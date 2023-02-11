Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/11/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

SLEEP NUMBER CORP (SNBR) is a small-cap value stock in the Furniture & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sleep Number Corporation is a designer, manufacturer, marketer, retailer and servicer of a line of Sleep Number beds. The Company's Sleep Number bedding collection features a full line of sleep products designed to improve sleep comfort and quality, including a range of pillow sizes and shapes that fit each individual's preferred sleeping position. Its Sleep Number 360 smart beds provide each sleeper with adjustable, personalized comfort for quality sleep. It offers a full line of exclusive FlexFit smart adjustable bases that allow customers to raise the head or foot of the bed. The Company offers SleepIQ technology, which is a Sleep Number 360 smart bed's operating system that detects sleep disturbances, movements, and biometric changes, and then adjusts the bed's firmness throughout the night to deliver quality sleep. Its SleepIQ technology operating system captures biometric data points every night and offers actionable insights to improve overall sleep health and wellness.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC (MSI) is a large-cap growth stock in the Communications Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 56% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Motorola Solutions, Inc. provides communications and analytics solutions. The Company provides land mobile radio communications (LMR), video security and access control and command center software, video security and analytics, supported by managed and support services. Its segments include Products and Systems Integration Segment, and Software and Services Segment. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories and video security devices, including LMR, public safety long term evolution (LTE) and private LTE, as well as network video management infrastructure, fixed security and mobile video cameras and access control solutions. The Software and Services segment has Software and Services product lines. Software includes public safety and enterprise command center software, unified communications applications, and video software solutions. Services includes range of service offerings, including repair, technical support, others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: FAIL SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC (PNC) is a large-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 81% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. is a diversified financial services company. The Company has businesses engaged in retail banking, including residential mortgage, corporate and institutional banking and asset management. Its retail branch network is located coast-to-coast. The Company's segments include Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment provides deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers. The Corporate & Institutional Banking segment provides lending, treasury management and capital markets-related products and services to mid-sized and large corporations, and government and not-for-profit entities. Asset Management Group segment includes personal wealth management for high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients and institutional asset management. It is also engaged in point of sale (POS) and payments solutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS

CABOT CORP (CBT) is a mid-cap value stock in the Chemical Manufacturing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cabot Corporation is a global specialty chemical and performance materials company. The Company operates through two reportable segments: Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Reinforcement Materials segment combines the reinforcing carbons and engineered elastomer composite product lines. Its reinforcing carbons products are used in tires and industrial products. The Performance Chemicals segment is organized into two businesses: its Performance Additives business and its Formulated Solutions business. The Performance Additives business combines its specialty carbons, battery materials, fumed metal oxides and aerogel product lines, and its Formulated Solutions business combines its specialty compounds and inkjet product lines. Its principal products are carbon black, specialty carbons, elastomer composites, inkjet colorants, masterbatches and conductive compounds, fumed silica and aerogel.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

BANCO SANTANDER SA (ADR) (SAN) is a large-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 65% to 83% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Banco Santander, S.A. is a Spain-based company engaged as a retail and commercial bank. The Banks segments include Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America and the United States. The Continental Europe segment covers all businesses in the Continental Europe. The United Kingdom segment includes the businesses developed by various units and branches in the country. The Latin America segment embraces all its financial activities conducted through its banks and subsidiaries in the region. The United States segment includes the Intermediate Holding Company (IHC) and its subsidiaries Santander Bank, Banco Santander Puerto Rico, Santander Consumer USA, Banco Santander International, Santander Investment Securities, and the Santander branch in New York. The Company's commercial model satisfies the needs of all types of customers: individuals with various income levels.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

