Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 12/12/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

LIMBACH HOLDINGS INC (LMB) is a small-cap growth stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Limbach Holdings, Inc. is a building systems solutions company. The Company partners with the owners and facilities managers who have mission-critical mechanical, electrical, and plumbing infrastructure. The Company operates in two segments: Owner Direct Relationships (ODR) and General Contractor Relationships (GCR). Through the ODR segment, the Company performs owner direct projects and/or provides maintenance or service primarily on mechanical, plumbing or electrical systems, building controls and specialty contracting projects to existing buildings direct to, or assigned by, building owners or property managers. The GCR segment manages new construction or renovation projects that involve primarily mechanical, electrical, and/or plumbing (MEP) services awarded to the Company by general contractors or construction managers. The Company works with six vertical markets: healthcare, industrial and manufacturing, data centers, life science, higher education and cultural and entertainment.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of LIMBACH HOLDINGS INC

LMB Guru Analysis

LMB Fundamental Analysis

MPLX LP (MPLX) is a large-cap value stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: MPLX LP is a diversified, large-cap master limited partnership that owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets and provides fuels distribution services. The Company's segments include Crude Oil and Products Logistics, and Natural Gas and NGL Services. The Crude Oil and Products Logistics segment is primarily engaged in the gathering, transportation, storage and distribution of crude oil, refined products, other hydrocarbon-based products, and renewables. These assets consist of a network of approximately 14,766 miles of wholly and jointly-owned pipelines and associated storage assets, refining logistics assets at 13 refineries, 88 terminals including rail and truck racks, one export terminal, storage caverns, tank farm assets, an inland marine business and a fuels distribution business. The Natural Gas and NGL Services segment provides wellhead to market services including gathering, processing and transportation of natural gas and natural gas liquids.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of MPLX LP

MPLX Guru Analysis

MPLX Fundamental Analysis

AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT (AMH) is a large-cap growth stock in the Real Estate Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 87% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT). The Companys primary objective is to generate risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders through dividends and capital appreciation by acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing single-family homes as rental properties. The Company conducts all of its operations through, American Homes 4 Rent, L.P. (the Operating Partnership). It owns 61,000 single-family properties in the Southeast, Midwest, Southwest and Mountain West regions of the United States. The Company is focused on developing built-for-rental homes through its internal AMH Development Program. In addition, it also acquires newly constructed homes from third-party developers through its National Builder Program. The Company directly manages all of its properties, including those held in its unconsolidated joint ventures, generally without the engagement of a third-party manager.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT

AMH Guru Analysis

AMH Fundamental Analysis

NMI HOLDINGS INC (NMIH) is a mid-cap value stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: NMI Holdings, Inc. provides mortgage insurance (MI), through its wholly owned insurance subsidiaries, National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (NMIC) and National Mortgage Reinsurance Inc One (Re One). NMIC is its primary insurance subsidiary and is licensed to write MI coverage in all 50 states and District of Columbia (D.C.). Its subsidiary, NMI Services, Inc. (NMIS), provides outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It offers two principal types of MI coverage, primary and pool. Primary MI provides default protection on individual mortgage loans at specified coverage percentages. All its primary insurance is written on first-lien mortgage loans, with nearly all secured by owner-occupied single-family homes (defined as one-to-four family homes and condominiums). Pool insurance is generally used to provide additional credit enhancement for certain secondary market mortgage transactions. It offers outsourced loan review services to mortgage originators through NMIS.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of NMI HOLDINGS INC

NMIH Guru Analysis

NMIH Fundamental Analysis

ACADIA HEALTHCARE COMPANY INC (ACHC) is a small-cap value stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. is a provider of behavioral healthcare services across the United States. It provides behavioral healthcare services to its patients in a variety of settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers and outpatient clinics. Its acute inpatient psychiatric facilities provide a high level of care in order to stabilize patients that are either a threat to themselves or to others. Its specialty treatment facilities include residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities. Its comprehensive treatment centers specialize in providing medication-assisted treatment in an outpatient setting. Its residential treatment centers treat patients with behavioral disorders in a non-hospital setting. The facilities balance therapy activities with social, academic and other activities. It operates a network of 262 behavioral healthcare facilities with over 11,850 beds in 39 states and Puerto Rico.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of ACADIA HEALTHCARE COMPANY INC

