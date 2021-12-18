Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 12/18/2021

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

STONEX GROUP INC (SNEX) is a small-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 87% to 94% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: StoneX Group Inc. is a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders and investors to the global market ecosystem through digital platforms. The Company's segments include Commercial, Institutional, Retail and Global Payments. The Commercial segment offers a range of products and services, including risk management and hedging services, execution and clearing of exchange-traded and over-the-counter (OTC) products. The Institutional segment provides equity trading services to help them find liquidity with execution, consistent liquidity across a robust array of fixed income products. The Retail segment includes spot foreign exchange, both financial trading and physical investment in precious metals, as well as contracts for difference. Global Payments provides customized foreign exchange and treasury services to banks and commercial businesses, as well as charities and non-governmental organizations and government organizations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: BONUS PASS NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

Detailed Analysis of STONEX GROUP INC

POOL CORPORATION (POOL) is a large-cap growth stock in the Recreational Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 87% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Pool Corporation is a distributor of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. The Company is a distributor of irrigation and landscape products in the United States. The Company operates sales centers in North America, Europe and Australia through its distribution networks, which includes SCP Distributors (SCP), Superior Pool Products (Superior), Horizon Distributors (Horizon), and National Pool Tile (NPT). The Company's NPT network primarily serves the swimming pool market but does provide some overlap with the irrigation and landscape industries as it offers its brand of pool tile, composite pool finish products and hardscapes. It also offers virtual tools for homeowners to select and design their pool and outdoor environments, working with their chosen contractors to install these products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of POOL CORPORATION

CAMDEN NATIONAL CORPORATION (CAC) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Camden National Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company is a diversified financial services provider. The primary business of the Company and the Bank is to attract deposits from, and to extend loans to, consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It provides a wide range of banking and other financial services, including wealth management and trust services, brokerage, investment advisory and insurance services, to consumer, business, non-profit and municipal customers. The Company has approximately 58 banking centers and 68 automated teller machines (ATMs).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of CAMDEN NATIONAL CORPORATION

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

