates. It is also focused on investing in independent investment firms around the world managing active, return-oriented strategies, including traditional, alternative, and wealth management firms. The Company provide investment management expertise to retail investors through advisory and sub-advisory services to active, return-oriented mutual funds, Undertakings for the Collective Investment of Transferable Securities (UCITS), collective investment trusts, and other retail products. It also provides investment management and customized investment counseling and fiduciary services to high-net-worth individuals, families, charitable foundations, and individually managed accounts directly and through intermediaries, including brokerage firms or other sponsors.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS

US BANCORP (USB) is a large-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: U.S. Bancorp is a financial services holding company. The Company provides a range of financial services, including lending and depository services, cash management, capital markets, and trust and investment management services. It also engages in credit card services, merchant and automated teller machine (ATM) processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing. Its banking subsidiary, U.S. Bank National Association, is engaged in the general banking business and offers commercial and consumer lending, lending services, depository services and ancillary services. Its non-banking subsidiaries offer investment and insurance products to the Company's customers principally within its domestic markets, and fund administration services to a range of mutual and other funds. The Company's bank and trust subsidiaries provide a range of asset management and fiduciary services for individuals, estates, foundations, business corporations and charitable organizations.

SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS

HUB GROUP INC (HUBG) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Misc. Transportation industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Hub Group, Inc. is an asset-light freight transportation management company. The Company offers intermodal, truck brokerage, dedicated trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation and other logistics services. It also provides drayage services with its own drayage operations. The Company's services customers base in a range of industries, including retail, consumer products and durable goods. It operates approximately 36 offices throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico. The Company's subsidiaries include Hub City Terminals, Inc., Hub Group Atlanta, LLC, Hub Group Associates, Inc., Hub Chicago Holdings, Inc. and Hub Group Transport, LLC.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

INCYTE CORPORATION (INCY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Incyte Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics. The Company also conducts commercial and clinical development operations from its European headquarters in Morges, Switzerland and Japanese office in Tokyo. It operates in two therapeutic areas, One therapeutic area is Hematology/Oncology, which is comprised of Myeloproliferative Neoplasms and Graft-Versus-Host Disease, as well as solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The other therapeutic area is Inflammation and Autoimmunity, which includes its Dermatology commercial franchise. Its hematology and oncology franchise is comprised of four products, which are JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib) and ICLUSIG (ponatinib), as well as other clinical development programs. Its Dermatology commercial franchise is comprised of OPZELURA (ruxolitinib) cream and other clinical development programs.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

MONARCH CASINO & RESORT, INC. (MCRI) is a small-cap growth stock in the Casinos & Gaming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. is a company, which owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada (the Atlantis) and the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk (the Monarch Black Hawk), a hotel and casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. In addition, it owns separate parcels of land located next to the Atlantis and a parcel of land with an industrial warehouse located between Denver, Colorado and Monarch Black Hawk. The Company operates through two operating segments: Atlantis and Monarch Black Hawk. The Atlantis features approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; eight food outlets; two gourmet coffee, pastry bars and one snack bar; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed year-round pool; two retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention and meeting room space.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS

TOTALENERGIES SE (ADR) (TTE) is a large-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: TotalEnergies SE is a France-based oil and gas company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Gas, Renewables & Power, Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. Exploration & Production encompasses the exploration and production activities. Gas, Renewables & Power comprises gas activities conducted downstream of the production process and concerns natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), as well as power generation, gas and power trading and marketing. It also develops renewable energy activities (excluding biotechnologies) and the power storage. Energy efficiency activities are represented through a dedicated Innovation & Energy Efficiency division. Refining & Chemicals encompasses refining and petrochemical activities and Hutchinson's operations. It also includes oil Trading & Shipping activities. Marketing & Services includes worldwide supply and marketing activities in the oil products and services field.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP. (ZBRA) is a large-cap growth stock in the Computer Peripherals industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Zebra Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of products and solutions, including cloud-based subscriptions, that capture and move data. The Company also provides a range of services, including maintenance, technical support, repair, and managed and professional services. Its products and solutions include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, related accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications. Its segments consist: Asset Intelligence & Tracking (AIT), which consists of barcode and card printing, supplies, services, location solutions, and retail solutions, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility (EVM), which consists of mobile computing, data capture, RFID, services and solutions.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

