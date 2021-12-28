Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 12/28/2021

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

PREFERRED BANK (PFBC) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Preferred Bank is a commercial bank. The Bank provides a range of deposit and loan products and services. The Bank provides deposit services as well as real estate financing, commercial loans and trade finance to small and mid-sized businesses, entrepreneurs, real estate developers, professionals and individuals. The Bank offers various services, such as personal banking, business banking and treasury management. The Bank's loan portfolio includes real estate mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, commercial loans and trade finance. Its real estate mortgage portfolio consists of real estate mini-perm loans, as well as purchased residential mortgages. The Bank offers a range of commercial loan products, including lines of credit for working capital, term loans for capital expenditures and commercial and stand-by letters of credit. Through its branch network, the Bank provides a range of financial services to individuals and companies located primarily in Southern California.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

Detailed Analysis of PREFERRED BANK

Full Guru Analysis for PFBC

Full Factor Report for PFBC

SANDERSON FARMS, INC. (SAFM) is a mid-cap value stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sanderson Farms, Inc. is a vertically integrated poultry processing company that is engaged in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and minimally prepared chicken. It is also engaged in the processing, marketing, and distribution of processed and minimally prepared chicken. The Company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken, in whole, cut-up, and boneless form, primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name, to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the United States and customers reselling frozen chicken into export markets. The Company's prepared chicken product line includes approximately 60 institutional and consumer-packaged, partially cooked, or marinated chicken items that it sells nationally, primarily to distributors and food service establishments. The Company, through its subsidiaries, Sanderson Farms, Inc. and Sanderson Farms, Inc., conducts its chicken operations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of SANDERSON FARMS, INC.

Full Guru Analysis for SAFM

Full Factor Report for SAFM

More details on Validea's Peter Lynch strategy

Peter Lynch Stock Ideas

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.