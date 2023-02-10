Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/10/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

FNB CORP (FNB) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: F.N.B. Corporation is a diversified financial services company operating in seven states and the District of Columbia. The Company provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking and wealth management solutions through its subsidiary network. Its segment includes Community Banking, Wealth Insurance, and Insurance. Its commercial banking solutions include corporate banking, small business banking, investment real estate financing, government banking, business credit, capital markets and lease financing. The consumer banking segment provides a full line of consumer banking products and services, including deposit products, mortgage lending, consumer lending and a complete suite of mobile and online banking services. Its wealth management services include asset management, private banking, and insurance. It operates approximately 334 community banking offices in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, D.C., and Virginia.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of FNB CORP

FNB Guru Analysis

FNB Fundamental Analysis

FORRESTER RESEARCH INC (FORR) is a small-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Forrester Research, Inc. is a global independent research and advisory company. The Company operates through three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes research products, as well as consulting from advisory services, such as speeches and advisory days that is delivered by its research organization. The Consulting segment provides a project consulting organization, which delivers its project consulting and certain advisory services. The Events segment is engaged in developing and hosting in-person and virtual events. Its primary subscription research services include Forrester Research, SiriusDecisions Research and Forrester Decisions. The Company hosts multiple events across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region throughout the year. Its subsidiaries include Forrester Germany GmbH, Forrester Hong Kong Limited, Forrester International S.a r.l., Forrester Market Advisory (Beijing) Co., Ltd. and Forrester Research Australia Pty Limited.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of FORRESTER RESEARCH INC

FORR Guru Analysis

FORR Fundamental Analysis

AZZ INC (AZZ) is a small-cap value stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: AZZ Inc. is a global provider of metal coating solutions, coil coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining and industrial markets. The Company's segments include: The Metal Coatings segment, which provides hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing and plating, and other metal coating applications to the steel fabrication and other industries through facilities located throughout the United States and Canada; The Precoat Metals segment, which provides aesthetic and corrosion protective coatings and related value-added services for steel and aluminum coil primarily serving the construction, appliance, container, transportation and other end markets in the United States; and The Infrastructure Solutions segment provides specialized products and services designed to support primarily industrial and electrical applications.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of AZZ INC

AZZ Guru Analysis

AZZ Fundamental Analysis

EMCOR GROUP INC (EME) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: EMCOR Group, Inc. is a specialty contractor and provider of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services, building services, and industrial services. The Company's segments include United States electrical construction and facilities services, United States mechanical construction and facilities services, United States building services, United States industrial services and United Kingdom building services. Its electrical and mechanical construction services are primarily engaged in the design, integration, installation, start-up, operation and maintenance, and provision of services relating to systems for electrical power transmission, distribution and generation. Its building services include mobile mechanical maintenance and services for mechanical, electrical, plumbing, fire safety, and building automation systems. Its industrial services include refinery turnaround planning and engineering services, specialty welding services and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of EMCOR GROUP INC

EME Guru Analysis

EME Fundamental Analysis

CHUY'S HOLDINGS INC (CHUY) is a small-cap growth stock in the Restaurants industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 87% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Chuy's Holdings, Inc. develops and operates Chuy's restaurants, which is a full-service restaurant concept, offering a menu of Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. The Company operates approximately 96 restaurants across 17 states. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, tacos, burritos, combination platters, soups and salads complemented by a variety of appetizers and desserts. Its restaurants also offer a variety of homemade sauces, including its Hatch Green Chile, Boom-Boom and Creamy Jalapeno sauces. Its menu includes Baja Shrimp Tacos, Tex-Mex Enchilada, the Elvis Presley Memorial Combo and the Comida Deluxe combination platter. It also enables its customers to customize their orders. It also offers a full-service bar in all its restaurants providing its customers a variety of beverage offerings, including its signature on-the-rocks margaritas made with hand-squeezed lime juice and the King's Punch, a made-to-order, hand-shaken rum cocktail served in its shaker.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of CHUY'S HOLDINGS INC

