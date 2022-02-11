Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/11/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP AG (ADR) (ZURVY) is a large-cap value stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses. The Global Life segment is engaged in providing unit-linked, protection and corporate propositions through global distribution and proposition pillars. The Farmers segment, through Farmers Group, Inc. and its subsidiaries, provides certain non-claims administrative and management services to the Farmers Insurance Exchange, Fire Insurance Exchange, Truck Insurance Exchange, and their subsidiaries and affiliates. The Other Operating Businesses segment includes the Company's Holding and Financing activities. The Non-Core Businesses segment includes its insurance and reinsurance businesses.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP AG (ADR)

TREAN INSURANCE GROUP INC (TIG) is a small-cap value stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Trean Insurance Group, Inc. is an insurance holding company. The Company provides products and services to the specialty insurance market. The Company underwrites specialty-casualty insurance products both through programs where the Company partners with other organizations (program partners), and also through the Company's own managing-general agencies. The Company also provides program partners with a variety of services, including issuing carrier services, claims administration and reinsurance brokerage. Its subsidiaries include Trean Compstar Holdings LLC, Trean Corporation, Benchmark Holding Company, Compstar Holding Company LLC, Trean Reinsurance Services LLC, Benchmark Administrators LLC, Westcap Insurance Services LLC, Benchmark Insurance Company and 7710 Insurance Company. Trean Reinsurance Services LLC is a reinsurance intermediary broker. Benchmark Holding Company, a property and casualty insurance holding company.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

Detailed Analysis of TREAN INSURANCE GROUP INC

STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORP (STC) is a small-cap value stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 74% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Stewart Information Services Corporation is a global real estate services company. The Company offers its products and services through its directly owned policy-issuing offices, network of independent agencies and other businesses. The Company operates through two segments: title insurance and ancillary services and corporate. The title insurance and related services (title) segment provides services needed to transfer title to property in a real estate transaction and includes services such as searching, examining, closing and insuring the condition of the title to the property. Its title segment also includes home and personal insurance services. The ancillary services and corporate segment include appraisal management services, search and valuation services, and online notarization and closing solutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORP

DIODES INCORPORATED (DIOD) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Diodes Incorporated (Diodes) is a manufacturer and supplier of application specific standard products within the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. The Company's products include diodes, rectifiers, transistors, metal-oxide semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFETs), general purpose processor (GPP) bridges, GPP rectifiers, protection devices, function-specific arrays, single gate logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors, power management devices, including light-emitting diode (LED) drivers, alternating current (AC)- direct current (DC) converters and controllers, DC-DC switching and linear voltage regulators, and voltage references along with special function devices, such as universal serial bus (USB) power switches, load switches, voltage supervisors, and motor controllers. The Company also has timing, connectivity, switching, and signal integrity solutions for high-speed signals.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of DIODES INCORPORATED

MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC. (MLM) is a large-cap growth stock in the Construction - Raw Materials industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. is a natural resource-based building materials company. The Company supplies aggregates (crushed stone, sand, and gravel) through its network of approximately 310 quarries, mines and distribution yards in Canada and The Bahamas. In the southwestern and western United States, the Company also provides cement and downstream products and services, including ready-mixed concrete, asphalt, and paving services, in markets that are naturally vertically integrated. The Company has cement plants in Texas, and ready mixed concrete and asphalt operations in Texas, Colorado, and Wyoming. Asphalt operations and paving services are in Colorado. The Company conducts its Building Materials Business through two segments, East Group and West Group. The East Group provides aggregates products only. The West Group provides aggregates, cement, and downstream products. The Company's Magnesia Specialties Business includes magnesia-based chemicals and dolomitic lime businesses.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: FAIL SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC.

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