TEREX CORPORATION (TEX) is a mid-cap value stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Terex Corporation designs, builds, and supports products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals, and materials management applications. The Company segments include Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). AWP segment designs, manufactures, services and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment and telehandlers. Its products include portable material lifts, portable aerial work platforms, self-propelled articulating and telescopic booms, scissor lifts, and replacement parts. MP segment designs, manufactures, services and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and their related components and replacement parts.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

COHU, INC. (COHU) is a small-cap value stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cohu, Inc. is a supplier of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment and bare board PCB test systems used by global semiconductor and electronics manufacturers and semiconductor test subcontractors. The Company operates through two segments: Semiconductor Test & Inspection and PCB Test Equipment. Its products include Delta MATRiX, Delta Eclipse, MT9510 XP / x16, Rasco SO1000, Rasco SO2000, Rasco Jaguar, Ismeca NY32, Ismeca NY20 and Ismeca32W. The Company provides the products to a wide range of markets, including automotive, computing and network, consumer, industrial and medical and optoelectronics.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS

AKZO NOBEL NV (ADR) (AKZOY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Chemical Manufacturing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Akzo Nobel NV is a paints and coatings company based in the Netherlands. The Company operates through two business segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment supplies a range of products, including paints, lacquers and varnishes. It also offers a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood and other critical building materials. The Performance Coatings segment has a portfolio, which includes paints and coatings for ships, cars, aircraft, yachts and architectural components (structural steel, building products, flooring), consumer goods (mobile devices, appliances, beverage cans, furniture), and oil and gas facilities. The Company's brands include Coral, Dulux, Flexa, Hammerite, Sadolin, Sikkens, Awlgrip, International, Interpon, Dissolvine, Eka, Expancel, Jozo, Levasil and Kromasil, among others. It operates in the Netherlands, as well as internationally.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

LUMEN TECHNOLOGIES INC (LUMN) is a large-cap value stock in the Communications Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Lumen Technologies, Inc. is an international facilities-based technology and communications company engaged primarily in providing a range of integrated services to its business and mass markets customers. The Company's segments include Mass Markets, North America (NA) Business, Europe, Middle East and Africa region (EMEA), Asia Pacific region (APAC) and Latin America region (LATAM). The Company's product and service categories include Consumer Broadband, which includes fiber-based and lower speed DSL-based broadband services to residential customers; Small Business Group (SBG) Broadband, which includes fiber-based and lower speed digital subscriber line (DSL) -based broadband services to small businesses; Voice and Other, which include retail video services, professional services and other ancillary services, and Connect America Fund (CAF) II, which consists of Connect America Fund Phase II payments to support voice and broadband in emergency broadband benefit.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

INTERCORP FINANCIAL SERVICES INC (IFS) is a mid-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Intercorp Financial Services Inc is a Peru-based financial holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the Company provides a wide range of products and related services spanning banking, insurance and wealth management to retail and commercial clients, by a distribution network of specialized advisors, dedicated sales force, and digital channels. The Company's operations are divided into three different business segments that complement each other: Banking, operated through the subsidiary Interbank; Insurance, operated through the subsidiary Interseguro; and Wealth Management, operated through the subsidiary Inteligo.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT INC (APO) is a large-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Apollo Global Management, Inc., formerly Tango Holdings, Inc., is a global alternative asset manager. The Company is engaged in the business include asset management, global wealth management solutions, and retirement services. The Company's asset management business serves institutional and individual investors across the risk-return spectrum in yield, hybrid and equity strategies. The Company's retirement services business offers a range of retirement savings solutions for groups and individuals, which include individual annuities and group annuities. Its individual annuities include fixed indexed annuities (FIA), multi-year guaranteed annuities (MYGA), registered index-linked annuities (RILA), and single premium immediate annuities (SPIA).