ACHC Guru Analysis

ACHC Fundamental Analysis

ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS INC (WMS) is a large-cap growth stock in the Fabricated Plastic & Rubber industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 56% to 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is a manufacturer of stormwater and onsite wastewater solutions. The Company and its subsidiary, Infiltrator Water Technologies, LLC, provide stormwater drainage and onsite wastewater products used in a wide variety of markets and applications, including commercial, residential, infrastructure and agriculture, while delivering customer service. Its pipe segment manufactures and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipe throughout the United States. Its infiltrator segment is a provider of plastic leachfield chambers and systems, septic tanks and accessories, primarily for use in residential applications. Its international segment manufactures and markets products in regions outside the United States, with a strategy focused on its owned facilities in Canada and those markets serviced through its joint ventures in Mexico and South America. Its other segments manufacture a range of allied products and other that are complementary to their pipe products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS INC

WMS Guru Analysis

WMS Fundamental Analysis

PERDOCEO EDUCATION CORP (PRDO) is a small-cap value stock in the Schools industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Perdoceo Education Corporation, through its academic institutions, offers quality postsecondary education primarily online to a diverse student population, along with campus-based and blended learning programs. Its academic institutions include Colorado Technical University (CTU), the American InterContinental University System (AIUS), and University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences (USAHS), which provides degree programs from the associate through doctoral level as well as non-degree seeking and professional development programs. Its academic institutions offer students industry-relevant and career-focused academic programs. CTU offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and criminal justice, and others. AIUS offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business studies, information technologies, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

Detailed Analysis of PERDOCEO EDUCATION CORP

PRDO Guru Analysis

PRDO Fundamental Analysis

CRAWFORD UNITED CORP (CRAWA) is a small-cap growth stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 87% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Crawford United Corporation is a holding company providing specialty industrial products to diverse markets, including healthcare, education, aerospace, defense, and transportation. The Company operates in two business segments: Commercial Air Handling Equipment and Industrial and Transportation Products. The Commercial Air Handling Equipment segment is engaged in designing, manufacturing, and installing heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) coils as well as customized, large-scale commercial, institutional, and industrial air handling solutions, primarily for hospitals and universities. The custom air handling equipment is designed, manufactured and installed under the brand names FactoryBilt and SiteBilt. The Industrial & Transportation Products segment provides complex precision components and coatings to customers in the aerospace and defense industries, as well as a full line of branded metal, silicone, plastic, rubber, hydraulic, marine and fuel hose products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of CRAWFORD UNITED CORP

CRAWA Guru Analysis

CRAWA Fundamental Analysis

ESSENTIAL UTILITIES INC (WTRG) is a large-cap growth stock in the Water Utilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Essential Utilities, Inc. is the holding company for regulated utilities providing water, wastewater, or natural gas services. The Companys segments include Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment consists of eight operating segments representing its water and wastewater regulated utility companies, which are organized by the states where the Company provides water and wastewater services. The Regulated Natural Gas segment consists of one operating segment representing natural gas utility companies for which the Company provides natural gas distribution services. It provides services in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Texas, Illinois, North Carolina, New Jersey, Indiana, Virginia, and Kentucky under the Aqua and Peoples brands. The Company also operates market-based activities, conducted through its non-regulated subsidiaries, that provide utility service line protection solutions and repair services to households and gas marketing and production activities.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of ESSENTIAL UTILITIES INC

WTRG Guru Analysis

WTRG Fundamental Analysis

AMBEV SA (ADR) (ABEV) is a large-cap value stock in the Beverages (Alcoholic) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ambev SA, formerly Inbev Participacoes Societarias SA, is a Brazil-based company engaged in the brewing sector. The Company produces, distributes and sells beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSDs) and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated (NANC) beverages across the Americas. The Company's activities are divided into three segments: Latin America North, including sell of beer, CSD and NANC drinks in Brazil, as well as operations in the Dominican Republic, Saint Vincent, Antigua, Dominica, Cuba, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, Barbados and Panama; Latin America South, distributing products in Argentina, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay, Chile; and Canada, represented by Labatts operations, which comprises sales in Canada and some exports to the U.S. market. The Company markets products under various brand names, such as Adriatica, Brahma, Leffe, Budweiser, Corona, PepsiCo and Lipton. It is a subsidiary of Interbrew International BV.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of AMBEV SA (ADR)

