Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 12/6/2024

ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LTD (ADR) (ANZGY) is a large-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ANZ Group Holdings Limited is a non-operating holding company. Its divisions include Australia Retail, Australia Commercial, Institutional, New Zealand, Suncorp Bank, Pacific, and Group Center. The Australia Retail division provides a full range of banking services to Australian consumers. This includes Home Loans, Deposits, Credit Cards and Personal Loans. The Australia Commercial division offers a range of banking products and financial services, including asset financing. The Institutional division services global institutional and corporate customers, and governments across Australia, New Zealand and International, including Papua New Guinea, via the business units, such as Transaction Banking, Corporate Finance, and Markets. New Zealand division comprises of business unit, such as Personal and Business & Agri. The Suncorp Bank division provides banking and related services to retail, commercial, small and medium enterprises and agribusiness customers in Australia.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