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS

KINDER MORGAN INC (KMI) is a large-cap growth stock in the Natural Gas Utilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Kinder Morgan, Inc. is an energy infrastructure company. It operates through four segments. Its Natural Gas Pipelines segment is engaged in the ownership and operation of interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas (LNG) regasification, liquefaction and storage facilities. Its Products Pipelines segment is engaged in the ownership and operation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, condensate pipelines, gasoline, diesel and jet fuel. Its Terminals segment owns and operates liquids and bulk terminal facilities located throughout the United States. Its CO2 segment is engaged in the production, transportation and marketing of carbon dioxide (CO2) to oil fields, and the ownership and operation of a crude oil pipeline system.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. (NLY) is a large-cap value stock in the Misc. Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Annaly Capital Management, Inc. is a diversified capital manager with investment strategies across mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The Company owns a portfolio of real estate related investments, including mortgage pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, credit risk transfer securities, other securities. The Company operates four investment groups. Annaly Agency Group invests in Agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages. Annaly Residential Credit Group invests primarily in non-Agency residential mortgage assets within securitized product and whole loan markets. Annaly Commercial Real Estate Group originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. Annaly Middle Market Lending Group provides financing to private equity-backed middle market businesses, focusing primarily on senior debt within select industries.

SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS

DCP MIDSTREAM LP (DCP) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Natural Gas Utilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: DCP Midstream, LP owns, operates, acquires and develops a diversified portfolio of complementary midstream energy assets. The Company operates through two segments: Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. Its Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing, storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs), and fractionating NGLs. NGL services include plant tailgate purchases, transportation, fractionation, flexible pricing options and price risk management. The Company's primary NGL operations are located in close proximity to its Gathering and Processing assets in each of the operating regions. The Gathering and Processing segment consists of gathering, compressing, treating, processing natural gas, producing and fractionating NGLs, and recovering condensate. The Gathering and Processing segment's operations are organized into four regions: North, Permian, Midcontinent and South.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS

BP PLC (ADR) (BP) is a large-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: BP p.l.c. is engaged in the global energy business with operations in Europe, North and South America, Australasia, Asia and Africa. The Company through its range of activities delivers heat, light and mobility products and services to customers around the world. The Company's segments include Upstream, Downstream, Rosneft, and Other businesses and corporate. The Upstream segment is responsible for its activities in oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production. The Downstream segment has global marketing and manufacturing operations, and include the fuels, lubricants and petrochemicals business of the Company. Rosneft is the Company's Russian refining business that owns and operates approximately 13 refineries in Russia, and holds stakes in three refineries in Germany, one in India and one in Belarus.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORP (ON) is a large-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ON Semiconductor Corporation offers a portfolio of sensors, power management, connectivity, custom and system on chip (SoC), analog, logic, timing, and discrete devices. The Company's segments include Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group and Image Sensor Group. The Power Solutions Group offers a range of discrete, module and integrated semiconductor products. The Analog Solutions Group designs and develops analog, mixed-signal, advanced logic, application specific standard products (ASSPs) and application specific integrated circuits (ASICs), Wi-Fi and power solutions for a base of end-users in different end-markets. The Image Sensor Group designs and develops complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS) image sensors, proximity sensors, image signal processors, single photon detectors, as well as actuator drivers for autofocus and image stabilization for a base of end-users in the different end-markets.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

CAMTEK LTD. (CAMT) is a small-cap growth stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 56% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Camtek Ltd is an Israel-based manufacturer of metrology and inspection equipment and a provider of software solutions. The Company mainly serves the Advanced Packaging, Memory, Complementary Metal Oxide Semiconductor (CMOS) Image Sensors, Micro Electro Mechanical Sensor (MEMS), Radio Frequency (RF) and other segments in the mid end of the semiconductors industry. The Company has more than seven offices around the world and provides tailor-made solutions in line with customers' requirements. Camtek Ltd's subsidiaries are: Camtek Europe SA, Camtek Korea Ltd, Camtek South East Asia Pte Ltd, Camtek USA Inc, Sela - Semiconductor Engineering Laboratories USA Inc, Camtek Japan Ltd and Sela Semiconductor Engineering Laboratories Ltd, among others.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS

SOCIETE GENERALE SA (ADR) (SCGLY) is a large-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Societe Generale SA is a France-based financial services group. The Group offers a wide range of advisory services and tailored financial solutions to secure transactions, protect and manage assets and savings, and help its clients finance their projects. It operates through three segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. French Retail Banking includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Credit du Nord and Boursorama. International Retail Banking & Financial Services consists of International Retail Banking (consumer finance activities), Financial Services to Corporates (operational vehicle leasing and fleet management, equipment and vendor finance) and Insurance Activities. Global Banking and Investor Solutions comprises Global Markets and Investors Services, Financing and Advisory, Asset and Wealth Management. The Group is active globally.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: BONUS PASS NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

