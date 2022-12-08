Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 12/8/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

BROADCOM INC (AVGO) is a large-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Broadcom Inc. is a technology company. The Company designs, develops and supplies a range of semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. The Company operates through two segments: semiconductor solutions and infrastructure software. Its semiconductor solutions segment includes all of its product lines and intellectual property (IP) licensing. It provides semiconductor solutions for managing the movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications. It also provides a variety of radio frequency (RF) semiconductor devices, wireless connectivity solutions and custom touch controllers for the wireless market. Its infrastructure software segment includes its mainframe, distributed and cyber security solutions, and its fiber channel storage area networking (FC SAN) business. The Company's mainframe software provides DevOps, AIOps, Security and Data Management Systems solutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

WESTAMERICA BANCORPORATION (WABC) is a small-cap growth stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Westamerica Bancorporation is a bank holding company. The Company provides a full range of banking services to individual and commercial customers in Northern and Central California through its subsidiary bank, Westamerica Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which provides consumer and commercial financing with branches throughout Northern and Central California. It provides a range of loans, including commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, real estate construction loans, residential real estate loans and consumer installment and other loans. The communities served are located in Northern and Central California, from Mendocino, Lake and Nevada Counties in the north to Kern County in the south. The Company is focused on the banking needs of small businesses. In addition, the Bank owns Community Banker Services Corporation (CBSC), which is engaged in providing the Company and its subsidiaries with data processing services and other support functions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

CACI INTERNATIONAL INC (CACI) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: CACI International Inc (CACI) is a holding company. The Company provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation. The Company operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations. The Domestic Operations segment provides expertise and technology primarily to the United States federal government agencies. The International Operations segment provides expertise and technology primarily to international government and commercial customers. Its market areas include Digital Solutions, Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (C4ISR), Cyber and Space, Engineering Services, Enterprise Information Technology (IT), and Mission Support. Its customers include agencies and departments of the United States government, various state and local government agencies, foreign governments, and commercial enterprises.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL (MGM) is a large-cap value stock in the Casinos & Gaming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: MGM Resorts International is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts across the United States and in Macau. The Company segments include Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China. Las Vegas Strip Resorts segment consists of Aria, Bellagio, MGM Grand Las Vegas (including The Signature), Mandalay Bay (including Delano and Four Seasons), The Mirage, Luxor, New York-New York (including The Park), Excalibur and Park MGM (including NoMad Las Vegas). Regional Operations segment consists of MGM Grand Detroit in Detroit, Michigan; Beau Rivage in Biloxi, Mississippi; Gold Strike Tunica in Tunica, Mississippi; Borgata in Atlantic City, New Jersey; MGM National Harbor in Prince George's County, Maryland; MGM Springfield in Springfield, Massachusetts; Empire City in Yonkers, New York, and MGM Northfield Park in Northfield Park, Ohio. MGM China consists of MGM Macau and MGM Cotai.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

TYSON FOODS, INC. (TSN) is a large-cap value stock in the Fish/Livestock industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Tyson Foods, Inc. is a protein-focused food company. Its segments include Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. Beef segment includes its operations related to processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal cuts and case-ready products. It also includes sales from allied products such as hides and variety meats, as well as logistics operations to move products through the supply chain. Pork segment includes operations related to processing live market hogs and fabricating pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal cuts and case-ready products. Chicken segment includes domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into, and purchasing raw materials for, fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products. Prepared Foods includes operations related to manufacturing and marketing, frozen and refrigerated food products and logistics operations to move products through the supply chain.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO. (AJG) is a large-cap growth stock in the Insurance (Miscellaneous) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and its subsidiaries are engaged in providing insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations around the world. The Company's segments include brokerage, risk management and corporate. Its brokerage segment operations provide brokerage and consulting services to companies and entities of all types, including commercial, not-for-profit and public entities. Its risk management segment operations provide contract claim settlement, claim administration, loss control services and risk management consulting for commercial, not for profit, captive and public entities, and various other organizations that choose to self-insure property/casualty coverages or choose to use a third-party claims management organization. It has operations in approximately 68 countries and offers client-service capabilities in over 150 countries globally.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: FAIL SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