ABEV Guru Analysis

ABEV Fundamental Analysis

CRAWFORD & CO (CRD.B) is a small-cap value stock in the Insurance (Miscellaneous) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Crawford & Company is a provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions to carriers, brokers and corporations. Its North America Loss Adjusting segment serves the North American property and casualty market, providing claims management services to insurance carriers and self-insured entities related to property and casualty losses. Its International Operations segment provides claims management and adjusting services to insurance carriers and self-insured entities from the property and casualty insurance company markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, Australia, Asia and Latin America. Its Broadspire segment provides third-party administration, medical management and technology solutions for workers' compensation, auto and liability, disability and accident claims to corporations, brokers and insurers in the United States. Its Platform Solutions segment provides services to the property and casualty insurance company markets and consumer markets through service lines.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: FAIL YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of CRAWFORD & CO

CRD.B Guru Analysis

CRD.B Fundamental Analysis

ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS LP (EPD) is a large-cap value stock in the Natural Gas Utilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is a provider of midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals. Its NGL Pipelines & Services segment includes natural gas processing and related NGL marketing activities, NGL pipelines, NGL fractionation facilities, NGL and related product storage facilities and NGL marine terminals. Its Crude Oil Pipelines & Services segment includes crude oil pipelines, crude oil storage and marine terminals and related crude oil marketing activities. Its Natural Gas Pipelines & Services segment includes natural gas pipeline systems that provide for the gathering, treating and transportation of natural gas. Its Petrochemical & Refined Products Services segment includes propylene production facilities; butane isomerization complex and related deisobutanizer (DIB) operations; octane enhancement, iBDH and HPIB production facilities; refined products pipelines, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS LP

EPD Guru Analysis

EPD Fundamental Analysis

NAPCO SECURITY TECHNOLOGIES INC (NSSC) is a small-cap growth stock in the Communications Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 87% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Napco Security Technologies, Inc. is a manufacturer and designer of high-tech electronic security devices, cellular communication services for intrusion and fire alarm systems, as well as a provider of school safety solutions. It offers a diversified array of security products, encompassing access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems and video surveillance products. These products are used for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial and governmental applications, and are sold to independent distributors, dealers and installers of security equipment. It manufactures and markets various products for alarm systems, including automatic communicators, cellular communication devices, control panels, combination control panels/digital communicators and digital keypad systems, fire alarm control panel and area detectors. Its video surveillance systems typically consist of one or more video cameras, a control panel and a video monitor or PC.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of NAPCO SECURITY TECHNOLOGIES INC

NSSC Guru Analysis

NSSC Fundamental Analysis

VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA (ADR) (VEOEY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Waste Management Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 69% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Veolia Environnement SA is a France-based company that provides environmental services. The Company activity is distributed as provision of water-related services, provision of waste management services, and provision of energy services. It offers management of water resources, distribution and conveyance of drinking water, collection, treatment and recovery of wastewater, engineering and design services and construction of water treatment facilities, customer relationship management, etc. It provides collection, treatment and recycling of liquid, solid, ordinary and hazardous waste, treatment and recovery of waste by composting, energy recovery from waste, etc. The Company offers urban cleanliness services (maintenance and cleaning of public spaces, provision of mechanized street cleaning and facade treatment services), upkeep and maintenance of industrial sites, and dismantling of industrial and end-of-life equipment.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA (ADR)

