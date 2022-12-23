Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 12/23/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

ARKO CORP. (ARKO) is a small-cap growth stock in the Retail (Grocery) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Arko Corp. operates through its subsidiary, GPM Investments, LLC (GPM). GPM is an independent convenience store operator. The Company's segments include Retail, Wholesale, and GPMP. The Retail segment includes the operation of a chain of retail stores, which includes convenience stores selling fuel products and other merchandise to retail customers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to independent dealers, sub-wholesalers, and bulk purchasers, on either a cost plus or consignment basis. The GPMP segment includes GPM Petroleum LP (GPMP) and primarily includes the sale and supply of fuel to several independent outside operators and bulk purchasers. Its retail convenience stores offer a range of cold and hot foodservice, beverages, cigarettes and other tobacco products, salty snacks, grocery, beer, and general merchandise. The Company operated the stores under 19 regional store brands including 1-Stop, Admiral, Apple Market, BreadBox, ExpressStop, E-Z Mart, fas mart, and fastmarke.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

TRAVEL + LEISURE CO (TNL) is a mid-cap value stock in the Hotels & Motels industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Travel + Leisure Co. is a membership and leisure travel company. The Company has a diverse portfolio of resort, membership, and lifestyle travel brands, which includes Wyndham Destinations, Panorama and Travel + Leisure Group. The Company's Wyndham Destinations is a vacation ownership company with approximately 245 vacation club resort locations across the globe. The Wyndham Destinations brands include Club Wyndham, WorldMark by Wyndham, Shell Vacations Club, Margaritaville Vacation Club by Wyndham, and Presidential Reserve by Wyndham. The Panorama is engaged in the membership travel business that includes vacation exchange company, along with travel technology and membership travel brands, which includes RCI, Panorama Travel Solutions, Alliance Reservations Network, 7Across, The Registry Collection, and Love Home Swap. Travel + Leisure Group offers travel products and services, including Travel + Leisure Club, Travel + Leisure GO, and Extra Holidays.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC (LULU) is a large-cap growth stock in the Retail (Apparel) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 87% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: lululemon athletica inc. is a designer, distributor and retailer of lifestyle inspired athletic apparel and accessories. The Company's segments include Company-operated stores and direct to consumer. Its apparel assortment includes items such as pants, shorts, tops, and jackets designed for a healthy lifestyle, including athletic activities such as yoga, running, training, and other sweaty pursuits. It also offers fitness-related accessories. Its Company-operated stores include approximately 600 stores in 17 countries. Its retail stores are located primarily on street locations, in lifestyle centers, and in malls. Its direct to consumer segment includes electronic commerce Website www.lululemon.com, other country and region-specific websites, and mobile applications, including mobile applications on in-store devices. The Company also conduct business through MIRROR, which offers in-home fitness through a workout platform; operate outlets and temporary locations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

CHURCHILL DOWNS, INC. (CHDN) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Casinos & Gaming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Churchill Downs Incorporated is a racing, online wagering and gaming entertainment company, which is anchored by its flagship event, the Kentucky Derby. The Company owns and operates five gaming entertainment venues. It also owns and operates TwinSpires, which is a wagering platform for horse racing, sports and iGaming in the United States. It is also an engaged in brick-and-mortar casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals (VLTs) and 200 table games. It has three segments. The Live and Historical Racing segment includes live and historical pari-mutuel racing at Churchill Downs Racetrack, Derby City Gaming, Oak Grove, Turfway Park, and Newport. The TwinSpires segment includes online horse racing and the online and retail sports betting and iGaming wagering business. The Gaming segment is engaged in the casino properties and associated racetrack or jai alai facilities, which support the casino license as applicable.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