CHUY Guru Analysis

CHUY Fundamental Analysis

COMMUNITY HEALTHCARE TRUST INC (CHCT) is a small-cap growth stock in the Real Estate Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 87% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Community Healthcare Trust Inc is an integrated healthcare real estate company. The Company owns and acquires, or finances, real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers in non-urban markets. The Company invests in various types of healthcare properties including medical office buildings, physician clinics, outpatient diagnostic and treatment centers, acute in-patient behavioral healthcare facilities, behavioral specialty facilities, surgical centers and hospitals, radiation oncology centers, dialysis clinics, long-term acute care hospitals, inpatient rehabilitation facilities and urgent care centers. The Company operates in States, such as Texas, Illinois, Florida, Ohio, Massachusetts, and others. The Company has investments of approximately $837.1 million in 153 real estate properties, located in over 33 states, totaling approximately 3.4 million square feet in the aggregate.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of COMMUNITY HEALTHCARE TRUST INC

CHCT Guru Analysis

CHCT Fundamental Analysis

PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC (PYPL) is a large-cap growth stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 56% to 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: PayPal Holdings, Inc. is a technology platform that enables digital payments and commerce experiences on behalf of merchants and consumers across the world. It operates a global, two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers with 426 million active accounts across more than 200 markets. Its brands include PayPal, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, Happy Returns by PayPal, Chargehound, Paidy and Simility. The Company helps merchants and consumers connect, transact, and complete payments, whether they are online or in person. It enables consumers to exchange funds with merchants using a range of funding sources, which may include a bank account, a PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products, a credit card, a debit card, certain cryptocurrencies, or other stored value products, such as gift cards, and eligible credit card rewards. It also offers consumers person-to-person (P2P) payment solutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC

PYPL Guru Analysis

PYPL Fundamental Analysis

APARTMENT INCOME REIT CORP (AIRC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Real Estate Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 56% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Apartment Income REIT Corp. is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on investing in United States multi-family real estate. The Company operates through two segments: Same Store and Other Real Estate. Its Same Store segment includes communities that are owned and managed by the Company and have reached a stabilized level of operations. Its Other Real Estate segment includes communities that it expects to sell or lease to a third party, but do not meet the criteria to be classified as held for sale. The Company's portfolio includes approximately 84 apartment communities with 26,410 apartment homes. Its business and assets are managed by Apartment Income REIT, L.P. (the Operating Partnership). Its stabilized multi-family properties located in in several markets in the United States, such as Boston, Philadelphia, Greater Washington, D.C., Miami, Denver, the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles and San Diego.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of APARTMENT INCOME REIT CORP

AIRC Guru Analysis

AIRC Fundamental Analysis

GATES INDUSTRIAL CORP PLC (GTES) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 74% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Gates Industrial Corporation plc is a manufacturer of power transmission and fluid power solutions. The Company operates its business on a product-line basis through its two reporting segments: power transmission and fluid power. Its power transmission segment includes elastomer drive belts and related components used to transfer motion in a range of applications. Its fluid power segment includes hoses, tubing and fittings designed to convey hydraulic fluid at high pressures in both mobile and stationary applications, and other high-pressure and fluid transfer hoses used to convey various fluids. The Company sells its products under its Gates brand name. It offers a portfolio of products to diverse replacement channel customers, and to original equipment (first-fit) manufacturers as specified components. Its products are used in applications across various end markets including construction, agriculture, energy, automotive, transportation, general industrial, and consumer products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of GATES INDUSTRIAL CORP PLC

GTES Guru Analysis

GTES Fundamental Analysis

THOMSON REUTERS CORP (TRI) is a large-cap growth stock in the Computer Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 54% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Thomson Reuters Corporation, formerly The Thomson Corporation, is a provider of electronically delivered information and decision support tools to businesses and professionals. The Company and Thomson Reuters PLC are the parent companies of Thomson Reuters, and follow a dual listed company (DLC) structure. It provides content and technology platforms to customers in the financial, legal, tax and accounting, healthcare and scientific sectors. The Company is organized into two divisions: Markets and Professional. The Markets division consists of the former Reuters Group PLC's (Reuters) business combined with the Financial division (Thomson Financial) of the former Thomson Corporation (Thomson). The Professional division consists of Thomson's non-financial business segments, which includes Legal, Tax and Accounting, Scientific and Healthcare. On April 17, 2008, Thomson completed the acquisition of Reuters, forming Thomson Reuters.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of THOMSON REUTERS CORP

TRI Guru Analysis

TRI Fundamental Analysis

Peter Lynch Portfolio

Top Peter Lynch Stocks

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.