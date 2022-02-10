Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/10/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

SANDY SPRING BANCORP INC. (SASR) is a mid-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. is the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank (the Bank). The Company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance and Investment Management. The Company's Community Banking segment operates through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering a range of financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products, to both individuals and businesses. The Insurance segment operates through Sandy Spring Insurance Corporation, a subsidiary of the Bank, which operates a general insurance agency located in Annapolis, Maryland, and Neff and Associates, located in Ocean City, Maryland. The Investment Management segment operates through West Financial Services, Inc. and Rembert Pendleton Jackson (RPJ), a subsidiary of the Bank, which provides investment management and financial planning services to individuals, families, small businesses and associations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS

BUNGE LTD (BG) is a large-cap value stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 56% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Bunge Limited is an agricultural business and food company. The Company operates through segments such as Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. Its Agribusiness segment is an integrated global business involved in the purchase, storage, transport, processing and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products. Its edible oil products include packaged and bulk oils, shortenings and other products derived from the vegetable oil refining process. Its milling products segment includes the production and sale of a range of wheat flours and bakery mixes. The Company is a producer of sugar, ethanol and electricity. It produces, blends and distributes a range of nitrogen, phosphate and potassium (NPK) fertilizers, including phosphate-based liquid and solid nitrogen fertilizers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

REGIONAL MANAGEMENT CORP (RM) is a small-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Regional Management Corp. is a diversified consumer finance company, which provides instalment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. The Company is engaged in the consumer finance business, offering small loans, large loans, retail loans, and related payment and collateral protection insurance products. It operates in 368 branch locations across 12 states in the South-eastern, South-western, Mid-Atlantic and Midwestern United States. It offers small instalment loans, typically secured with cash proceeds to customers ranging from $500 to $2,500, with terms of up to 48 months. It offers large instalment loans, typically secured with cash proceeds to customers generally ranging from $2,501 to $25,000, with terms between 18 and 60 months. It offers indirect retail loans of up to $7,500, with terms between 6 and 48 months, which are secured by the purchased items.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

