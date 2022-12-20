Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 12/20/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

NELNET, INC. (NNI) is a mid-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Nelnet, Inc. is a diversified company that is focused on offering educational services, technology solutions, telecommunications and asset management. The Company's segments include Loan Servicing and Systems (LSS); Education Technology, Services, and Payment Processing (ETS&PP); Communications; Asset Generation and Management (AGM), and Nelnet Bank. The LSS segment is focused on student and consumer loan origination services and servicing, loan origination and servicing-related technology solutions. The ETS&PP segment provides education services, payment technology, and community management solutions. The Communications segment is focused on providing fiber optic service directly to homes and businesses for Internet, telephone, and television services. The AGM segment includes the acquisition and management of student and other loan assets. The Nelnet Bank segment is focused on the private education loan marketplace.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

AT&T INC. (T) is a large-cap value stock in the Communications Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: AT&T Inc. is a holding company. The Company is a provider of telecommunications, media, and technology services globally. The Company operates through two segments, namely Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom and broadband services to consumers located in the United States and globally. The business units of the Communication segment include Mobility, Business Wireline, and Consumer Wireline. Mobility provides nationwide wireless service and equipment. Business Wireline provides advanced ethernet-based fiber services, IP Voice, and managed professional services, as well as traditional voice and data services and related equipment to business customers. Consumer Wireline provides broadband services, including fiber connections. Consumer Wireline also provides legacy telephony voice communication services. The Latin America segment provides wireless services and equipment in Mexico.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

CION INVESTMENT CORP (CION) is a small-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: CION Investment Corporation is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company's investment objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation for investors. The Company's portfolio is comprised primarily of investments in senior secured debt, including first lien loans, second lien loans and unitranche loans, and, to a lesser extent, collateralized securities, structured products and other similar securities, unsecured debt, and equity, of private and thinly-traded United States middle-market companies. The Company's investment portfolio includes healthcare and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, plastics and rubber, high tech industries, beverage, food and tobacco, capital equipment, banking, finance, insurance and real estate, aerospace and defense, construction and building, telecommunications, hotel, gaming and leisure, retail, and metals and mining. Its investment adviser is CION Investment Management, LLC.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: FAIL YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

TRIMBLE INC (TRMB) is a large-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Trimble Inc. is a provider of technology solutions. The Company enables professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves customers working in architecture, engineering, construction, and operations and maintenance. The Geospatial segment primarily serves customers working in surveying, engineering, and government. The Company's product portfolios are focused on surveying and geospatial and geographic information systems (GIS). The Resources and Utilities segment serves customers working in agriculture, forestry and utilities. Its product portfolio addresses the agriculture market. Its transportation solutions provide capabilities for the long-haul trucking and freight shipper markets. The Company is also focused on operations solutions for the heavy civil construction industry.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

ING GROEP NV (ADR) (ING) is a large-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 6% to 96% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company's segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease. The Company's Retail Banking business lines provide products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-corporates. ING's banking activities in Australia are undertaken by ING Bank (Australia) Limited (trading as ING Direct) and ING Bank NV Sydney Branch.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