SHORE BANCSHARES, INC. (SHBI) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 63% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Shore Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, Shore United Bank (the Bank) provides commercial banking products and services. The Bank is a Maryland chartered commercial bank, which operates 22 full-service branches, 24 Automated teller machines, 2 loan production offices, and provides a full range of commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses and other organizations. The Bank's services to businesses include commercial checking, savings, certificates of deposit and overnight investment sweep accounts. Its commercial lending, including secured and unsecured loans, working capital loans, lines of credit, term loans, accounts receivable financing and other. Its services to individuals include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, and other.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD (FRFHF) is a large-cap value stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (Fairfax) is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management. Fairfax subsidiaries provide a full range of property and casualty products, maintaining a diversified portfolio of risks across all classes of business, geographic regions, and types of insureds. Its segments include Insurance and Reinsurance, Non-insurance, and Corporate and Other. The Insurance and Reinsurance segment includes Northbridge Financial Corporation, Odyssey Re Holdings Corp., and Crum & Forster Holdings Corp. The Company's Non-insurance segment includes Cara Operations Limited (Cara), Eurobank Ergasias Services & Holdings S.A., Atlas Corp., Bangalore International Airport Limited and Quess Corp Limited. Corporate and Other segment includes the parent entity (Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited) and its subsidiary intermediate holding companies.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS

HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD (HLF) is a mid-cap value stock in the Personal & Household Prods. industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Herbalife Nutrition Ltd is a global nutrition company. The Company develops and sells weight management, healthy meals and snacks, sports and fitness, energy and targeted nutritional products, as well as personal care products. Its operating segments are based on geographical operations in six regions: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific (excluding China), and China. The Company categorizes its products into five groups: weight management, targeted nutrition, energy, sports and fitness, outer nutrition, and literature, promotional and other. Its product categories include meal replacement; protein shakes; drink mixes; dietary and nutritional supplements containing herbs, facial skin care; body care; hair care products; sales tools, and educational materials.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION (ARCC) is a large-cap value stock in the Misc. Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ares Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company. The Company operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company's investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. It invests primarily in first lien senior secured loans (including unitranche loans, which are loans that combine both senior and subordinated debt, generally in a first lien position), and second lien senior secured loans. In addition to senior secured loans, it also invests in subordinated debt, which in some cases includes an equity component, and preferred equity. The Company's investment activities are focused on industries such as health care services, software and services, commercial and professional services, consumer services, consumer durables and apparel, automobiles and components, power generation, and insurance services. Ares Capital Management LLC is the Company's investment adviser.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

CRITEO SA (ADR) (CRTO) is a mid-cap value stock in the Advertising industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Criteo SA is a France-based company specializing in digital performance marketing. Its solution consists of the Criteo Engine, the Company's data assets, access to inventory, and its advertiser and publisher platforms. The Criteo Engine consists of various machine learning algorithms, such as prediction, recommendation, bidding and creative algorithms and the global hardware and software infrastructure. The Criteo Engine delivers advertisements through multiple marketing channels and formats, including display advertising banners, native advertising banners and marketing messages delivered to opt-in e-mail addresses. Advertisements are delivered on all devices and screens, including Web browsers on desktops and laptops, mobile Web browsers on smart phones and tablets, as well as mobile applications. It operates in approximately 90 countries through a network of over 30 international offices located in Europe, the Americas and the Asia-Pacific region.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

KNOWLES CORP (KN) is a small-cap value stock in the Audio & Video Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Knowles Corporation is a provider of micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions, serving the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. The Company operates through two segments: Audio and Precision Devices (PD). Its Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of things (IoT) markets. Its PD segment specializes in the design and delivery of capacitor products and mmWave radio frequency (RF) solutions for technically demanding applications. The Company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and to their contract manufacturers and suppliers, and through distributors worldwide. It has sales, support and engineering facilities in North America, Europe and Asia, and manufacturing facilities in Asia.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

