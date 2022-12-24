Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 12/24/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

NETFLIX INC (NFLX) is a large-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 56% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Netflix, Inc. is an entertainment services company. The Company has paid streaming memberships in over 190 countries, and it allows members to watch a variety of television (TV) series, documentaries, feature films and mobile games across a variety of genres and languages. Its members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any Internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, without commercials. Additionally, the Company offers its digital versatile disk (DVD) -by-mail service in the United States. It offers a variety of streaming membership plans, the price of which varies by country and the features of the plan. The pricing of its plans ranges from U.S. dollar equivalent of approximately $2 to $27 per month. It members can watch streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes and mobile devices. It acquires, licenses and produces content, including original programming.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