VEOEY Guru Analysis

VEOEY Fundamental Analysis

FIRST BUSINESS FINANCIAL SERVICES INC (FBIZ) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 72% to 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: First Business Financial Services, Inc. is a bank holding company. It is engaged in the commercial banking business through its bank subsidiary, First Business Bank (the Bank). The Bank operates as a business bank, delivering a full line of commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the specific needs of small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high-net-worth individuals. Its products and services are focused on business banking, private wealth, and bank consulting. Within business banking, it offers commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, equipment financing, floorplan financing, vendor financing, small business administration lending and servicing, treasury management solutions and company retirement services. Its private wealth management services include trust and estate administration, financial planning, investment management and private banking.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of FIRST BUSINESS FINANCIAL SERVICES INC

FBIZ Guru Analysis

FBIZ Fundamental Analysis

ICF INTERNATIONAL INC (ICFI) is a small-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ICF International, Inc. is a global consulting and technology services company. The Company provides professional services and technology-based solutions to government and commercial clients, including management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services. Its services include advisory services, program implementation services, analytics services, digital services, and engagement services. Its advisory services include research critical policy, industry, and stakeholder issues, trends, and behavior. The program implementation services identify, defines, and implements policies, plans, programs, and business tools. The analytics services conduct survey research and collect and analyze varieties and large volumes of data to understand critical issues and options for its clients and provide actionable business intelligence. Its digital services design, develop, and implement technology systems and business tools and cybersecurity solutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of ICF INTERNATIONAL INC

ICFI Guru Analysis

ICFI Fundamental Analysis

NEW YORK TIMES CO (NYT) is a large-cap growth stock in the Printing & Publishing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 56% to 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The New York Times Company is a global media organization that includes newspapers, digital and print products, and related businesses. It is focused on creating, collecting, and distributing news and information that helps the audience understand and engage with the world. The Company's news product, The New York Times (The Times) is available on mobile applications, on its Website (NYTimes.com) and as a printed newspaper, and with associated content such as podcasts. The Company's interest-specific products include The Athletic, Games, Cooking, and Audio (read-aloud audio service), which are available on mobile applications and Websites; and Wirecutter, an online review and recommendation product. Its other businesses include licensing operations; commercial printing operations; live events business; and other products and services under The Times brand. The Companys Timess print edition newspaper is published seven days a week in the United States.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of NEW YORK TIMES CO

NYT Guru Analysis

NYT Fundamental Analysis

MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC (MLM) is a large-cap growth stock in the Construction - Raw Materials industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 0% to 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. is a natural resource-based building materials company. The Company supplies aggregates (crushed stone, sand and gravel) through its network of approximately 390 quarries, mines and distribution yards in 28 states, Canada and The Bahamas. It also provides cement and downstream products, namely, ready mixed concrete, asphalt and paving services in targeted markets. It conducts its Building Materials business through two segments, organized by geography: East Group and West Group. The East Group provides aggregates and asphalt products. The West Group provides aggregates, cement, downstream products and paving services. The Companys Magnesia Specialties business provides a full range of magnesium oxide, magnesium hydroxide and dolomitic lime products. Its magnesia-based chemical products are used in industrial, agricultural and environmental applications. It also produces dolomitic lime sold to customers for steel production and soil stabilization.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC

MLM Guru Analysis

MLM Fundamental Analysis

FEDERAL SIGNAL CORP (FSS) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Auto & Truck Manufacturers industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch changed from 56% to 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Federal Signal Corporation is a global designer, manufacturer and supplier of products and total solutions that serve municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. Its segments include Environmental Solutions Group (Environmental Solutions) and Safety and Security Systems Group (Safety and Security Systems). The Environmental Solutions segment manufactures and supplies a full range of street sweepers, sewer cleaners, industrial vacuum loaders, safe-digging trucks, high-performance water blasting equipment, road-marking and line-removal equipment, dump truck bodies, trailers, metal extraction support equipment, and multipurpose maintenance vehicles. The Safety and Security Systems segment manufactures and supplies systems and products that law enforcement, fire rescue, emergency medical services, campuses, military facilities, and industrial sites use to protect people and property. Its brands include Jetstream, Blasters, Federal Signal VAMA, and Victor, among others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of FEDERAL SIGNAL CORP

FSS Guru Analysis

FSS Fundamental Analysis

Peter Lynch Portfolio

Top Peter Lynch Stocks

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.