CIVISTA BANCSHARES INC (CIVB) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Civista Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company, through the subsidiary bank, Civista Bank, is primarily engaged in the business of community banking. Civista Bank is located in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Cuyahoga, Franklin, Huron, Logan, Madison, Montgomery, Ottawa, Richland and Summit, in the Indiana counties of Dearborn and Ripley and in the Kentucky county of Kenton. It conducts a general banking business that involves collecting customer deposits, making loans, purchasing securities, and offering Trust services. Its loan portfolio consists of commercial and agriculture, commercial real estate-owner occupied, commercial real estate non-owner occupied, residential real estate, real estate construction, farm real estate, consumer and other. Its deposits include non-interest and interest-bearing demand deposits; savings account, including money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, including individual retirement accounts.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS

CHEMOURS CO (CC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Chemicals - Plastics & Rubber industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 56% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Chemours Company is a provider of performance chemicals. The Company's principal products include titanium dioxide (TiO2) pigments, refrigerants, industrial fluoropolymer resins, sodium cyanide, and performance chemicals and intermediates. The Company operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment is a provider of TiO2 pigment, a premium white pigment used to deliver whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protections in a variety of applications. The Thermal & Specialized Solutions segment is a provider of refrigerants, propellants, blowing agents, and specialty solvents. The Advanced Performance Materials segment is a provider of high-end polymers and advanced materials. The Chemical Solutions segment is a North American provider of industrial chemicals used in gold production, industrial, and consumer applications.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

CNH INDUSTRIAL NV (CNHI) is a large-cap value stock in the Constr. & Agric. Machinery industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: CNH Industrial N.V. is a capital goods company. The Company is engaged in the design, production, marketing, sale and financing of agricultural and construction equipment. Its segments include Agriculture, which designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment; Construction, which designs, produces and sells construction equipment, and related Financial Services, which provides financial services to the customers of the Company's products.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

RADA ELECTRONIC INDUSTRIES LTD (RADA) is a small-cap growth stock in the Aerospace & Defense industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. is an aviation and defense company. The Company develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including, avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs)), airborne data/video recording and management systems, inertial navigation systems and tactical land radars for defense forces and border protection systems. The Company's product lines include Military avionics (Data/video recorders, core avionics for aircraft and UAVs); Inertial navigation systems (INS) for aerial and land platforms, and Tactical Radars for defense forces and border protection systems (land-based). The Company's INS products are used by multiple combat platforms and weapon systems. The Company develops ground radars for tactical applications, such as defense forces protection and border protection. Its products are primarily sold to governmental agencies, governmental authorities and government-owned companies.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS

ARCELORMITTAL SA (ADR) (MT) is a large-cap value stock in the Iron & Steel industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ArcelorMittal SA is a Luxembourg-based holding company. The Company, via its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel, iron ore manufacturing and coal mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The Company is organized in five operating segments: NAFTA; Brazil; Europe; Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), and Mining. The NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, and ACIS segments produce flat, long, and tubular products including slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel products, among others. The Mining segment provides steel operations and comprises all mines owned by the Company in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC (CLF) is a mid-cap value stock in the Metal Mining industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is a flat-rolled steel producer and manufacturer of iron ore pellets in North America. The Company is vertically integrated from mined raw materials and direct reduced iron to primary steelmaking and downstream finishing, stamping, tooling, and tubing. It serves a diverse range of markets due to its flat-rolled steel products offerings. The Company's fully integrated portfolio includes custom-made pellets and hot briquetted iron (HBI); flat-rolled carbon steel, stainless, electrical, plate, tinplate, and long steel products; as well as carbon and stainless-steel tubing, hot and cold stamping, and tooling. The Company sells its products to customers in four market categories, automotive; infrastructure and manufacturing, which includes electrical power; distributors and converters, and steel producers, which consume iron ore and metallics.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

