Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 12/2/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE, INC. (UTI) is a small-cap growth stock in the Schools industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 74% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Universal Technical Institute, Inc. is a workforce solutions provider of transportation, skilled trades and healthcare education programs. Its segments include Universal Technical Institute (UTI) and Concorde Career Colleges (Concorde). UTI segment operates 16 campuses located in nine states and offers a range of degree and non-degree transportation and skilled trades technical training programs under brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology. UTI also offers manufacturer specific advanced training programs, including student-paid electives, at its campuses and manufacturer or dealer-sponsored training at certain campuses and dedicated training centers. Concorde segment operates 17 campuses located in eight states and online, offering degree, non-degree, and continuing education programs in the allied health, dental, nursing, patient care and diagnostic fields.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

TOPBUILD CORP (BLD) is a large-cap growth stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 69% to 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: TopBuild Corp. is an installer and specialty distributor of insulation and related building material products to the construction industry in the United States and Canada. The Companys segments include Installation and Specialty Distribution. The Installation segment primarily installs insulation and other building products. Installation sells primarily to the residential new construction market, commercial/industrial construction market, along with repair/remodel of residential housing. In addition to insulation, it installs other building products, including glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, closet shelving, and fireplaces, among other items. The Specialty Distribution segment distributes building and mechanical insulation, insulation accessories and other building product materials for the residential and commercial/industrial end markets. In addition to insulation and accessories, it distributes rain gutters, closet shelving, and roofing materials, among other items.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC (USA) (DSGX) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Descartes Systems Group Inc. is focused on logistics and supply chain management business processes. It provides on-demand, software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions focused on improving the productivity, security and sustainability of logistics-intensive businesses. It allows customers to use its modular, SaaS solutions to route, track and help improve the safety, compliance of delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete other logistics processes by participating in the multimodal logistics community. Its solutions include cloud-based and consist of B2B service connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, global trade intelligence, regulatory compliance, e-commerce shipping, transportation management and routing. It also provides customs declaration software for logistics services providers and shippers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: FAIL SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