CURO GROUP HOLDINGS CORP (CURO) is a small-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 74% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a technology-enabled consumer finance company that servs a wide range of non-prime consumers in the United States (U.S.) and Canada. The Company's segments include U.S., Canada Direct Lending and Canada POS Lending. Its U.S. and Canada Direct Lending provides revolving line of credit (LOC) loans and installment loans, which include single-pay and vehicle title loans, check cashing, money transfer services, reloadable prepaid debit cards and a number of other ancillary financial products and services to its customers in the U.S and Canada. It operates 160 U.S. retail locations. Canada Direct Lending operates 201 stores. Canada POS Lending serves Canadian customers through POS financing available at approximately 7,400 retail locations and online with nearly 2,350 merchant partners across 10 provinces and two territories. The Company's brands include Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, Cash Money, LendDirect, Flexiti, Avio Credit, Opt+ and Revolve Finance.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS

GATES INDUSTRIAL CORP PLC (GTES) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Gates Industrial Corporation plc is a manufacturer of power transmission and fluid power solutions. The Company operates its business on a product-line basis through its two reporting segments, such as power transmission and fluid power. Its power transmission segment includes elastomer drive belts and related components used transfer motion in a broad range of applications. Its fluid power segment includes hoses, tubing and fittings designed to convey hydraulic fluid at high pressures in both mobile and stationary applications, and other high-pressure and fluid transfer hoses used to convey various fluids. The Company sells its products under its Gates brand name. Its products are used in applications across various end markets including construction, agriculture, energy, automotive, transportation, general industrial, and consumer products.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

INMODE LTD (INMD) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Inmode Ltd is an Israel-based company. It designs, develops, manufactures and commercializes energy-based, minimally-invasive surgical aesthetic and medical treatment solutions. The Company's proprietary technologies are used by physicians to remodel subdermal adipose, or fatty, tissue in a variety of procedures including fat reduction with simultaneous skin tightening, face and body contouring and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments. Its products target a wide array of procedures including simultaneous fat killing and skin tightening, permanent hair reduction, skin appearance and texture, among others. The Company's products may be used on a variety of body parts, including the face, neck, abdomen, upper arms, thighs and intimate feminine regions. It owns six product platforms: BodyTite, Optimas, Votiva, Contoura, Triton and EmbraceRF. All are market and sell traditionally to plastic and facial surgeons, aesthetic surgeons and dermatologists, among others.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

ONTO INNOVATION INC (ONTO) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Onto Innovation Inc. is a semiconductor equipment and software technology company. It offers a portfolio of technologies for wafer manufacturing, front-end process control and lithography technology for advanced semiconductor packaging. The Company and its wholly-owned subsidiaries provide process control metrology and inspection systems used primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices as well as industrial and scientific applications. Its optical critical dimension (OCD) technology is a dimension measurement technology that is used to determine the dimensions on the semiconductor wafer that directly controls the resulting performance of the integrated circuit devices. Its thin film metrology systems use a broad spectrum of wavelengths, high-sensitivity optics, software and technology. The Company is also a supplier of overlay metrology for controlling lithography and etch processes in the compound semiconductor market.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS

TORTOISE ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE CORP. (TYG) is a small-cap value stock in the Misc. Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (TYG) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. TYG invests primarily in equity securities of master limited partnerships (MLPs) and their affiliates that transport, gather, process or store natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as companies that generate, transport and distribute electricity. Its primary investment objective to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions. TYG invests approximately 90% of its total assets in securities of energy infrastructure companies and up to 30% of its total assets in restricted securities, primarily through direct placements. The Company invests up to 25% of its total investments in debt securities of energy infrastructure companies, including certain securities rated below investment grade. Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.L.C. is the investment advisor of the Company.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE CORP (BEPC) is a large-cap value stock in the Electric Utilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Brookfield Renewable Corp. is focused on power markets in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and California, with operations in other mid-continent states, including Minnesota and Louisiana. The Company's operations consist of approximately 12,812 megawatts (MW) of installed hydroelectric, wind, solar, storage and ancillary capacity across Brazil, Colombia, the United States and Europe. It owns facilities with a total capacity of over 1,565 MW located in approximately 12 Brazilian states. The majority of its hydroelectric capacity in the United States is located in New York, Pennsylvania and New England. In New York, it is an independent power producer with approximately 74 hydroelectric facilities with an aggregate installed capacity of over 711 MW. In Pennsylvania, the Company has four hydroelectric facilities with an aggregate installed capacity of over 742 MW. In New England, it has approximately 47 hydroelectric facilities and one pumped storage facility.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

